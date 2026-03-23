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If you’ve ever owned a dog, you know how unpredictable, silly, and downright hilarious they can be – and Rupert Fawcett’s Off The Leash cartoons capture it perfectly.

From sudden zoomies to obsessive toy habits, his illustrations show the little moments that make life with dogs so entertaining. With clever captions that feel like they come straight from a dog’s perspective, these comics are a must-see for anyone who knows the joys (and chaos) of canine companionship.

Now we’re happy to present the most recent collection of Rupert’s cartoons. Enjoy a few minutes of pure joy!

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