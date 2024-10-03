Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“You Don’t Respect Anyone!”: Denzel Washington Once Stormed Out Of A Diddy Party, Sources Reveal
Celebrities, Entertainment

“You Don’t Respect Anyone!”: Denzel Washington Once Stormed Out Of A Diddy Party, Sources Reveal

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

25

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Denzel Washington is one of the latest in a growing list of celebrities who have been confirmed to have attended Sean “Diddy” Combs’ parties. According to an insider close to the rapper, the actor once stormed out of one of the events horrified.

You don’t respect anyone!,” the source told Us Weekly, detailing the altercation that took place in 2003 at the height of Combs popularity and power. Washington, who had attended the event with his wife, Pauletta, had been partying until dawn until the pair saw “something” so bad that they left in a hurry.

Highlights
  • Denzel Washington stormed out of a Diddy party in 2003 after seeing something shocking.
  • Diddy's parties are infamous for their extravagance and have recently gained a darker reputation.
  • Lawsuits against Diddy involve 120 victims, including 25 minors, raising questions about past party attendees.

Combs was notorious for throwing extravagant parties filled with A-list celebrities that made headlines for their glamor, however, in light of recent allegations, the events have taken on a darker reputation, prompting investigations into what the personalities might’ve seen or known.

“They all knew or suspected what went on, but they all continued to go when invited, and now they’re talking about how wild things got. Make it make sense,” a reader wrote.

Denzel Washington reportedly got into an altercation at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ parties in 2003, after witnessing something that caused him to “storm out” of the event

“You Don’t Respect Anyone!”: Denzel Washington Once Stormed Out Of A Diddy Party, Sources Reveal

Image credits: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

While the insider was not able to divulge the nature of what Washington saw or experienced that prompted his fight with the rapper and exit from the venue, he was able to confirm that the actor stayed “until dawn,” which is way past the point where Diddy’s parties became sexual in nature.

“What happened before 2 am pales in comparison to what happened at 5 am,” the source explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

The events reportedly had a secret “signal” for attendees to either stay or leave after a certain point, because beyond that point “anything went,” including live, public, sex acts and the service of women who would do “anything you would want.”

“You Don’t Respect Anyone!”: Denzel Washington Once Stormed Out Of A Diddy Party, Sources Reveal

Image credits: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

A different source who allegedly “wrangled guests for Diddy’s white parties between 2006 and 2011,” explained that it was common for A-listers to leave the premises before 2 am “before things took a turn.”

Washington is hardly the only celebrity known for having attended Diddy’s parties over the years, with photos showing A-listers such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Aaliyah, Matthew Broderick, Jennifer Lopez, Martha Stewart, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tommy Lee, Pamela Anderson, and several other figures from the showbiz industry attending.

120 victims are involved in new lawsuits against the rapper, with 25 minors among them, putting a spotlight on what the parties’ attendants might’ve seen and hid over the years

“You Don’t Respect Anyone!”: Denzel Washington Once Stormed Out Of A Diddy Party, Sources Reveal

Image credits: KMazur/Getty Images

Most known guests have remained silent, prompting netizens to question their moral character and wonder what secrets they might be hiding out of fear of repercussions.

Fellow rapper 50 Cent said that he knew of many celebrities who were willing participants of Diddy’s parties and accused them of being complicit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You Don’t Respect Anyone!”: Denzel Washington Once Stormed Out Of A Diddy Party, Sources Reveal

Image credits: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

“Some of them were involved at the parties and enjoyed themselves, so they don’t know what the f–k is on tape or what’s not on tape. They’re not going to say anything because they might have had too much fun,” he explained.

“You Don’t Respect Anyone!”: Denzel Washington Once Stormed Out Of A Diddy Party, Sources Reveal

Image credits: Mat Szwajkos/Getty Images

Their participation becomes even more damning after Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee, announced civil lawsuits against the rapper from over 120 victims, including 25 minors, with one who was a 9-year-old at the time, last Wednesday (October 2).

“Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors,” one of Diddy’s lawyers, Erica Wolff, said in an emailed statement to Bored Panda and others.

“Denzel is distancing himself,” wrote one reader, as others joined in to discuss the level of involvement of the actor in the parties

“You Don’t Respect Anyone!”: Denzel Washington Once Stormed Out Of A Diddy Party, Sources Reveal

Image credits: JSmith__711

“You Don’t Respect Anyone!”: Denzel Washington Once Stormed Out Of A Diddy Party, Sources Reveal

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: booker9e

ADVERTISEMENT

“You Don’t Respect Anyone!”: Denzel Washington Once Stormed Out Of A Diddy Party, Sources Reveal

Image credits: wokegoldenboy

“You Don’t Respect Anyone!”: Denzel Washington Once Stormed Out Of A Diddy Party, Sources Reveal

Image credits: knotgrumpy

“You Don’t Respect Anyone!”: Denzel Washington Once Stormed Out Of A Diddy Party, Sources Reveal

Image credits: DanThePup

“You Don’t Respect Anyone!”: Denzel Washington Once Stormed Out Of A Diddy Party, Sources Reveal

Image credits: cosmowilly

“You Don’t Respect Anyone!”: Denzel Washington Once Stormed Out Of A Diddy Party, Sources Reveal

Image credits: ImperiumFirst

“You Don’t Respect Anyone!”: Denzel Washington Once Stormed Out Of A Diddy Party, Sources Reveal

Image credits: tweetsofWIZARD

“You Don’t Respect Anyone!”: Denzel Washington Once Stormed Out Of A Diddy Party, Sources Reveal

Image credits: XeXirXim

“You Don’t Respect Anyone!”: Denzel Washington Once Stormed Out Of A Diddy Party, Sources Reveal

Image credits: WildBillPecos

“You Don’t Respect Anyone!”: Denzel Washington Once Stormed Out Of A Diddy Party, Sources Reveal

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: smith8024

Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

25

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

25

Open list comments

0

Abel Musa Miño

Abel Musa Miño

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

Read less »
Abel Musa Miño

Abel Musa Miño

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

Read less »
Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

Read less »
Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
Back to Homepage
More about Entertainment
Homepage
Trending
Entertainment
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda