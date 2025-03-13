“Impostor Syndrome”: Justin Bieber Speaks Out With Emotional Words Amid Fan Concerns
Justin Bieber added fuel to the fires of speculation surrounding his mental health by sharing an introspective post on his Instagram today (March 13).
The 31-year-old, who has worried fans by exhibiting behavior labeled as “erratic and reclusive” in the last few months, wrote an emotional message in which he admitted to feeling like “a fraud” for most of his life.
- Justin Bieber reveals struggles with impostor syndrome on Instagram.
- The singer admits feeling like a fraud for most of his life.
- Fans speculate about Bieber's mental health amid viral post.
- Bieber is reportedly going through a 'transformative' period, focusing on family.
Bieber delved into his long-standing struggles with impostor syndrome, writing, “People told me my whole life ‘Wow Justin, you deserve that.’ And I personally have always felt unworthy, like I was a fraud.
“It made me feel sneaky, like, damn, if they only knew my thoughts. How judgmental I am, how selfish I really am. They wouldn’t be saying this,” he added.
Justin Bieber updated his fans on his mental health with a post on Instagram in which he admitted to feeling like “a fraud”
Image credits: Aeon / Getty
The post immediately went viral, adding further context to fan speculation about his mental and emotional state, especially after the arrest of rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs in September 2024 on charges of sex trafficking.
Footage of Bieber as a teenager mingling with Combs resurfaced, prompting many to dig up other videos of the singer in his younger years.
Aside from videos and pictures where Bieber and Combs are seen at parties together, compilations of the singer being “sexually harassed” as a minor by other celebrities also caught the attention of netizens.
Image credits: XNY/Star Max/Getty
More recently, the singer has been in the middle of a “firing spree,” taking conscious steps to reduce his inner circle by dismissing assistants, security personnel, and other associates.
As Bored Pandapreviously reported, the singer’s personal assistant, Mateo Caldas, quit earlier in the month.
While Caldas stated he made the decision out of a desire to focus on his acting career, fans believe the true reason was his desire to distance himself from Bieber’s destructive behavior.
The singer went against statements by a representative assuring fans that he was “drug-free” by uploading a video of himself smoking from a bong
Image credits: justinbieber
“I definitely feel unequipped and unqualified most days,” the singer wrote, inviting people who empathize with him to feel “welcome to the club.”
Representatives of the singer have tried to calm the waters by explaining that Bieber’s recent moves are due to a desire to “cut ties with several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him.”
Image credits: justinbieber
The representative also categorically denied that the singer was using drugs of any kind, reassuring fans that he was on a healthy path, focusing on the wellbeing of his wife, Hailey, and their 6-month-old son, Jack Blues.
Shortly after, the singer would go against these statements, posting a series of controversial posts in which he was seen rapping about being high, smok*ng, and sharing images of himself using a glass bong.
The posts revealed a lack of coordination inside Bieber’s team and disproved any claims of the singer being “drug-free.”
Speculation continues to spread, with anonymous sources defending the singer and fans worrying about his health
Image credits: justinbieber
According toPage Six, anonymous sources have linked the series of departures to the singer’s rumored substance abuse.
Speculation intensified in the aftermath of a series of unsettling public appearances. For instance, in October, Bieber was seen “swaying uncontrollably” while attending Hailey’s Rhode skincare pop-up event in Los Angeles.
Sources told the outlet that Hailey was “really concerned” for her husband’s health and wasn’t “sure how to manage things at this point.”
“Justin is going through a hard time, and Hailey is doing her best to be there for him, but there’s only so much she can do,” the source allegedly shared.
Image credits: justinbieber
Bieber’s representative lamented the discourse surrounding their client, labeling it “exhausting and pitiful,” and insisting that the singer is going through a “very transformative” period of his life.
In the same vein, an anonymous source spoke with US Weekly, explaining that Bieber is transitioning into a more peaceful and relaxed life, focusing on being a “great dad” and supporting his wife’s endeavors.
“Stay strong.” Fans of the singer took to social media to lament the singer’s seemingly troubled state
Image credits: redwooddesigns
Image credits: megamom1252
Image credits: dpjay001
Image credits: cryptmehta
Image credits: kclately
Image credits: NMuhumza
Image credits: btsarmyyy025
Image credits: wucutng113264
Image credits: honeyamala
Image credits: SofiaCodeX
Image credits: LynchLainey
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
I'm always very dubious about celebrity struggles. The PR industry is cynical at the best of times, and any publicity tends to be good publicity. It keeps the celebrity in the news and relevant. Having said that. If this is true, and not exaggerated, at least he has acknowledged that he has a problem, and is in a position to do something about it.
I'm always very dubious about celebrity struggles. The PR industry is cynical at the best of times, and any publicity tends to be good publicity. It keeps the celebrity in the news and relevant. Having said that. If this is true, and not exaggerated, at least he has acknowledged that he has a problem, and is in a position to do something about it.
24
3