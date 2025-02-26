"Stop, You Are A New Daddy": Worrying New Video Of Justin Bieber Has Fans Begging Him To Get Help

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Bieber rapped about being “high,” adding fuel to the rampant speculation about his use of illicit substances.

Two days after his representative slammed rumors of substance abuse, the 30-year-old singer added a video to his Instagram grid that featured him and a friend.

Carrying a bag of snacks in one hand, the Grammy winnerrapped about being “high,” while the friend smoked a cigarette and grooved alongside him.

“I fly like a fly guy, I fly high like a magpie, I go high like a bad guy,” the singer rapped.

Social media users felt“this is not helping to end the drug allegations” and called the singer “Drugstin Bieber.”

“He’s on dr*gs again,” one speculated, while another agreed saying, “He looks like dr*gged. We lost him people.”

“Stop, Justin. You are a new daddy,” another wrote.

One said, “He looks broken, ngl.”

Another social media user left a request to wife Hailey Bieber in the comments section, saying: “please get your husband into rehab for the sake of your child and family.”

“Omg! I can just imagine what Hailey Bieber is going through, after giving birth, with a husband who is always floating in the clouds,” one said.

Other fans felt the video was “just jack’s dad being silly.”

“Bieber is back,” one said.

Another called the video “weird but cute.”

Days before Justin rapped about being “high like a bad guy,” his representative addressed fan speculation about him using illicit substances.

The rep claimed the Sorry singer is going through a “very transformative” phase in his life after welcoming his son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August.

To support his wife and son, Justin severed a number of “close friendships and business relationships” that “no longer served him,” the rep told TMZ.

The source went on to say that the Canadian singer was prioritizing his health and creating music that he’s passionate about. However, the narrative about substance abuse online has been “exhausting and pitiful.”

It “shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive,” the source added.

Over the last few months, photographs of Justin in public sparked widespread concerns about his health. Many also assumed he and Hailey were heading for a divorce.

As the online chatter about his health and marriage continue, a source claimed to Us Weekly this week that Justin “really doesn’t care what people think.”

He is “happier than he’s been in a long time” and is enjoying being a father, the source told the outlet.

The insider described the singer as a “great dad” and is “very protective” of his infant.

Moreover, the insider said Hailey is “trying to be as supportive as possible” amid the incessant public scrutiny.

“It can be hard for Hailey, but she’s always there for him and is understanding,” the source said.

Both Justin and Hailey have been open about their marital struggles in the past, with the latter saying “marriage is very hard” during a 2019 Vogue interview she gave with her husband.

In the same interview, the Love Yourself singer said he used to struggle with trust issues, even with Hailey.

“It’s been so hard for me to trust people,” he told the outlet. “I’ve struggled with the feeling that people are using me or aren’t really there for me, and that writers are looking to get something out of me and then use it against me.”

“It’s been difficult for me even to trust Hailey,” he added.

The music icon thought marriage would fix his internal struggles, but becoming a husband made him introspect and realize there was work for him to do for his emotional well-being.

“I remember when I first got married, I hit a little bit of an emotional breakdown because I thought marriage was going to fix all my problems, and it didn’t,” he told Ebro Darden in an interview for Apple Music 1 in 2022.

He admitted feeling like a “hypocrite” for expecting his wife “to do something” he wasn’t doing himself.

With their marriage constantly under public surveillance, a source told People last month that the the Biebers are “fine.”

“They have a great family life, but also enjoy and encourage each other to pursue their passions,” the source says.

“She loves that he’s into music again. She loves his creative and artistic side. He [keeps] creating with friends.”

