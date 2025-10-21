ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever owned a dog, you know just how funny, confusing, and heartwarming life with a furry friend can be. Rupert Fawcett’s “Off The Leash” comics capture all those moments perfectly, turning everyday dog antics into laughs that many dog owners will instantly recognize.

From random bursts of energy to silly habits, Rupert’s cartoons show the lovable chaos of living with dogs. Scroll down to enjoy his latest strips and see if your pup’s personality shines through in his hilarious creations!

More info: Instagram | rupertfawcettcartoons.com | x.com | Facebook | Etsy

#1

Comic of woman calling dog with a funny nickname, illustrating the chaos and joy of owning a dog in a park setting.

offtheleashdogcartoons Report

Rupert Fawcett has been drawing for as long as he can remember. “I have always loved art and it was the one thing at school I was good at,” he shared. Humor has always been important to him, too, and that love of comedy shines through in his work. His early influences, like the Tintin comics by Hergé, helped shape his unique style, but it’s the everyday life of dogs that truly inspires him.
    #2

    Comic showing the chaos and joy of owning a dog with two dogs playing in a living room bathed in sunlight.

    offtheleashdogcartoons Report

    #3

    Comic showing the chaos and joy of owning a dog as a dog drags a large branch on a walk.

    offtheleashdogcartoons Report

    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm suspecting some doggie is a little jealous of Bertie

    The “Off The Leash” series captures the quirky logic of dogs in all sorts of situations. Rupert explained, “I grew up with dogs, so I understood them from early in life. I have always loved dogs and find their behaviors very amusing, entertaining, and engaging.” Whether it’s their obsession with a squeaky toy or a sudden zoom around the living room, his comics are full of moments many dog owners will recognize.
    #4

    Comic of a German short-haired pointer dog startled by a small spider, showing the chaos and joy of owning a dog.

    offtheleashdogcartoons Report

    #5

    Dog cartoon showing humor and chaos of owning a dog with a pet cramping owner’s style by sitting on the couch backrest

    offtheleashdogcartoons Report

    Creating these comics isn’t always easy, though. Rupert admitted, “It’s always stressful for any creative person, and you can start to doubt yourself and wonder if you’ll ever have any ideas again.” Even so, he has never missed a deadline, and his commitment shines through in every strip. His ability to find humor in everyday life keeps fans coming back for more.

    #6

    Man and woman in bed crowded with many dogs, illustrating the chaos and joy of owning a dog in a comic style.

    offtheleashdogcartoons Report

    #7

    Comic strip illustrating the chaos and joy of owning a dog during a walk with humorous dog and owner interactions.

    offtheleashdogcartoons Report

    tash815 avatar
    T (she/her)
    T (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     26 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did they really censor p*o-p*o? ETA: Yes, they did.

    In January 2024, Rupert experienced a stroke at the age of 66, which led to a six-month hospital stay, including treatment at Charing Cross Hospital and the Roehampton Rehab Centre. Despite the challenges, Rupert's determination remained strong. He continued to find comfort and motivation in his art, sharing, "Luckily, my drawing hand is unaffected, and I have started working again." His resilience and commitment to his craft have been an inspiration to many.

    #8

    Cartoon showing the chaos and joy of owning a dog with a relaxing bath before and after dogs interrupt it.

    offtheleashdogcartoons Report

    #9

    Comic of a dog thinking about plans to be fabulous all week, capturing the chaos and joy of owning a dog.

    offtheleashdogcartoons Report

    Beyond just laughs, Rupert hopes his comics bring a little happiness into people’s lives. “I draw cartoons to give people a moment of happiness and laughter in their day so I don’t do anything dark,” he said. And with nearly a million followers on Facebook, it’s clear that his heartwarming and hilarious look at dog life is connecting with people everywhere.
    #10

    Comic showing the chaos and joy of owning dogs during a walk with a man urging them to keep moving.

    offtheleashdogcartoons Report

    #11

    Comic panels showing the joy and chaos of owning a dog with a happy dog enjoying being scratched by its owner.

    offtheleashdogcartoons Report

    #12

    Comic showing the chaos and joy of owning a dog with multiple dogs crowding a person on a couch.

    offtheleashdogcartoons Report

    #13

    Comic showing the chaos and joy of owning a dog, with a woman trying to work while her dog demands attention.

    offtheleashdogcartoons Report

    #14

    Black and white comic showing the chaos and joy of owning a dog during mealtime lessons with puppies.

    offtheleashdogcartoons Report

    #15

    Comic bookshelf featuring humorous dog self-help books illustrating the chaos and joy of owning a dog.

    offtheleashdogcartoons Report

    #16

    Comic showing chaos and joy of owning a dog, with a woman dealing with dog hair on a black dress.

    offtheleashdogcartoons Report

    #17

    Black and white comic showing dogs changing positions in a room, illustrating the chaos and joy of owning a dog.

    offtheleashdogcartoons Report

    #18

    Woman napping on couch while dogs prepare to run, capturing chaos and joy of owning a dog in a comic style.

    offtheleashdogcartoons Report

    #19

    Comic strip showing the chaos and joy of owning a dog as a dog worries about forgotten poop bags during a walk.

    offtheleashdogcartoons Report

    #20

    Black and white comic showing the chaos and joy of owning a dog with a woman training her enthusiastic pet.

    offtheleashdogcartoons Report

    #21

    Cartoon showing chaos and joy of owning a dog with owners setting rules and dog planning to ignore them.

    offtheleashdogcartoons Report

    #22

    Cartoon showing the joy and chaos of owning a dog with a woman hugging dogs and a man wishing to be one.

    offtheleashdogcartoons Report

    #23

    Man reading a magazine with a dog on his lap, showing chaos and joy of owning a dog in a comic scene.

    offtheleashdogcartoons Report

    #24

    Cartoon showing the chaos and joy of owning a dog with a dog and man sharing a couch in a living room.

    offtheleashdogcartoons Report

    #25

    Cartoon dogs in an office setting showing the chaos and joy of owning a dog through humorous dialogue.

    offtheleashdogcartoons Report

    #26

    Cartoon of Springer Spaniels preparing coffee, illustrating the chaos and joy of owning a dog in a humorous comic style.

    offtheleashdogcartoons Report

    #27

    Comic showing dogs with wagging tails and dialogue illustrating the chaos and joy of owning a dog in a cartoon style.

    offtheleashdogcartoons Report

    #28

    Dog lying in bed thinking about the chaos and joy of owning a dog on a Monday morning rat race.

    offtheleashdogcartoons Report

    #29

    Comic of a dog sitting in its bed with a thought bubble about the chaos and joy of owning a dog.

    offtheleashdogcartoons Report

    #30

    Comic showing a woman telling guests they must sit on the floor as cats take priority on the couch, illustrating pet ownership chaos.

    offtheleashdogcartoons Report

    #31

    Rupert Fawcett’s Dog Cartoons: Humor, Heart, And An Inspiring Comeback

    offtheleashdogcartoons Report

    #32

    Comic strip showing the chaos and joy of owning a dog as a man is gradually covered by multiple dogs on a couch.

    offtheleashdogcartoons Report

