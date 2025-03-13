Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Impostor Syndrome”: Justin Bieber Speaks Out With Emotional Words Amid Fan Concerns
Celebrities, News

“Impostor Syndrome”: Justin Bieber Speaks Out With Emotional Words Amid Fan Concerns

Justin Bieber added fuel to the fires of speculation surrounding his mental health by sharing an introspective post on his Instagram today (March 13).

The 31-year-old, who has worried fans by exhibiting behavior labeled as “erratic and reclusive” in the last few months, wrote an emotional message in which he admitted to feeling like “a fraud” for most of his life.

Highlights
  • Justin Bieber reveals struggles with impostor syndrome on Instagram.
  • The singer admits feeling like a fraud for most of his life.
  • Fans speculate about Bieber's mental health amid viral post.
  • Bieber is reportedly going through a 'transformative' period, focusing on family.

Bieber delved into his long-standing struggles with impostor syndrome, writing, “People told me my whole life ‘Wow Justin, you deserve that.’ And I personally have always felt unworthy, like I was a fraud.

“It made me feel sneaky, like, damn, if they only knew my thoughts. How judgmental I am, how selfish I really am. They wouldn’t be saying this,” he added.

    Justin Bieber updated his fans on his mental health with a post on Instagram in which he admitted to feeling like “a fraud”

    Person wearing a pink cap and black jacket walking at night, touching on impostor syndrome themes in recent news.

    Image credits: Aeon / Getty

    The post immediately went viral, adding further context to fan speculation about his mental and emotional state, especially after the arrest of rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs in September 2024 on charges of sex trafficking.

    Footage of Bieber as a teenager mingling with Combs resurfaced, prompting many to dig up other videos of the singer in his younger years.

    Aside from videos and pictures where Bieber and Combs are seen at parties together, compilations of the singer being “sexually harassed” as a minor by other celebrities also caught the attention of netizens.

    A person wearing a gray beanie and oversized hoodie, associated with impostor syndrome topic.

    Image credits: XNY/Star Max/Getty

    More recently, the singer has been in the middle of a “firing spree,” taking conscious steps to reduce his inner circle by dismissing assistants, security personnel, and other associates.

    As Bored Pandapreviously reported, the singer’s personal assistant, Mateo Caldas, quit earlier in the month.

    While Caldas stated he made the decision out of a desire to focus on his acting career, fans believe the true reason was his desire to distance himself from Bieber’s destructive behavior.

    The singer went against statements by a representative assuring fans that he was “drug-free” by uploading a video of himself smoking from a bong

    Justin Bieber shares emotional words on impostor syndrome, expressing feelings of unworthiness and self-doubt in the message.

    Image credits: justinbieber

    “I definitely feel unequipped and unqualified most days,” the singer wrote, inviting people who empathize with him to feel “welcome to the club.”

    Representatives of the singer have tried to calm the waters by explaining that Bieber’s recent moves are due to a desire to “cut ties with several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him.”

    Shirtless man with tattoos, wearing a beanie, holds a colorful bag in a casual setting, addressing impostor syndrome concerns.

    Image credits: justinbieber

    The representative also categorically denied that the singer was using drugs of any kind, reassuring fans that he was on a healthy path, focusing on the wellbeing of his wife, Hailey, and their 6-month-old son, Jack Blues.

    Shortly after, the singer would go against these statements, posting a series of controversial posts in which he was seen rapping about being high, smok*ng, and sharing images of himself using a glass bong.

    The posts revealed a lack of coordination inside Bieber’s team and disproved any claims of the singer being “drug-free.”

    Speculation continues to spread, with anonymous sources defending the singer and fans worrying about his health

    Man in a sports jersey with tattoos and sunglasses poses with a woman in a leather dress, highlighting impostor syndrome theme.

    Image credits: justinbieber

    According toPage Six, anonymous sources have linked the series of departures to the singer’s rumored substance abuse.

    Speculation intensified in the aftermath of a series of unsettling public appearances. For instance, in October, Bieber was seen “swaying uncontrollably” while attending Hailey’s Rhode skincare pop-up event in Los Angeles. 

    Sources told the outlet that Hailey was “really concerned” for her husband’s health and wasn’t “sure how to manage things at this point.”

    “Justin is going through a hard time, and Hailey is doing her best to be there for him, but there’s only so much she can do,” the source allegedly shared.

    Person in a bright orange beanie and black jacket smiling, embodying themes of Impostor Syndrome.

    Image credits: justinbieber

    Bieber’s representative lamented the discourse surrounding their client, labeling it “exhausting and pitiful,” and insisting that the singer is going through a “very transformative” period of his life.

    In the same vein, an anonymous source spoke with US Weekly, explaining that Bieber is transitioning into a more peaceful and relaxed life, focusing on being a “great dad” and supporting his wife’s endeavors.

    "Stay strong." Fans of the singer took to social media to lament the singer's seemingly troubled state

    Tweet expressing concern about impostor syndrome.

    Image credits: redwooddesigns

    Tweet about fame's impact, referencing impostor syndrome and Justin Bieber's struggles with emotional words.

    Image credits: megamom1252

    Tweet about Justin Bieber looking like a shadow of himself, posted by user Aikonxn.

    Image credits: dpjay001

    Tweet by user reacting with "Messed up" amid Justin Bieber's impostor syndrome discussion.

    Image credits: cryptmehta

    Twitter reply mentioning Justin Bieber, expressing admiration for his humility.

    Image credits: kclately

    Tweet response to Justin Bieber, expressing deep emotion with teary emoji; “D***n, that’s deep.”

    Image credits: NMuhumza

    Tweet expressing sympathy for Justin Bieber's emotional state with a heartbroken emoji.

    Image credits: btsarmyyy025

    Tweet from a user encouraging Justin Bieber amid impostor syndrome concerns.

    Image credits: wucutng113264

    Tweet by Amala about impostor syndrome with a crying emoji.

    Image credits: honeyamala

    Tweet discussing Justin Bieber and impostor syndrome in relation to music charts.

    Image credits: SofiaCodeX

    Tweet expressing concern about Justin Bieber amid impostor syndrome discussion.

    Image credits: LynchLainey

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago

    He looks very unhealty and/or addicted? I think saying goodbye to stardom will be good for him.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago

    I'm always very dubious about celebrity struggles. The PR industry is cynical at the best of times, and any publicity tends to be good publicity. It keeps the celebrity in the news and relevant. Having said that. If this is true, and not exaggerated, at least he has acknowledged that he has a problem, and is in a position to do something about it.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
