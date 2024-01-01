ADVERTISEMENT

Every December we make a list of resolutions that we want to achieve during the new year. At the same time, at least some of us also try to guess what is going to happen in our lives. And the internet is one of those platforms for guessing about newness.

At the end of 2023, Pinterest made a whole list of their predictions and new and trendy things that will dominate everyone’s lives in 2024. 

Pinterest

Food Frankensteins

We will likely see new food mashups, as people are getting more and more creative with their recipes. For example, things such as gummy kebabs or cheeseburger tacos are supposed to be new trendy dishes, as the search for these recipes on Pinterest went up by 170% and 255%.

#2

One Person's Trash Is Another Person's Treasure

2024 will be a sustainability year. As of 2023, the search for ways to use leftover wood scraps for do-it-yourself projects went up by a whopping +1,220%, while the search for ways to use up other kinds of waste materials from craft works went up by +140%. That suggests that the interest for such projects will be even higher in the new year.

And it involves not only DIY but food as well, as the searches in 2023 show that a search for leftover recipes went up by +165%.

Pinterest

#3

A Groovy Blast From The Past

The 70s will be making a comeback in 2024 as an inspiration for weddings. In fact, the search for “groovy wedding” went up by +170%, and the search for “groovy hen party outfit” rose by +110%. So, let’s just expect to see weddings be dominated by disco and hippy decor. 

Pinterest

#4

Homemade Spa

As skincare has been in the spotlight for quite some time now, Pinterest guesses that it will have to share it with body care in 2024. People will be creating their homemade spas with luxury lotions and SPFs as the search for the so-called “spa aesthetic” went up 60% last year. 

Pinterest

#5

The Rise Of Kitschens (Kitschy Kitchens)

They say the party always moves to the kitchen. But sometimes, the kitchen is the party. This year, Gen X and Boomers will spruce up their cooking areas with thrifted finds, vintage appliances and jarring pops of paint. No minimalist aesthetic is safe.

Pinterest

#6

Futuristic Vibe

Cool silver tones and bold chrome are the colors that are becoming popular right now, which will make melty metallics take center stage in 2024, as they will replace neutral metallics in jewelry, fashion, and decor. This was assumed as "nail art metallic," went +295% in searches in 2023, along with increased search for aluminum door designs and silver necklaces layered. 

Pinterest

#7

Anything Is A Celebration

In 2024 we will see a rise in parents celebrating any tiniest milestone of their children. This was indicated as a search for such things as end-of-year school party ideas, baby naming ceremony, monthly milestone ideas, and even my first tooth party were quite frequently looked up in 2023 on Pinterest.

Pinterest

#8

We Will Be Punching The Air

The way to relieve stress in 2024 will be punching the air. That means that such sports as karate, jiu-jitsu, and kickboxing will be at the top, just as it was on Pinterest search results in 2023. 

Pinterest

#9

The Bigger The Better

Voluminous hairstyles and oversized jewelry will be the peak of beauty in 2024. This was assumed due to such searches as “big bun” (+230%) and “sculptural jewelry” (+75%) dominating beauty search results in 2023. 

Pinterest

#10

Jazz Revival

In 2024 electronic beats will be replaced by a blast from the past - vintage jazz. And it won’t be only in music, as it will also touch fashion and interior design. This possible trend was suggested by the rise of searches such as jazz aesthetic clothing (+180%), piano jazz (+105%), and many other similar ones. 

Pinterest

#11

Cafécore

Apparently, in 2024 we are going to see the rise of at-home coffee stations, which will replace people’s trips to coffee shops. And these at-home coffee stations are going to be no joke - they will include nearly everything you can wish for - from various types of coffee to even some coffee shop decor like chalk signs. And Pinterest dubs it as “Cafécore.” 

Pinterest

#12

Bye Coastal Grandma, Hello Grandpa Core

Your grandad will be another style icon of 2024, especially between Gen Z and Boomers, who will embrace “grandpa core" - vintage clothing. So, if you want to be stylish in 2024, consider digging through your grandpa’s closet.

Pinterest

#13

Big Talk Instead Of Small Talk

2024 is going to be all about getting vulnerable and building deeper connections. And for that deep conversation topics will be used instead of small talk. After all, we all hated small talk, so, maybe deep conversations are only for the best right? 

Pinterest

#14

Badminton Aesthetic

In 2024 one of the most compelling aesthetics will be badminton. In fact, it is predicted that Gen Z and Millennials will be smitten with this sport and everything related to it, as in 2023 searches from “badminton outfit” to “playing badminton aesthetic” were trending. Maybe it’s time to pick up a racket? 

Pinterest

#15

Slowcation

Instead of booking overly busy vacations, in 2024 people will tend to book slowcations - vacations, where they can actually rest their bodies. “More lazy mornings in bed!” can be called a motto for the new year. 

Pinterest

#16

Tropical Treatment

In the new year, we will see the rise of tropical decor and aesthetics, as people will wish to incorporate some vacation vibe into their daily lives. Tropics will dominate nearly everything from decor to food, as in 2023 searches like “Tropical chic décor” or “Pineapple mocktails” went up to the heights it hasn’t before. 

Pinterest

#17

Meet Western Goth

The unlike duo of country and gothic aesthetics creates a perfect new one for 2024. Pinterest guesses that this new aesthetic will conquer people’s homes, as it was inspired by searches such as “western bedding ideas” going up by 310% or “vintage Americana” going up by 145%. 

Pinterest

#18

Aquatic Architecture

Well, fish and turtles are guaranteed to have a fancy life in 2024, as the popular searches in 2023 showed a growing interest in so-called aquatic architecture. It involves decorating their fish tanks or turtle terrariums with interesting ideas and making them way more fancier than ever before.  

Pinterest

#19

Jellyfish As A Style Icon

Who would have thought that jellyfish might be a new style muse? Well, apparently someone did, as in 2023 they searched for “Jellyfish haircut”, which prompted Pinterest to guess that jellyfish will be our new style icon in 2024. And not only in fashion, it is guessed that it might influence home décor as well. 

Pinterest

#20

Step Away Neutrals, Aquamarine Is Back

It is predicted that youth will start moving away from neutral tones to something bolder, which soon will conquer nail art and makeup looks. Aquamarine is also predicted to have its big moment of comeback in 2024, along with other blues. And it is all due to the fact that searches such as “fun blue nails” and “aqua make-up look” rose up in 2023. 

Pinterest

#21

Bow Stacking

In 2024 youth will finish their looks by tying a bow on their outfits, shoes, jewelry, and hair. The delicate detail will have a not-so-delicate year as it will be used frequently by both fashion influences and the public. After all, even in 2023 it already garnered quite some attention, for example, the rising search for “bow necklace” by 180%. 

Pinterest

#22

Let's Take Things Off-Road

In 2024 slightly older generations such as Boomers and Gen X will be obsessed with off-roading, which is a way of driving surfaces like sand, dirt, mud, snow, rocks, or other natural terrain. This is indicated by the rise of searches such as “overland gear” and “off-road camping” to name a few. 

Pinterest

#23

Making Money Cuter

Even money-saving will take on a new look in 2024. Younger generations, such as millennials and Gen Z will take their money and will make it cuter. Who might ask how one would make money cuter? Well, credit cards will get a makeover with stickers, and piggy banks will become not only a childhood staple, but a customized cute money holder. Pinterest was prompted to predict this as such searches as “credit card stickers” and “piggy bank design” went up back in 2023.

Pinterest

