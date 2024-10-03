“You Don’t Respect Anyone!”: Denzel Washington Once Stormed Out Of A Diddy Party, Sources Reveal

ADVERTISEMENT

Denzel Washington is one of the latest in a growing list of celebrities who have been confirmed to have attended Sean “Diddy” Combs’ parties. According to an insider close to the rapper, the actor once stormed out of one of the events horrified.

“You don’t respect anyone!,” the source told Us Weekly, detailing the altercation that took place in 2003 at the height of Combs popularity and power. Washington, who had attended the event with his wife, Pauletta, had been partying until dawn until the pair saw “something” so bad that they left in a hurry.

Combs was notorious for throwing extravagant parties filled with A-list celebrities that made headlines for their glamor, however, in light of recent allegations, the events have taken on a darker reputation, prompting investigations into what the personalities might’ve seen or known.

“They all knew or suspected what went on, but they all continued to go when invited, and now they’re talking about how wild things got. Make it make sense,” a reader wrote.

Image credits: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

While the insider was not able to divulge the nature of what Washington saw or experienced that prompted his fight with the rapper and exit from the venue, he was able to confirm that the actor stayed “until dawn,” which is way past the point where Diddy’s parties became sexual in nature.

“What happened before 2 am pales in comparison to what happened at 5 am,” the source explained.

The events reportedly had a secret “signal” for attendees to either stay or leave after a certain point, because beyond that point “anything went,” including live, public, sex acts and the service of women who would do “anything you would want.”

Image credits: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

A different source who allegedly “wrangled guests for Diddy’s white parties between 2006 and 2011,” explained that it was common for A-listers to leave the premises before 2 am “before things took a turn.”

Washington is hardly the only celebrity known for having attended Diddy’s parties over the years, with photos showing A-listers such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Aaliyah, Matthew Broderick, Jennifer Lopez, Martha Stewart, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tommy Lee, Pamela Anderson, and several other figures from the showbiz industry attending.

Image credits: KMazur/Getty Images

Most known guests have remained silent, prompting netizens to question their moral character and wonder what secrets they might be hiding out of fear of repercussions.

Fellow rapper 50 Cent said that he knew of many celebrities who were willing participants of Diddy’s parties and accused them of being complicit.

Image credits: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

“Some of them were involved at the parties and enjoyed themselves, so they don’t know what the f–k is on tape or what’s not on tape. They’re not going to say anything because they might have had too much fun,” he explained.

Image credits: Mat Szwajkos/Getty Images

Their participation becomes even more damning after Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee, announced civil lawsuits against the rapper from over 120 victims, including 25 minors, with one who was a 9-year-old at the time, last Wednesday (October 2).

“Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors,” one of Diddy’s lawyers, Erica Wolff, said in an emailed statement to Bored Panda and others.

“Denzel is distancing himself,” wrote one reader, as others joined in to discuss the level of involvement of the actor in the parties

