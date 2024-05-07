ADVERTISEMENT

“We must admit that cinema has completely exhausted itself. New interesting stories have not appeared for a long time, and the technical level of films has reached its peak. And who would want to watch the same film several times?” You will probably laugh, but this phrase, said by one movie critic, is a little over a hundred years old.

Since then, cinema has reached a point, more than once or twice, from which it seemed there was only one way - down... but invariably entered a new round of popularity. But as for rewatching movies - well, the critic of the early 20th century simply didn't suspect that in the future there would be VHS, discs and streaming services. And that we'd rewatch our favorite films not even several, but dozens of times. And then share our impressions online - like, for example, in this viral thread.

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

39 Movie Lovers Open Up About Which Films They Have Watched 5 Times And Even More I'm not original - Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings.

Teriin , Tim Gerland Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

39 Movie Lovers Open Up About Which Films They Have Watched 5 Times And Even More Shrek.

AvoidantNeurotic , Eduardo Coutinho Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

39 Movie Lovers Open Up About Which Films They Have Watched 5 Times And Even More Mean Girls (the original).

BBoySlim , Judith Jackson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST

Well, indeed, almost each of us has a couple of films in our hearts that we've watched a dozen times in our lives - and will watch the same number of times in the future. Moreover, these movies do not necessarily have to be Oscar winners or hit the box office. Often it’s even the other way around. For example, The Big Lebowski almost failed at the box office, grossing $17M in the U.S. with a budget of $15M - but the audience's reaction over time made it a cult classic.
#4

39 Movie Lovers Open Up About Which Films They Have Watched 5 Times And Even More Home Alone. Watch it every Christmas.

Alarming-Purchase908 , JOHN K THORNE Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

39 Movie Lovers Open Up About Which Films They Have Watched 5 Times And Even More Jurassic Park.

Sunrise-yep , Daniel Gillaspia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

39 Movie Lovers Open Up About Which Films They Have Watched 5 Times And Even More 5th element.

veryAverageCactus , Terry Robinson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

It is probably symbolic that in the selection that we present to your attention today, only four movies were awarded the Oscar as the best film of the year (although The Lord of the Rings has enough statuettes en masse for nearly half the list, but these are all details...), so popular opinion often doesn't coincide with the viewpoints of the Academy members. The mechanism for the emergence of popular adoration is so unexpected and unpredictable that it's hardly possible to predict the iconic status of any particular movie.
#7

39 Movie Lovers Open Up About Which Films They Have Watched 5 Times And Even More Pulp fiction.

christipede , eddiedangerous Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

39 Movie Lovers Open Up About Which Films They Have Watched 5 Times And Even More The big lebowski.

ZitOnSocietysA** , Tydence Davis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

39 Movie Lovers Open Up About Which Films They Have Watched 5 Times And Even More Gladiator.

Independent-Flight99 , Ron Frazier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

"Why do we spend so much time with stories we already know?" Robert N. Kraft, Ph.D., writes in his dedicated article on Psychology Today. "The most obvious explanation for rewatching a movie, a series, or an episode is that we enjoy it. And the same reasons we enjoyed a show the first time are still there when we watch it again."

The researchers Cristel A. Russell and Sidney J. Levy in their study claim that “reconsuming can be an extraordinary experience, filled with the emotional luxury of delight, novel sensations, and intellectual insight.” Or maybe the reason is that most of the films presented in this collection belong precisely to that era when there was not so much varied content around us?

ADVERTISEMENT

After all, the less content, the more unique it is. Perhaps the best example of this is football, with its seventeen regular season games, where each game is actually something special. Just agree, it’s hard to force yourself to re-watch a movie when there are thousands of films and shows available on Netflix or similar services!
#10

39 Movie Lovers Open Up About Which Films They Have Watched 5 Times And Even More Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

wombatz885 , Bernt Rostad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

39 Movie Lovers Open Up About Which Films They Have Watched 5 Times And Even More The mummy .

BrownWallyBoot , Sarah Lo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

39 Movie Lovers Open Up About Which Films They Have Watched 5 Times And Even More Aliens.

scruntyboon , Markus Kniebes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

Be that as it may, many of us from time to time have a situation when we, for the umpteenth time, launch some old movie on TV, desktop, tablet or even phone, and with bated breath we follow the adventures of heroes familiar to us so we know every on-screen step of theirs, repeating lines and catchphrases that we know by heart.

Films that we'll warmly recommend to our kids, and will be incredibly happy if they share our preferences one day. Films that are so great to share with friends - by the way, why not share them here, in the comments to this post?

ADVERTISEMENT
#13

39 Movie Lovers Open Up About Which Films They Have Watched 5 Times And Even More Dumb and dumber, Forrest Gump, Terminator 2.

BerserkerSwe , Insomnia Cured Here Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

39 Movie Lovers Open Up About Which Films They Have Watched 5 Times And Even More Back to the future.

Username124474 , Simon_sees Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

39 Movie Lovers Open Up About Which Films They Have Watched 5 Times And Even More LOTR part 1,2 and 3 over 30 times combined.

MojoJojo_556 , Rosana Prada Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
mikefitzpatrick avatar
Mike F
Mike F
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I read the books and actually have the movies on DVD. So I guess, yeah.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#16

39 Movie Lovers Open Up About Which Films They Have Watched 5 Times And Even More Groundhog Day... again, and again, and again, and again.

Bbyaakovital , Anthony Quintano Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

39 Movie Lovers Open Up About Which Films They Have Watched 5 Times And Even More Star Wars, original and prequel trilogy.

Educational_Row_9485 , Matthew Anderson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
alisonm_ avatar
Alison M.
Alison M.
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't remember seeing Tesco and these folks in any Star Wars.. hmm 😅

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#18

39 Movie Lovers Open Up About Which Films They Have Watched 5 Times And Even More Die Hard.

BundysPlaybook , Phim Ảnh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

39 Movie Lovers Open Up About Which Films They Have Watched 5 Times And Even More Frozen. Finding Nemo. Toy Story.

Not necessarily because I wanted to. Parents will understand.

ddalbabo , Walt Disney Animation Studios Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

39 Movie Lovers Open Up About Which Films They Have Watched 5 Times And Even More My family watched The Matrix so many times, we burned out three separate DVDs.

LurkethInTheMurketh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

39 Movie Lovers Open Up About Which Films They Have Watched 5 Times And Even More Labyrinth ( the one with David Bowie).

Tiffanyelizabeth , Ralph Hogaboom Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

39 Movie Lovers Open Up About Which Films They Have Watched 5 Times And Even More Fight Club, City of God, Trainspotting.

Eckkbert , Seth Werkheiser Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

39 Movie Lovers Open Up About Which Films They Have Watched 5 Times And Even More Rocky Horror Picture Show.

lazybrainmustworkout , christopher cornelius Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
mikefitzpatrick avatar
Mike F
Mike F
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

First time in the theater in about 1979, then had a friend score a bootleg VHS which was a bad copy but it served the purpose, lol. Probably saw it a couple of dozen times. I'd still watch it if I could see it without commercials.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#24

39 Movie Lovers Open Up About Which Films They Have Watched 5 Times And Even More Moana. I always get goosebumps, idk why.

iwbapsawbsfr_ , Melissa Hillier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

39 Movie Lovers Open Up About Which Films They Have Watched 5 Times And Even More Shawshank redemption.

throw_away_your_gee , Warner Bros. Entertainment Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

39 Movie Lovers Open Up About Which Films They Have Watched 5 Times And Even More Hot Fuzz.

StrangeEggcorn , William Hook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

39 Movie Lovers Open Up About Which Films They Have Watched 5 Times And Even More Snatch.

spokesman74 , Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

39 Movie Lovers Open Up About Which Films They Have Watched 5 Times And Even More Pride and prejudice 🥲.

Strange_Ad_6363 , norika21 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

39 Movie Lovers Open Up About Which Films They Have Watched 5 Times And Even More The Devil Wears Prada.

fridgyseas , Juanjo Cristiani Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#30

39 Movie Lovers Open Up About Which Films They Have Watched 5 Times And Even More Spirited Away.

Ok_Pear6888 , changehali Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

39 Movie Lovers Open Up About Which Films They Have Watched 5 Times And Even More Goodfellas.

Rivers_cake_UK , Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

39 Movie Lovers Open Up About Which Films They Have Watched 5 Times And Even More Shaun of the Dead.

These-Alps-1259 , Chris Conner Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

39 Movie Lovers Open Up About Which Films They Have Watched 5 Times And Even More National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. Every time around christmas over the last 20 years.

Sorry_Reference8436 , sjim-indy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

39 Movie Lovers Open Up About Which Films They Have Watched 5 Times And Even More Interstellar.

solusfox , 지현 주 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

39 Movie Lovers Open Up About Which Films They Have Watched 5 Times And Even More The hunt for red october.

morpheusssssss , David Fulmer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

39 Movie Lovers Open Up About Which Films They Have Watched 5 Times And Even More Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. At first its about people taking d***s, than you slowly get the details and the depths of the story about excess, disillusionment, and the American Dream. And then d***s again.

lipflip , Przemek P Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

39 Movie Lovers Open Up About Which Films They Have Watched 5 Times And Even More Iron Man. It’s literally the inspiration and reason why I went to college and got an engineering degree. It’s a very special movie for me. Saw it as a kid opening night with my dad back in 2008, and it left a lasting impression one me that you can build anything you want and help people.

ridelldie1824 , Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

39 Movie Lovers Open Up About Which Films They Have Watched 5 Times And Even More Idiocracy. I like money.

neverupforhating , Joe Wolf Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

39 Movie Lovers Open Up About Which Films They Have Watched 5 Times And Even More Independence day. Watched it like 20 times.

Prestigious_Trade625 , Miguel Discart Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
mikefitzpatrick avatar
Mike F
Mike F
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Finally, something Will Smith was in I could get into.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!