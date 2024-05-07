39 Movie Lovers Open Up About Which Films They Have Watched 5 Times And Even More
“We must admit that cinema has completely exhausted itself. New interesting stories have not appeared for a long time, and the technical level of films has reached its peak. And who would want to watch the same film several times?” You will probably laugh, but this phrase, said by one movie critic, is a little over a hundred years old.
Since then, cinema has reached a point, more than once or twice, from which it seemed there was only one way - down... but invariably entered a new round of popularity. But as for rewatching movies - well, the critic of the early 20th century simply didn't suspect that in the future there would be VHS, discs and streaming services. And that we'd rewatch our favorite films not even several, but dozens of times. And then share our impressions online - like, for example, in this viral thread.
More info: Reddit
This post may include affiliate links.
I'm not original - Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings.
Shrek.
Mean Girls (the original).
Well, indeed, almost each of us has a couple of films in our hearts that we've watched a dozen times in our lives - and will watch the same number of times in the future. Moreover, these movies do not necessarily have to be Oscar winners or hit the box office. Often it’s even the other way around. For example, The Big Lebowski almost failed at the box office, grossing $17M in the U.S. with a budget of $15M - but the audience's reaction over time made it a cult classic.
Home Alone. Watch it every Christmas.
Jurassic Park.
5th element.
It is probably symbolic that in the selection that we present to your attention today, only four movies were awarded the Oscar as the best film of the year (although The Lord of the Rings has enough statuettes en masse for nearly half the list, but these are all details...), so popular opinion often doesn't coincide with the viewpoints of the Academy members. The mechanism for the emergence of popular adoration is so unexpected and unpredictable that it's hardly possible to predict the iconic status of any particular movie.
Pulp fiction.
"Why do we spend so much time with stories we already know?" Robert N. Kraft, Ph.D., writes in his dedicated article on Psychology Today. "The most obvious explanation for rewatching a movie, a series, or an episode is that we enjoy it. And the same reasons we enjoyed a show the first time are still there when we watch it again."
The researchers Cristel A. Russell and Sidney J. Levy in their study claim that “reconsuming can be an extraordinary experience, filled with the emotional luxury of delight, novel sensations, and intellectual insight.” Or maybe the reason is that most of the films presented in this collection belong precisely to that era when there was not so much varied content around us?
After all, the less content, the more unique it is. Perhaps the best example of this is football, with its seventeen regular season games, where each game is actually something special. Just agree, it’s hard to force yourself to re-watch a movie when there are thousands of films and shows available on Netflix or similar services!
Monty Python and the Holy Grail.
The mummy .
Aliens.
Be that as it may, many of us from time to time have a situation when we, for the umpteenth time, launch some old movie on TV, desktop, tablet or even phone, and with bated breath we follow the adventures of heroes familiar to us so we know every on-screen step of theirs, repeating lines and catchphrases that we know by heart.
Films that we'll warmly recommend to our kids, and will be incredibly happy if they share our preferences one day. Films that are so great to share with friends - by the way, why not share them here, in the comments to this post?
Dumb and dumber, Forrest Gump, Terminator 2.
Back to the future.
LOTR part 1,2 and 3 over 30 times combined.
Groundhog Day... again, and again, and again, and again.
Star Wars, original and prequel trilogy.
Die Hard.
Frozen. Finding Nemo. Toy Story.
Not necessarily because I wanted to. Parents will understand.
My family watched The Matrix so many times, we burned out three separate DVDs.
Labyrinth ( the one with David Bowie).
Fight Club, City of God, Trainspotting.
Rocky Horror Picture Show.
Moana. I always get goosebumps, idk why.
Shawshank redemption.
Snatch.
Pride and prejudice 🥲.
The Devil Wears Prada.
Spirited Away.
Goodfellas.
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. Every time around christmas over the last 20 years.
Interstellar.
The hunt for red october.
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. At first its about people taking d***s, than you slowly get the details and the depths of the story about excess, disillusionment, and the American Dream. And then d***s again.
Iron Man. It’s literally the inspiration and reason why I went to college and got an engineering degree. It’s a very special movie for me. Saw it as a kid opening night with my dad back in 2008, and it left a lasting impression one me that you can build anything you want and help people.
Idiocracy. I like money.
Independence day. Watched it like 20 times.
Phantom of Paradise. Love, Actually (every Christmas). "Les Enfants du Paradis" (à true masterpiece). And quite à few others. I like to re-read books, and to re-watch movies.
Phantom of Paradise. Love, Actually (every Christmas). "Les Enfants du Paradis" (à true masterpiece). And quite à few others. I like to re-read books, and to re-watch movies.