"Why do we spend so much time with stories we already know?" Robert N. Kraft, Ph.D., writes in his dedicated article on Psychology Today. "The most obvious explanation for rewatching a movie, a series, or an episode is that we enjoy it. And the same reasons we enjoyed a show the first time are still there when we watch it again."

The researchers Cristel A. Russell and Sidney J. Levy in their study claim that “reconsuming can be an extraordinary experience, filled with the emotional luxury of delight, novel sensations, and intellectual insight.” Or maybe the reason is that most of the films presented in this collection belong precisely to that era when there was not so much varied content around us?

ADVERTISEMENT

After all, the less content, the more unique it is. Perhaps the best example of this is football, with its seventeen regular season games, where each game is actually something special. Just agree, it’s hard to force yourself to re-watch a movie when there are thousands of films and shows available on Netflix or similar services!