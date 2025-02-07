ADVERTISEMENT

“Poor Justin,” the internet said after Hailey and Justin Bieber stepped out for dinner in New York City.

Photos of their outing came amid widespread speculation about the couple dealing with marriage woes.

Going shirtless underneath a black hoodie, the 30-year-old pop superstar appeared overly casual and disheveled while meeting up for dinner with his wife’s bestie Kendall Jenner, 29.

Hailey and Justin Bieber reportedly met Kendall Jenner for dinner in New York City on Thursday, February 7

Hailey, 28, meanwhile, wore a comfy-looking leopard-print coat for the dinner at Lucali, a well-known pizza spot.

Several netizens shared concerns about the Baby singer after photos of the outing were shared online.

“Is Justin okay?” one social media user asked while another said, “Poor Justin. He’s trying. Wish him well.”

Commenting on his slouching posture, one said, “Idk whats up with him lately but I have back pain just looking at it.”

Others fueled divorce rumors with comments like “divorce incoming” and “she is dumping him.”

Concerns about Justin and his recent downcast-looking expressions in public came after Hailey’s friends reportedly opened up about his “unacceptable” behavior.

“Is Justin okay?” fans asked after he was pictured going shirtless underneath a hoodie for his outing in NYC

The Rhode Beauty founder’s friends claimed Hailey has been “struggling” with her husband since the start of their marriage in 2018.

A source reportedly claimed that her friends advised her “to go it alone and leave him.”

“She loves him madly but he’s a loose cannon,” the source told the Daily Mail about a week back.

Claiming his behavior is “sometimes unacceptable,” the source said Hailey ends up having to “put up with a lot.”

The Bieber couple welcomed their baby boy Jack Blues Bieber in August last year.

When the baby was born, the Sorry singer was there for his wife, the insider said, but they claimed that “it hasn’t stuck.”

Fans continued speculating whether the Bieber couple are heading for divorce

Idk whats up with him lately but I have back pain just looking at it 😭 pic.twitter.com/HtEMA9GqP4 — AI (@PoweredByAl) February 7, 2025

Insiders also claimed that the singer is becoming “borderline reclusive,” trying to avoid large crowds and certain public situations.

This could also be the reason behind his demeanor in public, a source said

Recently, divorce rumors about the Bieber couple escalated after the recent “unfollow” drama that Justin was involved in.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber leaving Lucali Pizza Restaurant in Brooklyn, New York. (February 6, 2025) 📹 by: newyorkxx666 pic.twitter.com/zOBvSgH4pj — Hailey Rhode CR Updates (@HaileyBieberCR) February 7, 2025

Fans were shocked to see that his Instagram account was no longer following Hailey or her father Stephen Baldwin.

The social media account had also seemingly unfollowed his former mentor Usher, former manager Scooter Braun, and Ryan Good, who was the best man at his wedding.

“Maybe he wants a divorce and doesn’t want to deal with Hailey’s dad?” a social media user claimed at the time. “That way, he doesn’t have to deal with him when the divorce happens.”

Last month, the internet noticed that Justin’s Instagram account was no longer following his wife, consequently fueling divorce rumors

The Intentions hitmaker later shared an Instagram story and claimed he wasn’t the one behind the string of unfollows.

“Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife,” he wrote. “S— is getting suss out here.”

Recent pictures of the Grammy winner have sparked fan concerns about his health as well.

Fans expressed concerns over the Sorry singer’s health after a picture of him in a yellow jacket went viral

“Justin Bieber appears frail and unrecognizable, sparking concerns for his health,” read one recent comment about his appearance.

“I am so deeply disturbed that Justin Bieber looks like this at age 30,” another said. “Men should get their brow ridges shaved before they get permanent ‘I’m angry’ wrinkles on their foreheads. It’s so over once your face gets stuck like this.”

One particular picture of him in a yellow jacket led to comments about him looking “frail.”

“Justin Bieber sparks fresh health concerns as he appears frail during public outing,” read one tweet accompanied by the picture. “The singer has sparked concern from his wife and fans over his recent public appearances with his wife said to be ‘desperate’ to help him.”

“Bro Grew Old Before Us,” another fan said about the same picture. “From a pop icon to looking like your grandpa’s friend—what happened, Justin?”

Despite concerns, Justin was all smiles while on a basketball court with trainer Chris Brickley

Amid concerns about his emotional well-being, Justin shared a series of pictures of himself on a basketball court with trainer Chris Brickley.

The singer was all smiles as he shot hoops with the well-known figure.

“My Brodie @justinbieber got game!!!” Chris said while sharing an Instagram video of the singer’s apparent training.

While some netizens thought Justin was “stuck in a loveless marriage,” sources claimed the breakup speculation around them wasn’t new.

One insider said last month that the Biebers are enjoying a “great family life” but it’s “sad that there are constant split rumors.”

The source told People that anyone would be able to tell how “in love” the couple is if they spent enough time with them.

Hailey addressed the relentless divorce rumors and felt people didn’t want to believe they are happy

Hailey herself addressed the constant public scrutiny surrounding their marriage. She said it affects her to see people constantly assume that they are “falling apart” or that they “hate each other” and are getting “divorced.”

“It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy,” she told W Magazine last year.

Netizens left several comments on the couple’s recent pictures in NYC

