If you’ve ever owned a dog, you know just how funny, confusing, and heartwarming life with a furry friend can be. Rupert Fawcett’s “Off The Leash” comics capture all those moments perfectly, turning everyday dog antics into laughs that many dog owners will instantly recognize.
From random bursts of energy to silly habits, Rupert’s cartoons show the lovable chaos of living with dogs. Scroll down to enjoy his latest strips and see if your pup’s personality shines through in his hilarious creations!
Rupert Fawcett has been drawing for as long as he can remember. “I have always loved art and it was the one thing at school I was good at,” he shared. Humor has always been important to him, too, and that love of comedy shines through in his work. His early influences, like the Tintin comics by Hergé, helped shape his unique style, but it’s the everyday life of dogs that truly inspires him.
The “Off The Leash” series captures the quirky logic of dogs in all sorts of situations. Rupert explained, “I grew up with dogs, so I understood them from early in life. I have always loved dogs and find their behaviors very amusing, entertaining, and engaging.” Whether it’s their obsession with a squeaky toy or a sudden zoom around the living room, his comics are full of moments many dog owners will recognize.
Creating these comics isn’t always easy, though. Rupert admitted, “It’s always stressful for any creative person, and you can start to doubt yourself and wonder if you’ll ever have any ideas again.” Even so, he has never missed a deadline, and his commitment shines through in every strip. His ability to find humor in everyday life keeps fans coming back for more.
In January 2024, Rupert experienced a stroke at the age of 66, which led to a six-month hospital stay, including treatment at Charing Cross Hospital and the Roehampton Rehab Centre. Despite the challenges, Rupert's determination remained strong. He continued to find comfort and motivation in his art, sharing, "Luckily, my drawing hand is unaffected, and I have started working again." His resilience and commitment to his craft have been an inspiration to many.
Beyond just laughs, Rupert hopes his comics bring a little happiness into people’s lives. “I draw cartoons to give people a moment of happiness and laughter in their day so I don’t do anything dark,” he said. And with nearly a million followers on Facebook, it’s clear that his heartwarming and hilarious look at dog life is connecting with people everywhere.