Pinterest Unveils Its Yearly Predictions For 2025: “See Next Year’s Trends, Now” (20 Ideas)
If there's a lack of ideas in your neighborhood, who ya gonna call? Okay, not call—but where ya gonna go? Pinterest has its own answer—on one of their themed mood boards. For over a decade and a half, this platform has been collecting the most creative ideas and fashion trends, so it has accumulated colossal experience in predicting what will become fashionable in the new year.
Pinterest recently dropped their regular review of predictions for 2025, so let's all gaze into the crystal ball together, where the most interesting trends that might rule the world in the new year are revealed. Okay, trends that will probably rule this world—but it's still damn interesting, isn't it?
Sea Witchery
The sea is not only salt water, sun, and wind. It is also a variety of iridescent shades, wavy wet hair, mermaid-style manicures, and much, much more. The sea has a deep variety of images—and they will all be here.
The sea isn't just about saltwater and sunshine. It's an enchanting symphony of iridescent hues, effortlessly wavy wet hair, and mesmerizing mermaid-style manicures. Imagine diving into a world where every wave tells a story and every shade holds a secret. The ocean is a canvas, painted with the magic of countless images, each more captivating than the last. Dive deep and let the spellbinding allure of sea witchery transport you to a place where the mystic beauty of the ocean meets the elegance of enchantment.
Cherry-Coded
The entire palette of cherry shades—from early spring flowers to ripe, juicy cherries—is at your complete disposal. Pinterest predicts an abundance of cherry tones in moodboards and menus for users of all ages in 2025.
Aura Beauty
It's actually very simple—you pick your makeup to suit your mood, defining your aura for every day. This way, unique harmony of form and content is achieved.
For several years now, Pinterest has been making predictions about what professional designers—and just ordinary people who are fond of beautiful things—will be guided by in the next twelve months. For example, a year ago, the top trends were "Slowcation" (the main idea was more lazy mornings in bed!), the concept of "One person's trash is another person's treasure," and the revival of vintage jazz.
I can't say anything about lazy mornings in bed (I still haven't managed to have at least one in 2024), and I enjoyed jazz long before 2024. But the idea of diversity in assessing values definitely made sense to me personally. Iin any case, Pinterest knows what they're talking about, right?
Surreal Soirees
Surrealism at its best! Various phantasmagoric elements, decorations, and gravity-defying centerpieces. Just recall the incredible colorful covers of old sci-fi books—and let them inspire you to the fullest.
Castlecore
Medieval is the new modern! The magnificent classics of Gothic castles, knightly armor, and accessories are returning to firmly settle everywhere around us, and in our design, too. We take the best from the past—and are inspired by the immortal classics!
Dolled Up
After Barbie re-conquered the world on the silver screen, in 2025, Pinterest invites us to look at the surrounding reality through the cozy window of a dollhouse. Doll-like makeup, cozy room decor—as if it came out of the display case of a toy store—all of this will be on trend.
So what do we have planned for 2025? The cherry on top is... well, literally, the cherry on top. That's right, cherry colors will be incredibly trending, in all their richness of shades—from a lighter cherry martini to a deep and rich dark cherry red. The next trend is Aura beauty, which means makeup that is selected according to your personal aura. That is, colors that best match your inner state and energy field.
And in the Top 3—Rococo revival. That is, the return of luxurious accessories, classic corset dresses, lushly decorated tables... If you have watched the recent Jeanne du Barry movie starring Johnny Depp, then any of the costumes from the film could become pure inspiration for you.
Fisherman Aesthetic
The sea isn't just mermaids. The sea is also fishermen. According to Pinterest, we should prepare for an abundance of maritime tunes in everything from clothing to tattoos. Cable-knit jumpers, sardine tattoos, and stripes—even if you live a thousand miles from the nearest coast, that's not an excuse not to awaken your inner sailor.
Rebel Floats
Have you noticed that retro never goes out of style? This time, Pinterest invites us to get inspired by the classic all-American retro diner. A little old-school soda along with the timeless traditions of old classic movies—why not, it's so stylish?
Rococo Revival
Ruffles, frills, corset dresses, lace... Rococo with its amazing, and sometimes even over-the-top, sense of style is here again. Not only in clothes and accessories, but also in interior design. Why wait so long? Set your New Year's table in the ornate Rococo style for the holiday!
Of course, no one can guarantee that every single predictions will definitely come true in 2025. After all, the world has seen many predictions from the greatest authorities in their field fail completely. For example, at the end of the 19th century, several famous scientists sincerely believed that one of the main problems of society in a hundred years would be... the disposal of horse manure.
After all, in their opinion, the number of horse-drawn carriages would grow along with the growth of the planet's population and, accordingly, the amount of manure on the streets would increase as well. But a couple of years later, people invented the car—and the prediction failed...
And many people also remember the legendary phrase, "640 kilobytes ought to be enough for anybody," widely attributed to Bill Gates. By the way, the size of the text document in which I am writing this post is already over 700 kilobytes.
Terra Futura
2025, according to Pinterest, will bring even more of this unique eco-living vibe to representatives of different generations, with its recyclable fashion, community spaces, and self-sufficient gardens. The aesthetics of the modern world with an awareness of its fragility.
Primary Play
If you've previously only let your inner child out occasionally, then in 2025, Pinterest suggests doing it on a permanent basis. Don't hold back, use incredible combinations of bright and playful tones literally everywhere! Welcome to the playground!
Goddess Complex
Be ready for some really divine vibes—Pinterest invites you to discover the goddess in you, as in, the antique frescoes and majestic statues of ancient Egypt. With all those gold facials, goddess braids, and sublime nail designs—why not?
On the other hand, when it comes to design and fashion trends, Pinterest doesn't so much predict trends as it actually creates them, much like the Pantone Institute determines the "color of the year." Therefore, with Pinterest's huge user base, its years of accumulated experience, and artificial intelligence, it can almost guarantee that at least half of these predictions will come true.
Mix & Maximalist
More, more, and more, in both decor and clothing! Pinterest is anticipating incredible combinations of colors, styles, and textures. And lots of layering, too. Some will call it madness, others—eclecticism. We'll call it stylish maximalism, and we'll be 100% right.
Pickley Fix
Just pickle everything—even things that weren't too bland before! The crunchy sound of the gherkin is becoming an absolute trend, along with pickle cakes, pickle fries, and pickle literally everything. If it looks out of the ordinary, why shouldn't it be trendy?
Seeing Double
Don't be afraid to copy—just call it synchronicity. Coordinated outfits will rule the world in 2025, according to Pinterest. While matching outfits used to be preserved for twins, now we'll sync up with other people's looks just because it's so damn cool.
Well, in any case, it's quite interesting and wholesome to learn which ideas will inspire people in the new year, so please feel free to scroll this list to the very end, read all the stories and explanations, and always remember—each of us creates our own beauty. So even if you don't like any of these predicted trends, just be unique—and maybe you will set a new trend for 2026!
Nesting Parties
Enjoy this baby shower aesthetic with its pastel colors, motherly tenderness, and all-encompassing love. When a new life comes into this world, we simply have to greet it beautifully and drive this supporting parenting trend.
Moto Boho
The aesthetics of roaring motorcycles, uncompromising speed, and matching outfits are entering the home stretch in 2025. These chunky leather handbags, flowy skirts, and moto boots—the stylish riders from the picture are heading straight to the streets.
Peak Travel
The only thing better than mountains is mountains. In 2025, Pinterest predicts a boom in the popularity of highland tourism, with all the aesthetics that go with it. Take a deep breath of fresh air—if you haven't been to the mountains yet, today, the mountains are coming to you!
Chaos Cakes
Forget about perfectly decorated cakes and nicely placed icings! With 2025 comes the aesthetic of childish drawings—and sweets are following this wacky trend, too. The sillier your cake looks, the more stylish it is. At least in 2025. At least, according to Pinterest.
Player One
Avatar aesthetics are becoming trendy in 2025. Come up with any customization options for your character, the most interesting accessories and incredible hairstyles. The game world surrounds us, and we are our avatar. By the way, why not level up right now?