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If you’ve ever lived with a dog, you already know one important truth: your home no longer belongs to you. Your bed becomes their kingdom, your food mysteriously becomes community property, and privacy simply stops existing. British cartoonist Rupert Fawcett perfectly captures this hilarious everyday chaos in his wildly popular comic series “Off The Leash.” Through simple yet brilliantly expressive illustrations, he transforms ordinary dog-owner experiences into painfully accurate comedy that feels instantly familiar to anyone who has ever loved a four-legged troublemaker.

Originally dreaming of becoming a serious painter, Rupert eventually discovered that cartoons were the perfect way to combine storytelling, humor, and observation, and millions of dog lovers are probably very grateful he did. Scroll down and enjoy comics that perfectly capture the emotional rollercoaster of owning a dog.

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