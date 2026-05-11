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If you’ve ever lived with a dog, you already know one important truth: your home no longer belongs to you. Your bed becomes their kingdom, your food mysteriously becomes community property, and privacy simply stops existing. British cartoonist Rupert Fawcett perfectly captures this hilarious everyday chaos in his wildly popular comic series “Off The Leash.” Through simple yet brilliantly expressive illustrations, he transforms ordinary dog-owner experiences into painfully accurate comedy that feels instantly familiar to anyone who has ever loved a four-legged troublemaker.

Originally dreaming of becoming a serious painter, Rupert eventually discovered that cartoons were the perfect way to combine storytelling, humor, and observation, and millions of dog lovers are probably very grateful he did. Scroll down and enjoy comics that perfectly capture the emotional rollercoaster of owning a dog.

More info: Facebook | Instagram | rupertfawcettcartoons.com | x.com | Etsy

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#1

Famous Dog Mottos

Famous Dog Mottos

offtheleashdogcartoons Report

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    The Triple Decker

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    #3

    What Would I Do Without You

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    #4

    Self Help Books

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    #5

    Dog Devotion!

    Dog Devotion!

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    9points
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    froydis995 avatar
    I am not you
    I am not you
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is my dog: Both my hands and both my eyes on him, otherwise it's not good enough.

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    #6

    What’s Up?…

    What’s Up?…

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    #7

    The Wonderful Thing About Dogs

    The Wonderful Thing About Dogs

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    #8

    What A Lovely Sight…

    What A Lovely Sight…

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    #9

    Grrrrrrr…

    Grrrrrrr…

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    #10

    Dinner Time Drift

    Dinner Time Drift

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    #11

    Labrodor Gun Dog

    Labrodor Gun Dog

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    #12

    Why Are The Dogs Barking?

    Why Are The Dogs Barking?

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    #13

    Give Her Taste Of Her Own Medicine!

    Give Her Taste Of Her Own Medicine!

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    #14

    Cuts In Education…

    Cuts In Education…

    offtheleashdogcartoons Report

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    #15

    I Know What You Want

    I Know What You Want

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    #16

    What Should The Caption For This Post Be?

    What Should The Caption For This Post Be?

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    #17

    Guilt Trip With Dogs

    Guilt Trip With Dogs

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    #18

    Springer Spaniel Start Of The Day

    Springer Spaniel Start Of The Day

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    #19

    A Gentle Afternoon Stroll

    A Gentle Afternoon Stroll

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    #20

    At Puppy School - Car Journey Planning

    At Puppy School - Car Journey Planning

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    #21

    Training Time…

    Training Time…

    offtheleashdogcartoons Report

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    #22

    Action Needed…

    Action Needed…

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    #23

    The Meal Time Routine

    The Meal Time Routine

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    #24

    How’s Your Week Going?

    How’s Your Week Going?

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    #25

    Go On Logan, Fetch The Ball

    Go On Logan, Fetch The Ball

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    #26

    We Haven’t Got All Day!

    We Haven’t Got All Day!

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    #27

    Time To Have Some Fun

    Time To Have Some Fun

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    #28

    A Walk And A Talk

    A Walk And A Talk

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