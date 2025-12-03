ADVERTISEMENT

All dog owners, get ready for a treat! Today we’re diving into one of your favorite cartoon series. Off The Leash by Rupert Fawcett perfectly captures those quirky, hilarious moments every dog parent knows and loves.

The series shines a light on the funny logic of dogs in everyday situations. Rupert explains, “I grew up with dogs, so I understood them from early in life. I have always loved dogs and find their behaviors very amusing, entertaining, and engaging.” From their obsession with squeaky toys to sudden zoomies around the living room, these comics are packed with moments any dog lover will instantly recognize.

More info: Instagram | rupertfawcettcartoons.com | x.com | Facebook | Etsy