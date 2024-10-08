Hailey Bieber Shares Cryptic "Mood" Post With Justin's Photo After Diddy's Arrest

ADVERTISEMENT

Hailey Bieber sent a seemingly cryptic message to fans on Monday when she shared a picture of her husband flipping off paparazzi back in 2017.

The model, 27, wrote “mood” as she uploaded the story to Instagram.

The photo was posted amidst fan scrutiny over Justin Bieber’s friendship with Sean “Diddy” Combs after the latter was arrested last month.

Hailey Bieber made a cryptic post on Instagram yesterday as fans question her husband’s past relationship with Sean “Diddy” Combs

Share icon

Image credits: haileybieber

Since Justin has been a longtime friend of the rapper, several videos of the two hanging out have resurfaced online after Diddy was arrested for sex trafficking and racketeering on September 16.

One of the “creepy” clips showed Diddy talking about the crazy activities he and the then-teenager had planned.

“Where we hanging out and what we doing, we can’t really disclose, but it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream,” he said.

Share icon

Image credits: Prince Williams / Getty

Fans have also circulated a 2011 video from Jimmy Kimmel Live! where Diddy claimed Justin would be gifted a Lamborghini.

ADVERTISEMENT

“[Justin] had the Lambo for a day or two and he had access to the house, and he knows better than to be talking about the things that he does with Big Brother Puff on national television,” he said in the interview.

One of the comments read, “It’s always weird when an adult with no familiar relationship decides to hang out with a child, very sus.”

It’s unclear what the music mogul was talking about but recent news revealed the “freak off” parties Diddy would host

Share icon

Image credits: jbtraacker

During these parties, the rapper allegedly forced people to engage in sexual activities while he watched or recorded them.

“He had girls in bikinis with revealing outfits,” said Selma Fonseca, a photojournalist who had attended one of the events. “He always had dancers — they were super sexy. Once it got darker, people felt a little bit more comfortable.”

She later added, “People were hooking up, making out.”

Court documents had also claimed that the rapper “abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct” for years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: haileybieber

While Justin has not commented on Diddy’s growing legal issues or arrest, an insider told People last month that he is “aware of Diddy’s arrest and all the allegations” but “it’s not anything that he wants to focus on.”

Since then, the singer has been spotted in Malibu, California with his wife. The two were seen smiling, but fans have expressed concern about Justin’s health following his noticeable weight loss.

Sean “Diddy” Combs has pleaded not guilty against all his charges as he sits in jail

Share icon

Image credits: justinbieber

Diddy’s lawyer Erica Wolff issued a statement, saying, “Mr. Combs empathically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors.

“He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

His next court appearance is set for October 9 when his lawyer will appeal the ruling again. Until then, Diddy is being held at the Special Housing Unit in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Share icon

Image credits: Jeff Kravitz / Getty