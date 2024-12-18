“Sounds Like A Threat”: Fans Link Stephen Baldwin’s Latest Cryptic Video To Diddy List

ADVERTISEMENT

Stephen Baldwin has once again fueled widespread speculation over a cryptic video shared on social media.

Viewers speculated whether the puzzling message was a remark about A-list celebrities closely linked to the controversial allegations surrounding Sean “Diddy” Combs.

In the unsettling video, the 58-year-old actor was captured sitting in a car, speaking with a smirk on his face.

“I hope he’s talking Diddy and the rest going to jail for what they did,” one social media user said.

“It is all of them, all of them. And not one will be able to escape,” he said in the clip.

Stephen, the father of Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Baldwin, also wrote in the caption: “[Run] forest run.” He did not provide any context for his statement.

Social media users scrambled for interpretations of the enigmatic message.

“Do you think Beiber finally opened up to him?” one said, while another wrote, “I hope he’s talking Diddy and the rest going to jail for what they did.”

“There’s really nothing cryptic about it, he’s telling all of Hollywood including Hanks that they are going down,” read a third comment.

Fans speculated whether the cryptic words may be linked to allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs, who mentored his son-in-law Justin Bieber

Others were more concerned about his well-being after seeing his mysterious message.

“Someone want to go do a wellness check on Stephen?” one asked.

Another said he is “one of the most mysterious, perplexing individuals I’ve ever encountered in my whole life.”

After the slew of allegations against Diddy came to light, the spotlight was cast on other celebrities who have been linked with the rap mogul over the years.

Fans speculated whether Justin Bieber was a potential victim, caught in the alleged web of abuse back when the Bad Boy Records CEO began mentoring him as a teenager.

The 58-year-old actor has recently been posting ambiguous messages on social media, leading fans to wonder if he’s using illicit substances

The Baby singer has also allegedly attended Diddy’s infamous “Freak Off“ parties, where the disgraced rapper allegedly coerced victims into performing questionable acts using illicit substances and threats.

This isn’t the first time Stephen has posted ambiguous messages on social media without any context. Several of his videos have sparked similar reactions from his audience in recent months.

“You have heard the expression the calm before the storm, there is always a calm before the storm, but then so is there another calm after the storm,” he said in a video posted in September. This was the same month Diddy was arrested and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The Last Night rapper’s arrest also sparked conversations online about the possibility of unearthing a “Diddy List,” which will include celebrities and public figures allegedly linked to Diddy’s parties, where the misconduct and grooming were reportedly carried out.

Stephen’s message, “It is all of them … not one will be able to escape,” made fans speculate whether there was a connection to Diddy’s arrest

“There’s a calm and then a storm and then another calm, and in that latter calm is the preparation for… the next storm,”the actor added in the clip.

More recently, he uploaded a clip on Tuesday, December 17, about the future and how it will empower people to say “no.”

“You know what the best part of the future is? You can say ‘no.’ That’s the best part of your future. In the future, things you don’t believe in can come within your algorithm. And to those things you can say ‘no,’” he said.

“And then there can be people, even people too can come around and they have an interest and an agenda, and you can look at those people in the future and say ‘no.’ 2025’s going to be great,” he continued. “You know why? I’m going to say ‘no.’”

“I hope he’s talking [about] Diddy,” one viewer said after watching the following video

run forest run 🥷🏻👻🤣 pic.twitter.com/vgIvCNxk5f — Stephen Baldwin (@StephenBaldwin7) December 13, 2024

Among the flurry of comments the video triggered, some fans wondered whether he was on illicit substances.

“Dude looks high and creepy,” one said.

“You clearly do not say no…… to whatever substance your on,” read a second comment.

A third suggested, “Get off the drugs and internet, buddy. Bad mix.”

Stephen’s cryptic message made one fan wonder, “Do you think Beiber finally opened up to him?”

