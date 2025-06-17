Justin Bieber’s “Sad” Confession After “Aggressive” Meltdown At Paparazzi Raises Concerns

ADVERTISEMENT

“I know I’m broken,” that’s how Justin Bieber described himself after a late-night scuffle with a paparazzi spiraled into a very public breakdown for the artist—one that fans quickly compared to the unraveling of Britney Spears.

In a series of very personal Instagram Stories shared on Monday, the 31-year-old pop star admitted to grappling with intense unresolved trauma he’s been unable to handle.

Highlights Justin Bieber described himself as 'broken' after a viral 11-minute altercation with paparazzi fueled concerns about his mental health.

Bieber revealed ongoing struggles with anger issues, expressing frustration over his inability to heal himself.

Fans have noticed Bieber's emotional exhaustion and increased dr*g use.

The singer’s inner circle is in turmoil, marked by recent dismissals of staff and financial disputes with former manager.

“People keep telling me to heal,” Bieber wrote. “Don’t you think if I could have fixed myself I would have already? I know I have anger issues.”

RELATED:

Justin Bieber described himself as “broken” after 11-minute fight with paparazzi went viral

Share icon

Image credits: Aeon/Getty Images

The confession came just four days after an explosive 11-minute expletive-filled altercation with a paparazzi outside Soho House in Malibu. “Not me today, bro,” he told photographers while shielding his face.

ADVERTISEMENT

“How’s your day going?” one of them asked. “How do you think it’s going with you in my f**king face? Get out of my f**king face!”

Share icon

Image credits: justinbieber

Once one of the world’s most beloved teen heartthrobs, Bieber now finds himself the subject of increasing scrutiny and concern. His latest posts hint at a man consumed by frustration and self-doubt, emotionally exhausted and heavily dependent on dr*g consumption.

Share icon

Image credits: justinbieber

“I tried to do the work my whole life to be like the people who told me I needed to be fixed like them,” he continued. “And it just keeps making me more tired and more angry.”

ADVERTISEMENT

From his posts, Bieber seems to be at a breaking point, frustrated with being unable to make progress in treating his trauma and emotional issues.

2025 has proven a complex year for the singer, who has worried fans by exhibiting erratic behavior

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

For instance, in March, he wrote an emotional message in which he admitted to feeling like “a fraud” for most of his life.

Bieber delved into his long-standing struggles with imposter syndrome, writing, “People told me my whole life ‘Wow Justin, you deserve that.’ And I personally have always felt unworthy, like I was a fraud.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: justinbieber

“It made me feel sneaky, like, damn, if they only knew my thoughts. How judgmental I am, how selfish I really am. They wouldn’t be saying this,” he added.

The post immediately went viral, adding further context to fan speculation about his mental and emotional state. Many have come to believe Bieber’s spiraling mental health took a severe hit after the arrest of rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs in September 2024 on charges of s*x trafficking.

Footage of Bieber as a teenager mingling with Combs resurfaced, prompting many to dig up other videos of the singer in his younger years.

The singer’s inner circle is reportedly in a state of disarray

Share icon

Image credits: justinbieber

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Aside from videos and pictures where Bieber and Combs are seen in parties together, compilations of the singer being “s*xually harassed” as a minor by other celebrities also caught the attention of netizens.

In recent months, the singer has been in the middle of a “firing spree,” taking conscious steps to reduce his inner circle by dismissing assistants, security personnel, and other associates.

This coincides with mixed messages within Bieber’s team, especially regarding his dr*g usage.

Share icon

Image credits: justinbieber

Representatives have categorically denied that the singer was using illegal substances of any kind, reassuring fans that he was on a healthy path, focusing on the wellbeing of his wife, Hailey, and their son, Jack Blues.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Shortly after, the singer would go against these statements, posting a series of controversial posts in which he was seen rapping about being high, smok*ng, and sharing images of himself using a glass bong.

Share icon

Image credits: justinbieber

ADVERTISEMENT

Behind the scenes, reports point towards Bieber having financial disputes with former associates. The artist allegedly owes over $8 million to former manager Scooter Braun for a tour loan.

Share icon

Image credits: rorykramer

At the same time, his musical career has been on standby since he released his last album in 2021.

Despite Bieber dropping several hints throughout 2024 about the possible release of a new production, recent developments have made fans speculate whether he’s emotionally ready to return to the spotlight at all.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Get help.” Fans of the singer are increasingly worried about his long-term wellbeing

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT