However, not only comic book movies suffer from such problems. Even many movies and TV series that fully claim to be a realistic reflection of life are, in fact, crammed with all sorts of clichés, both plot and visual. And it’s these clichés that we’ll be talking about in today’s selection from this viral thread on the AskReddit community .

Just admit it, you were also annoyed that, for example, the powers of characters in the same Marvel film could differ radically throughout... no, not the entire franchise, but simply from scene to scene of the same movie - just to maintain a balance between the dozens of characters, almost each of which is an 'imba-' in themselves.

#1 One guy fighting off 10 guys and instead of them attacking him all at once, they wait their turn to be defeated.

#2 Any type of dialogue where the bad guy tells the good guy something along the lines of "you may not know this but we are more similar than you think"

#3 The bad guy will be pointing a gun at the good guy. All he needs to do is pull the trigger. But he talks instead. And that'd buy time for our good guy so that he could outwit the bad guy.



*"When you have to shoot, shoot. Don't talk."*

In fact, we are not just talking about clichés, many of which appeared at the dawn of cinema. The fact is that almost every famous director has their own visual or story style. For example, Terrence Malick’s emphasis on landscapes and colors, Wes Anderson’s exaggerated frame geometry, or slow-mo scenes in Zack Snyder’s films. Sometimes it looks like a 'corporate style', but when it is overused, movie lovers begin to get genuinely annoyed. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 When the driver of a car keeps their eyes focused on the passenger for an entire conversation without looking at the road

#5 Takes her hair down and her glasses off, and oh look she's been hot this whole time!

#6 You hear a sketchy noise



Character: oh what's that? Let's check it out



Character: dies

In fact, the constant repetition of one, even the most outstanding, stage move can, over time, develop into annoying absurdity. “History repeats itself twice: the first time as a tragedy, the second time as a farce,” the great German philosopher Georg Hegel once said, and it’s hard to disagree with this. Therefore, if some plot twist was successful in the past, then with repetition in different movies, it no longer causes anything but irritation to viewers.

#7 When the protagonist “doesn’t do that anymore” and the movie requires his expertise because “he’s the best” so he ends up “doing that thing he swore never to do again.”

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 A character intentionally cutting their palm when they need blood, wrapping a basic bandage around around it, and then being fine for the rest of the movie. That s**t would HURT, and your hand would be pretty much unusable for weeks while it heals, hopefully not leaving a nasty scar which limits movement for the rest of your life.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 A teacher says, “Today we’ll be talking about the Civil War” and the bell rings. As the students file out of the classroom, “And write a 2-page essay about Abraham Lincoln!”, like, lady, read a single article on lesson planning and time management.

“What is one of the main differences between cinema and literature is that the writer is not formally limited by timing and frames, so they can tell the story down to the smallest details and trifles,” says Dmytro Kosygin, a film director and cameraman from Ukraine, to whom Bored Panda reached out for a comment. “Therefore, the cinematic presentation of information is, in a certain way, a set of conventions. And during its existence, cinema has acquired special techniques that facilitate the story. And it isn't surprising that over the decades the viewer has become bored with many of the techniques...” ADVERTISEMENT “And besides, we should not forget that cinema or television is still art, which implies a certain distorted perception of reality. For example, the main character of many blockbusters in reality would have ended their journey already in the first or maybe second action scene. But then what what would be the point of a two-hour movie?" Dmytro wonders.

#10 What's that? There's only -TEN- seconds until my ultimate life goal is accomplished? Let me explain the entire plan with its flaws exposed so the hero can fix this s**t in 9 seconds.

#11 The Hollywood Hangup: a character hangs up the phone without saying goodbye or ending the conversation in a natural way, it pulls me out of the movie every time.

#12 The slasher movie villain who's never really dead.

In recent years, cinema has been experiencing a certain genre crisis - especially in comparison with the colossal box office and successes of the previous decade, but we will still go to cinemas, renew subscriptions to streaming services and buy popcorn. And every time we watch another movie, we'll be sometimes livid over the ridiculous moves made up by screenwriters or directors - that’s how we are built. So please feel free to scroll this list to its very end and maybe add your own ideas on the silly plot twists you've ever seen. Camera, action! ADVERTISEMENT

#13 The: "It's my last mission. Can't wait to see my wife and baby girl. Then immediately dies in some dramatic way, "thing.



Also applies to "It's 3 days 'til retirement"

#14 “I can explain!” - proceeds to not explain while the other person leaves in a huff.

#15 Feedback whenever someone starts talking into a microphone.



Falling through windows, because apparently toughened glass doesn't exist.



When digging a hole to bury a body, the hole always has perfectly vertical sides. Anyone who's ever dug a hole knows this is impossible.



At the end of any class, as everyone is leaving, the teacher tells them to "read chapter 4". Never happened in real life.



When someone tells a joke but you only hear the punchline.

#16 Children who either talk like cynical 40 year olds (Ghostbusters: Afterlife) or simply exist to defy their parents and do what they want putting everyone in danger. Usually getting them out of danger means innocents die.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 The only living descendant of a +1000 years old lineage



For thousands of years, the family never branched? It's always only one kid at a time?

#18 "We'll make our way through the air ducts..." No, you won't. That's not reality.

#19 Cell phone service being dogs**t in every horror movie

Modal close ADVERTISEMENT

#20 If you don't get into an Ivy League school, Stanford, or NYU, your life is ruined.

#21 I’ll go first.



When two characters are about to kiss and it’s so obvious someone is going to walk in an interrupt them from doing it.

#22 A character arriving to a restaurant or a diner, ordering, and leaving without having a single bite, or even before the food even gets to the table. It's so pointless, why even have that scene in the movie? If they're there to talk to someone, just don't have them order for no reason and that's it.

#23 An elaborate breakfast buffet before work/school and someone just grabs a piece of toast or an apple before running out of the door. Who's got time for that



Take your toast and go

#24 • Someone gets knocked out and within 5 minutes they're up and okay and kicking the s**t out of someone. You'd be in no shape to do anything that physical.



• The main character is like a waitress or works at a gas station and lives in some bad**s apartment in NYC and nobody mentions how.



• Someone "hacking" something on a computer. They just press a ton of random keys and then go "I'm in". I don't know s**t about hacking but I know it's not that.

#25 Specific to horror movies, but the "character opens a door and closes it to reveal a monster behind it" jumpscare is overdone.

#26 A pregnant woman is immortal until she gives birth.

#27 Person with a soon to be married partner (or just any partner) moves to a new town on their own for a work thing or whatever and falls for the “mysterious” guy and then proceeds to cheat on their partner with them (+rubbing it in the partners face)

#28 *Kills many of the main villain’s expendable henchmen in order to reach the main villain, then when they reach the main villain…* “No, I’m not going to kill you, because then I’d be as bad as you.” F**k off…

#29 When a character walks into a bar and orders a “beer” or “whiskey.” You need a state a type of beer, buddy.

#30 Something is clearly not right. Shady, bad gut feeling, whatsoever. Or the character heard or saw something that seems not good.



Then, they get asked something like "Is everything okay?" and they ALWAYS say "yeah yeah everything's fine"



And then something bad happens and nobody is prepared because they didn't tell ffs



Something along this line is in SO MANY movies and shows and it always pisses me off

#31 You know in teen movies when someone does something a little salacious and they walk down the hallway the next day and *everyone is staring at them and pointing and laughing and covering their mouths etc?* Yeah that isn't how teens *actually* act

#32 Turn the TV on



*turns tv on to the exact channel at the exact time the exact thing they need to hear is being talked about, without missing anything.

#33 Villains casually killing one of their henchmen to intimidate everyone

#34 The premise it takes zero $$$ to travel anywhere either airfares or gas money.

#35 Realising they're the one before the other person is about to board a plane/train, and rushing to reach them at the gate and running through traffic/airport as final take off announcement is made... and making it in time to stop them, kiss, and have a 10 minute conversation.



P.S I hope writers who are on strike right now have a lot of time to read these comments. We can do with a rebirth of cinema!

#36 It's raining, they have just had an argument, they both walking their own way, one looks back but the other is still walking then they swap. Both not knowing that they did indeed look back.

#37 Persistence will get the protagonist the person they have a crush on! Even if they are rejected, they just try harder!



Nothing to do with the protagonist being a creep.