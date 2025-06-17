Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Justin Bieber’s “Sad” Confession After “Aggressive” Meltdown At Paparazzi Raises Concerns
Justin Bieber looking somber in a blue hat and black leather jacket during a night outing raising concerns.
Celebrities, News

Justin Bieber’s “Sad” Confession After “Aggressive” Meltdown At Paparazzi Raises Concerns

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

18

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

I know I’m broken,” that’s how Justin Bieber described himself after a late-night scuffle with a paparazzi spiraled into a very public breakdown for the artist—one that fans quickly compared to the unraveling of Britney Spears.

In a series of very personal Instagram Stories shared on Monday, the 31-year-old pop star admitted to grappling with intense unresolved trauma he’s been unable to handle.

Highlights
  • Justin Bieber described himself as 'broken' after a viral 11-minute altercation with paparazzi fueled concerns about his mental health.
  • Bieber revealed ongoing struggles with anger issues, expressing frustration over his inability to heal himself.
  • Fans have noticed Bieber's emotional exhaustion and increased dr*g use.
  • The singer’s inner circle is in turmoil, marked by recent dismissals of staff and financial disputes with former manager.

“People keep telling me to heal,” Bieber wrote. “Don’t you think if I could have fixed myself I would have already? I know I have anger issues.”

RELATED:

    Justin Bieber described himself as “broken” after 11-minute fight with paparazzi went viral

    Justin Bieber looking somber wearing a blue beanie and leather jacket during a nighttime outing after aggressive meltdown.

    Image credits: Aeon/Getty Images

    The confession came just four days after an explosive 11-minute expletive-filled altercation with a paparazzi outside Soho House in Malibu. “Not me today, bro,” he told photographers while shielding his face. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “How’s your day going?” one of them asked. “How do you think it’s going with you in my f**king face? Get out of my f**king face!”

    Justin Bieber wearing a green beanie and yellow jacket, showing a gold watch after paparazzi meltdown concerns.

    Image credits: justinbieber

    Once one of the world’s most beloved teen heartthrobs, Bieber now finds himself the subject of increasing scrutiny and concern. His latest posts hint at a man consumed by frustration and self-doubt, emotionally exhausted and heavily dependent on dr*g consumption.

    Text image with a purple background showing Justin Bieber's sad confession about anger issues and emotional struggles after paparazzi meltdown.

    Image credits: justinbieber

    “I tried to do the work my whole life to be like the people who told me I needed to be fixed like them,” he continued. “And it just keeps making me more tired and more angry.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    From his posts, Bieber seems to be at a breaking point, frustrated with being unable to make progress in treating his trauma and emotional issues.

    2025 has proven a complex year for the singer, who has worried fans by exhibiting erratic behavior

    Justin Bieber looking distressed during an aggressive meltdown with paparazzi, raising concerns about his emotional state

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment saying this is a generational crashout, posted by user imtylersiedell with 14 likes on a social media platform.

    For instance, in March, he wrote an emotional message in which he admitted to feeling like “a fraud” for most of his life.

    Bieber delved into his long-standing struggles with imposter syndrome, writing, “People told me my whole life ‘Wow Justin, you deserve that.’ And I personally have always felt unworthy, like I was a fraud.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Close-up of Justin Bieber with eyes closed and soft sunlight, reflecting a sad confession after an aggressive meltdown.

    Image credits: justinbieber

    “It made me feel sneaky, like, damn, if they only knew my thoughts. How judgmental I am, how selfish I really am. They wouldn’t be saying this,” he added.

    The post immediately went viral, adding further context to fan speculation about his mental and emotional state. Many have come to believe Bieber’s spiraling mental health took a severe hit after the arrest of rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs in September 2024 on charges of s*x trafficking.

    Footage of Bieber as a teenager mingling with Combs resurfaced, prompting many to dig up other videos of the singer in his younger years.

    The singer’s inner circle is reportedly in a state of disarray

    Justin Bieber holding a child indoors with a woman nearby, reflecting on sad confession after aggressive meltdown at paparazzi.

    Image credits: justinbieber

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Aside from videos and pictures where Bieber and Combs are seen in parties together, compilations of the singer being “s*xually harassed” as a minor by other celebrities also caught the attention of netizens.

    In recent months, the singer has been in the middle of a “firing spree,” taking conscious steps to reduce his inner circle by dismissing assistants, security personnel, and other associates.

    This coincides with mixed messages within Bieber’s team, especially regarding his dr*g usage.

    Justin Bieber smiling in a Toronto Maple Leafs jacket alongside a woman, relating to his sad confession after aggressive meltdown.

    Image credits: justinbieber

    Representatives have categorically denied that the singer was using illegal substances of any kind, reassuring fans that he was on a healthy path, focusing on the wellbeing of his wife, Hailey, and their son, Jack Blues.

    Comment expressing concern for Justin Bieber’s family after his aggressive meltdown captured by paparazzi.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Shortly after, the singer would go against these statements, posting a series of controversial posts in which he was seen rapping about being high, smok*ng, and sharing images of himself using a glass bong.

    Justin Bieber smoking closely, appearing distressed after aggressive meltdown involving paparazzi concerns.

    Image credits: justinbieber

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Behind the scenes, reports point towards Bieber having financial disputes with former associates. The artist allegedly owes over $8 million to former manager Scooter Braun for a tour loan.

    Justin Bieber running shirtless outdoors in winter, displaying tattoos during a moment linked to an aggressive meltdown.

    Image credits: rorykramer

    At the same time, his musical career has been on standby since he released his last album in 2021. 

    Despite Bieber dropping several hints throughout 2024 about the possible release of a new production, recent developments have made fans speculate whether he’s emotionally ready to return to the spotlight at all.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Get help.” Fans of the singer are increasingly worried about his long-term wellbeing

    Comment from Alex Parker urging Justin Bieber to take time for himself and get therapy after aggressive meltdown concerns.

    Comment from Pat Graham offering support and urging help after Justin Bieber's aggressive meltdown concerns fans.

    Comment from Sharon Dennis urging Justin Bieber to get mental health care as a husband and father after aggressive meltdown concerns.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing hope for Justin Bieber's help and kindness amid his aggressive meltdown concerns.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Stephanie A Smith discussing Justin Bieber's need for therapy after an aggressive meltdown raising concerns.

    Comment by Donnie Howard discussing the challenges behind Justin Bieber's sad confession after aggressive meltdown at paparazzi.

    Alt text: Comment expressing support for Justin Bieber's sad confession and aggressive meltdown concerns at paparazzi incident.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Dustyn King discussing Justin Bieber’s sad confession after an aggressive meltdown at paparazzi.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing sympathy for Justin Bieber's sad confession after aggressive meltdown at paparazzi incident.

    Comment discussing mental health challenges and support related to Justin Bieber's sad confession after aggressive meltdown at paparazzi.

    Comment from Braquel Rutz about Justin Bieber's sad confession after aggressive paparazzi meltdown raising concerns.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text comment on social media about Justin Bieber’s sad confession after aggressive meltdown and concerns for his well-being.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment expressing understanding of Justin Bieber's emotional state after aggressive meltdown at paparazzi event.

    ALT text: Alybeth Harris sharing a thoughtful comment on trauma, judgment, and the challenges faced by victims in society.

    Comment expressing support for Justin Bieber's mental well-being amid concerns after aggressive meltdown.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Anne Thomas discussing Justin Bieber's struggles and strength in admitting feelings after paparazzi meltdown.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing concern over Justin Bieber's sad confession and aggressive meltdown at paparazzi incident.

    Comment on emotional instability and aggressive behavior linked to Justin Bieber's paparazzi meltdown raising concerns

    Comment by Emily Smith discussing Justin Bieber’s sad confession and aggressive meltdown at paparazzi, expressing hope for his peace.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comment highlighting concerns over Justin Bieber's sad confession after his aggressive meltdown at paparazzi.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    18

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    18

    Open list comments

    1

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's a Leafs fan, which is a load of extra problems to carry.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's a Leafs fan, which is a load of extra problems to carry.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT