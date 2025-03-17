Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"Drowning": Cryptic Post Increases Worries About Justin Bieber's Health After He Speaks Of "Hate"
“Drowning”: Cryptic Post Increases Worries About Justin Bieber’s Health After He Speaks Of “Hate”

Binitha Jacob
BoredPanda staff
Justin Bieber posted a cryptic message on all the “hate” he felt over the years.

In a lengthy all-caps post, the 31-year-old singer reflected on his emotions and said he was “drowning” because he couldn’t acknowledge his feelings.

The post fueled fan speculation about his emotional well-being.

    Justin Bieber shared a cryptic message about all the “hate” he felt over the years

    Man wearing a green hat and warm jacket, looking somber.

    Image credits: Justin Bieber

    “I was always told when I was a kid not to hate,” he wrote on his Instagram Story on Sunday, March 16. “But it made me feel like I wasn’t allowed to have it and so I didn’t tell anyone I’ve had it.”

    The process “made me feel like like [sic] I have been drowning feeling unsafe to acknowledge it,” he continued.

    Man holding a child, with a woman nearby in a casual setting, highlighting concerns about Justin Bieber's health.

    Image credits: Justin Bieber

    The Peaches singer said he believes the only way to “let hate go” is by first “acknowledging it’s there.”

    “How couldn’t we feel hate from all of the hurt we have experienced?” he concluded.

    The singer said he’s never told anyone about the “hate” he felt from “all of the hurt experienced

    Cryptic text discusses feelings of being "drowning" and coping with hate.

    Image credits: Justin Bieber

    Fans sided with the singer, saying he might need help, while critics called him an “attention seeker.”

    “The poor tortured soul, how much did he go thru with those animals ab*sng him,” said one commenter, while another said, “He doesn’t look good at all! Hopefully he can get the help he needs. He needs an intervention.”

    A person with tattoos and a cap smoking, with visible smoke swirling around, outdoors under a clear sky.

    Image credits: Justin Bieber

    “Regardless whether you’re a fan or not, it’s not nice to see a young man’s deterioration. He’s crying out for help, and I for one, hope he gets it,” said one.

    On the other hand, naysayers said, “Man, this guy is such an attention seeker.. and all those idiots feeling sorry for him it’s just ridiculous.”

    “I’m sure he’s crying all the way to the bank,” another said.

    The Grammy winner celebrated his 31st birthday on March 1

    Justin Bieber with cake, wearing a blanket, at a casual gathering, fueling health worries.

    Image credits: Justin Bieber

    Shortly after Justin’s post about “drowning” in hate, he shared a series of pictures from the Happiest Place on Earth.

    The Grammy winner and his wife were pictured at Disneyland, wearing Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse ears in some snaps.

    Justin Bieber plays an arcade game, sparking health worries after a cryptic post about "hate.

    Image credits: Justin Bieber

    People in playful Mickey Mouse hats take a group selfie, focusing on Bieber's health as a keyword topic.

    Image credits: Justin Bieber

    Justin had turned to Instagram last week as well to pen down his honest, reflective thoughts.

    He spoke about feeling “unworthy” of the fame and success he reaped from his career right from his teenage years.

    “People told me my whole life ‘wow Justin u deserve that’ and I personally have always felt unworthy,” he wrote before admitting he has “always felt unworthy,” like a “fraud.”

    The singer, who gained worldwide popularity as a teenager, said he never felt worthy of the success

    Young couple in sunglasses on a ride, raising concerns about Justin Bieber’s health with recent cryptic posts.

    Image credits: Justin Bieber

    Hearing people say he deserved something made him feel “sneaky,” he said.

    “If they only knew my thoughts,” he continued, “how judgmental I am, how selfish I really am, they wouldn’t be saying this.”

    “Welcome to the club,” he said to all those who feel “sneaky.”

    “I definitely feel unequipped and unqualified most days,” the Canadian-born artist said

    Cryptic Instagram story raises concerns about Justin Bieber's health, mentioning feelings of unworthiness and judgment.

    Image credits: Justin Bieber

    In recent weeks, fans have been relentless in their speculation about the Canadian-born star going through turbulent times.

    Netizens have wondered whether he was using illicit substances or if he and wife Hailey Bieber were headed for a divorce.

    Speculation about the singer’s health and well-being has been rampant in recent months

    So far, he has not directly addressed the rumors, but his rep said it’s been “exhausting and pitiful” to see the rampant speculation about him being unwell.

    It “shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive,” the source said last month.

     

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

