Jay-Z Accused Of Assaulting 13-Year-Old Girl In Civil Lawsuit: “So Heinous”

Rapper Jay-Z was accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl back in 2000, according to a civil lawsuit filed in federal court on Sunday.

The award-winning artist, whose real name is Shawn Carter, allegedly assaulted an anonymous plaintiff along with Sean “Diddy” Combs at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party.

“My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions,” he said.

The federal lawsuit was first filed in October in the Southern District of New York, naming Diddy as a defendant. On Sunday, December 8, the lawsuit was updated and refiled to include Jay-Z’s name as well.

Image credits: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

The anonymous accuser alleged that the two rap titans “took turns” to assault her at the after-party.

“Another celebrity stood by and watched as Combs and Carter took turns assaulting the minor,” the lawsuit states.

The Empire State Of Mind rapper denied the allegations against him and claimed the lawsuit, filed by Houston-based lawyer Tony Buzbee on behalf of the alleged victim, was a “blackmail attempt.”

The Grammy-winning rapper has vehemently denied the allegations and spoke about its impact on his wife Beyoncé and their three children

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

“My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a ‘lawyer’ named Tony Buzbee. What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle,” read a statement shared on social media by a full-service management, music publishing, and entertainment company founded by JAY-Z.

“No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!” the statement continued.

“These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!!” he said in the statement

Image credits: Roc Nation

“These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case.”

The Grammy-winning rapper, who is married to singer Beyoncé and shares three children with her, also touched upon the “heartbreak” he feels for his family over the allegations.

“My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruely and greed of people. I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age.”

Image credits: Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images

According to the amended lawsuit, the plaintiff said the alleged assault incident took place after a friend dropped her off at the VMAs at Radio City Music Hall in 2000. Even though she didn’t have a ticket at the time, she still hoped to get into the event or an after-party by approaching the limousine drivers at the scene.

One driver allegedly claimed he worked for Diddy, telling her she “fit what Diddy was looking for.” He invited her to the after-party and instructed her to return to his car later that evening, the lawsuit stated.

Upon arriving at the after-party, the plaintiff had signed what she believed was a nondisclosure agreement. She proceeded to find celebrities using marijuana and cocaine at the party.

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The lawsuit claimed that she was offered a drink that made her feel “woozy, lightheaded and felt [like] she needed to lie down.”

When she went inside a room to rest, the lawsuit said Diddy and Jay-Z entered at some point.

“You are ready to party!” Diddy allegedly said, as per the lawsuit.

She accused the two rappers of then holding her down and taking turns to sexually assault her in the presence of another unnamed female celebrity.

Image credits: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Following the incident, the plaintiff said she “grabbed her clothes” and left. She then called up her father from a gas station.

In recent months, attorney Tony has filed several lawsuits accusing Diddy of sexual assault. The lawsuit involving the plaintiff, who came forward with allegations of being assaulted when she was 13 years old, is the first to mention another high-profile defendant along with the Last Night rapper.

Image credits: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Diddy was criminally charged by federal prosecutors in September with racketeering, sex trafficking and other offenses. He currently remains behind bars at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center after being denied bail multiple times. His trial is expected to begin in May 2025.

