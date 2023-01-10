Post-credits scene. We are almost sure that many claims can be made for the cinema of any era, both justified and not so, but these are all exclusively games of our subconscious. Someday we will talk about this in more detail, but this is a completely different story.

The most interesting thing is that another twenty years will pass and we will sing praises to the very films that we criticize with such passion today, but so far Bored Panda has collected for you a selection of the most interesting, unexpected and simply the most popular comments from the original thread. So please feel free to scroll to the very end, and if you don't find something on this list that bugs you personally, just be sure to add it in the comments. Credits.

Recently, a thread appeared in the AskReddit community, the topic starter of which asked people just one question: "What annoys you about new movies these days?" As of today, the thread has nearly 5.8K upvotes, and around 8.7K comments, as varied as Eddie Murphy's characters in some of his own films. Acting and sound mixing, plot misses and endless sequels or remakes - in other words, modern Hollywood has left no stone unturned.

But in fact, there are actually some trends in modern films that infuriate any picky viewer. Yes, from a technical, visual point of view, the films have only gotten better, but everything else... Just agree, there are many points here that can be complained about.

It's a funny paradox - twenty years ago, you and I, for instance, heavily criticized Peter Jackson for his adaptation of The Lord of the Rings (by the way, I still wonder, why did they cut Tom Bombadil?), while today the trilogy looks like an absolutely immortal classic. At the time of Titanic, Leonardo DiCaprio was "just another handsome guy" - but how happy we were for the Great Leo two decades later when his outstanding Hollywood career was finally crowned with a well-deserved Oscar!

Here are some boomer takes for you - in the old days, when the sky was bluer, the water was wetter, and the politicians were more honest, the films were much better as well. Indeed, if we consider the development of cinema from the point of view of the average quibble, then films can be compared to good wine - the older, the better.

#1 How dark they are. Like literally dark. It's difficult to see what's going on, especially for those of us with vision problems.

#2 The sound mixing. Turn up the volume to hear the dialogue and suddenly you have damaged ear drums because there was an explosion. It's insane. Looking at you Nolan.

#3 Not just movies but TV shows - they take a book that's got great reviews, make a poor job of translating it on screen and then flip the ending so its the opposite of what happened in the book. Proceeds to blame the audience when they pan it for being c**p.

#4 Forced Comedy

#5 Trailers. They're always about 4 minutes long, give away the entire plot, show all the best scenes and jokes and basically ruin the movie before you've even watched it.

#6 Most movies are getting watered down for the sake of mass appeal. I get why, but it just sucks

#7 Lack of originality and a reliance on franchises.

#8 "Strong female character"= Frowny unlikable b***h contrasted with oblivious, stupid and petty men.

#9 That instead of actually making gay characters that are legitimately good, and have purpose in the narrative, they just make being gay that character's entire thing. Like: "Hey look at how gay this person is. We aren't homophobic at all" This is gonna sound awful, but no representation is better than s****y representation. Just talk to a gay guy, if you need information. I'm sure you'll get a lot of insight, and it'll make what you're working on even better.

#10 Several things, really.



There's no Hero's Journey.



No character development that amounts to anything.



Lots of movies go out of their way to not offend the loudest 10% of Twitter trolls.



More and more movies are portraying men as weak, bumbling, incompetent, children.



Fight scenes look like they were shot in an earthquake.



110lb lingerie models with no muscle tone flat-lining a guy that outweighs them by 80lbs like they were Brock Lesnar or Mike Tyson.



"That's NOT how cars work! Like at all!" - me



"That's NOT how physics works!!" - everyone who passed middle school physics

#11 Worst thing is lack of logic/realism. Inconsistencies within the world movie is in. Unrealistic physics. Awful stories, dumbass `funny` scenes that have nothing to do with the story. List goes on forever.

#12 Awful lighting, bad color grading, frequency of cuts, and why is every movie f*****g 2 hours and 45 minutes now a days? Make movies an hour and a half again, obviously I know there are exceptions to everything I said, tons of new movies come out every year that kick a*s but the big budget studio features just aren't doing it for me

#13 When they aren’t “new” but an unnecessary sequel to something from 30 years ago, or a sequel to a movie that had a definitive ending and never needed a sequel. I’m looking at you, A Christmas Story Christmas.

#14 The colour palettes of the nowadays movies. Either they have to be way too colorful which destroys the atmosphere of the movie's plot (sometimes improves it too ngl but that's just a small fraction) or maybe just way too dark which sometimes is just hard to watch and make out what's happening with the scene itself.

Perfect example being most of the nowadays Netflix shows and movies, you won't make half of the scenes until the brightness is throttled all the way up to sun in your monitor. Lazy acting on their behalf for sure.

#15 A lot of movies feel like they were written by a marketing department.



It feels like they got 10 execs in a room and everyone wrote down ideas, characters, plot-points, etc that they know will sell - and then tried to organize them into a narrative structure.



There's no vision. There's no plot progression. Its just one random event next to another random event, and characters delivering s****y one-liners. Like writing madlibs.



Even B-movies from the 80's and 90's have better narrative structure and story-telling than half the new movies out today.



They don't make movies - they make 'content'

#16 Or the 5 minute sex scenes that have nothing to do with anything but happen 5 times a movie.

#17 The overreliance on cgi. It just looks too plastic. CGI should be used where it makes sense, not for the whole movie.



Most movies are remakes. We are currently living in a time of close to zero creativity.



Forced diversity when it doesn't even make sense in the movie. I don't mind diversity, but it shouldn't feel out of place in the movie.

#18 300 million budget, plot written out in crayons.

#19 That it's somehow seen as avant garde to have your actors mumble. If I can't understand what they are saying I *will* lose interest. Also when an entire movie is too dark to see anything. Sure, there are times it needs to be dark for the plot, the time etc, but if I have to spend the whole flick squinting, I'm not going to enjoy it.

#20 The art of storytelling is gone, its all metrics and b******t and hyper targeting audiences. How they are made pisses me off the most. Total lack of original anything as well because metrics tell them a sequel #8 is better.

#21 I miss practical effects and props because it forced people to shoot more in real locations. Kept movies feeling more "real" and grounded even with more fantastical setting. I think alot of 80s 90s movies and a perfect balance of practical and computer effects.

#22 Lack of originality



Cant apply this to every new movie but most of them are recycling movies that have been made before.

#23 The overuse of cover songs. Recently been a lot of classic rock songs covered by an artist who recorded a slowed version of it.



Edit. Just saw the trailer for the new Ant Man. It also does this

#24 2 things for me



1) Blatant trend hopping. It’s barely even been a year of the multiverse trend and I’m already so tired of it, and how many “Look guys, it’s a children’s property but it’s a slasher and has gore, isn’t that shocking and subversive????” have cropped up lately? It’s just annoying and unoriginal.



2) How American remakes/releases of foreign/international films soften all the edges and hate dark/morally ambiguous endings, i.e., Insomnia, The Descent, Oldboy, etc.

#25 there all influenced by corporate s**t and not just creative vision anymore.

#26 Fight and Action scenes. It took weeks of training back in the days just to get one shot. You cannot fix that with 4 cuts per second. Bad Exampe: Taken 3, Good Example: Creed or John Wick

#27 It’s just Marvel movies. I’m so freaking tired of regurgitated super hero formulas. Please god just give me one morsel more of original story. Everything, Everywhere, All at Once can only go so far.

#28 I hate the new Disney films the animated characters made to look half real half not real and they’ve made them look the same, they should make a new movie but in the old style animation like a lady and the tramp animation(without the racism obviously)

#29 Movies getting too many sequals.

#30 Story lines that are entirely dependent on special effects.

#31 It’s all reused garbage with scripts a five year old child could’ve written. Nothing new, nothing original, no risk taking. Just pump out a s****y remake or adapt some poor book/video game into a movie and ruin it for all of the fans. Everything is done according to a formula to try and make as much money as physically possible.

#32 They're so LONG.



Where are my snappy, well-paced, 90 minute films? Why is everything two and a half hours long now?

#33 For horror and mystery, everything having to be explained.



A movie like the original Alien would be lambasted by online critics if it were released today, for the simple reason that by the end of it you know next to nothing about what happened. What was the creature? What was the derelict? Why did the company want it, really? The movie has stood the test of time precisely because it avoided answering those and other questions.

#34 We don’t have enough reboots or reboots of reboots. We. Need. *More.*

#35 Just because something was a good choice or controversial but successful thing in a film doesn't mean every other network needs to copy it. Really need to stray away from this formulative b******t.

#36 Pandering to China

#37 The wokeness