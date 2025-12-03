ADVERTISEMENT

All dog owners, get ready for a treat! Today we’re diving into one of your favorite cartoon series. Off The Leash by Rupert Fawcett perfectly captures those quirky, hilarious moments every dog parent knows and loves.

The series shines a light on the funny logic of dogs in everyday situations. Rupert explains, “I grew up with dogs, so I understood them from early in life. I have always loved dogs and find their behaviors very amusing, entertaining, and engaging.” From their obsession with squeaky toys to sudden zoomies around the living room, these comics are packed with moments any dog lover will instantly recognize.

More info: Instagram | rupertfawcettcartoons.com | x.com | Facebook | Etsy

#1

Comic strip showing a dog enjoying leaves, winter walks, and playing hide and seek, depicting life living with dogs.

    #2

    Cartoon showing a family in a kitchen with dogs lying on the floor, illustrating living with dogs humor.

    #3

    Comic showing a dog interacting with owners on a couch, illustrating everyday moments of living with dogs humorously.

    #4

    Comic illustrating living with dogs showing three sleeping dogs waking up and excitedly barking when their owner arrives home.

    #5

    Couple in bed surrounded by multiple dogs, highlighting the humor of living with dogs in a comic style.

    #6

    Black and white comic showing dogs barking and hiding under the bed, illustrating life living with dogs in a humorous way.

    #7

    Comic about living with dogs showing a dog waking herself with her own fart on a shared dog bed.

    #8

    Black and white comic showing a dog playfully surprising its owner, illustrating living with dogs in humorous daily moments.

    #9

    Comic showing two dogs humorously discussing Thanksgiving, illustrating life moments in living with dogs comics.

    #10

    Family members on Thanksgiving day, each focused on screens, with two dogs nearby in a comic about living with dogs.

    #11

    Comic strip showing dogs interacting humorously with guests, illustrating the challenges of living with dogs in daily life.

    #12

    Comic strip showing a dog sitting on a couch with a woman while a man is told the dog knows his place, living with dogs humor.

    #13

    Comic strip showing a dog excitedly enjoying mud, puddles, and dead animals, illustrating living with dogs humor.

    #14

    Two dogs playfully inspecting dishes in a dishwasher depicting life moments of living with dogs comics.

    #15

    Cartoon of dogs in a classroom where a dog teaches foreign language, illustrating living with dogs humor from Off The Leash comics.

    #16

    Black and white comic showing a person and dog preparing with waterproof gear, illustrating living with dogs humor.

    #17

    Cartoon showing a bed crowded with dogs while owners read, illustrating living with dogs in humorous comic style.

    #18

    Cartoon showing dogs reading self-help books about behavior and tricks, illustrating living with dogs humorously.

    #19

    Comic strip showing a dog and owner, humorously depicting life living with dogs and their daily routines.

    #20

    Comic scene showing a dog teaching puppies at school how to beg for food, portraying life living with dogs humorously.

    #21

    Two dogs at a table with drinks discuss frustration and humor in everyday life living with dogs comics.

    #22

    Comic showing living with dogs as a man lies in bed surrounded by multiple dogs, one waking him up for snoring.

    #23

    Couple in bed with dog licking foot and another dog curled up, depicting living with dogs humor in Off The Leash comic style.

    #24

    A comic showing the challenges of living with dogs during rainy walks with umbrellas shielding them from rain.

    #25

    Black and white comic panels showing humorous dog thoughts about p**p bags during a walk, illustrating living with dogs.

    #26

    Black and white comic showing a dog digging up plants while a person gardens, illustrating life living with dogs humor.

    #27

    Dog lying in bed thinking about starting another week in the rat race, humorous living with dogs comic illustration.

    #28

    Comic showing two dogs paw-reading, illustrating life and humor in living with dogs in Off The Leash comics.

    #29

    A comic of two dogs in a bed, one asking about snooze times, capturing the humor of living with dogs.

    #30

    Comic panels showing living with dogs featuring a playful puppy causing chaos in a bedroom setting.

    #31

    Comic strip showing the humor of living with dogs, featuring a dog on a sofa and owner trying to get him off.

    #32

    Black and white comic strip showing a dog tracking mud indoors, capturing everyday moments of living with dogs.

