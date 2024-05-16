“They Have A Name”: Hailey Baldwin Shows Off Baby Bump After Justin Bieber’s Pregnancy News

ADVERTISEMENT

Hailey Baldwin had the proud glow of a mama-to-be as she shared snaps on Instagram showing off her baby bump.

Only a few days have passed since Hailey joined her hit-maker husband, Justin Bieber, in announcing to the world that they were preparing to welcome a baby together.

The 27-year-old model, who is just over six months pregnant, shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram on Wednesday, May 15, including snaps of her baby bump basking in the sun.

Hailey Baldwin Bieber flaunted her baby bump in a new post just days after she and Justin Bieber shared the pregnancy news

Share icon

Image credits: Hailey Bieber

“The past few weeks have been 🐣✨🤍🌴😴💤🌸🌸🌅🥹🥹🥹🥹,” she said in the caption before fans began filling the comments section with praise.

“Imagine being the kid and saying your mom is hailey bieber,” one fan said, while another wrote, “Finally the pregnancy photos that we deserve!”

“So excited for baby Bieber,” another said.

“You’re glowing. So beautiful,” one social media user commented on the Rhode founder’s post

Share icon

Image credits: Hailey Bieber

“The most beautiful angel 🥹🥹 how blessed is this baby going to be to be coming in the world with so much love ❤️ congrats again angel!!!!” one fan said.

The founder of the skincare brand Rhode is “excited” to become a parent to a baby Bieber with her 30-year-old musician husband.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Everyone is excited for them,” a source told People. “They will be great parents, and Justin will be super involved. This will be the next important project for him. He’s so excited to raise his baby. They have a name that they think is perfect. They’re also starting to decorate a nursery. They can’t wait to meet the baby.”

The couple has been very protective of the baby from the moment they found out, a source reportedly said

Share icon

Image credits: Hailey Bieber

“They have both been very emotional about it. They feel so blessed,” the source added.

The couple first met when they were kids after Hailey’s father, Stephen Baldwin, introduced them to each other in 2009. Dating rumors began swirling around them in 2014, and they have since dated on and off before tying the knot in 2018.

They kept the baby news private for a while until posting photos and clips together last week. The post also included footage of them appearing to renew their vows and posing together in an open green field.

“They’ve also felt very protective of the baby from the moment they found out. They shared with family and close friends early on. It was very important for them to keep it quiet and just enjoy [it] for as long as possible before they publicly confirmed,” the source told the outlet.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Grammy winner once said he wanted as many kids as Hailey Baldwin was willing to “push out”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

The Sorry singer was once asked by Ellen DeGeneres how many kids he plans to have.

“I’m going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out. I’d love to have myself a little tribe,” the Grammy winner said.