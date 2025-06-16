Hailey Bieber Uses Father’s Day To Get Revenge On Justin For Brutal Mother’s Day Post

ADVERTISEMENT

After Justin Bieber declared that “Mother’s Day sucks a**,” his wife, Hailey, snubbed him when it was his turn to be celebrated as the parent of their one-year-old son, Jack Blues.

The model and businesswoman was active on social media on Sunday (June 15), which marked Father’s Day in the United States, but she did not share a post about her husband.

Highlights Hailey Bieber snubbed Justin Bieber on his first Father's Day after his controversial Mother's Day post.

Justin Bieber posted about Father’s Day with middle finger emojis and said, “I’m a dad that’s not to be f***ed with.”

Justin recently faced backlash for sharing a private fight where he told Hailey she wasn’t worthy of a Vogue cover.

While the Canadian singer didn’t directly acknowledge the special day, he posted around twenty times, captioning the photos with the middle finger emoji. “I’m a dad that’s not to be f***ed with,” he wrote under one of them.

For his first Father’s Day, Justin also shared a photo of Hailey sitting at a piano with their baby in her lap.

Hailey Bieber snubbed her husband, Justin, on his first Father's Day



Image credits: XNY / Star Max / Getty Images

Though Hailey reposted some of the photos, she did not publicly congratulate Justin on the occasion.

Getting her revenge, the 28-year-old model commented on one of his posts, “Father’s Day sucks a**.”

Justin did, however, appear to have received a gift. One of his posts, which shows the Baby hitmaker with two Prada bags, was shared with the since-deleted caption, “Happy daddy day to me u lil ho.”

Image credits: justinbieber / Instagram

It comes after Justin was criticized for his “inconsiderate” Mother’s Day message in May, when he wrote, “Love u moms but mothers day sucks a**.”

He followed up with a separate post that read, “Good luck today for anyone navigating Mother’s Day.”

Last month, the 31-year-old star came under fire again for “overshadowing” Hailey’s Vogue magazine milestone by sharing a private argument in which he told her she wasn’t worthy of being on the cover.

Hailey commented “Father’s Day sucks a**” following Justin’s “inconsiderate” Mother’s Day message

Image credits: justinbieber / Instagram

Sharing a photo of his wife’s first Vogue cover, Justin penned, “Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight, I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue, Yikes I know, so mean.

“For some reason because I felt so disrespected I thought I gotta get even.”

He said that as he matured, he realized that “we’re not helping anything by getting even,” and that all people want in reality is “intimacy and connection.”

He concluded: “So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken.”

Hailey and Justin married in 2018 and welcomed their first child, Jack Blues, last August

Image credits: haileybieber / Instagram

Following backlash over what many perceived as a backhanded compliment, Justin edited the caption of the post to include only emojis.

Despite their recent social media behavior, it seems that the couple is still going strong, as Justin shared photos of them returning home from a “Date night getaway.”

Justin and Hailey tied the knot in 2018. They welcomed their first child, Jack Blues, on August 23, 2024. The couple chooses not to share a look at his face to protect his privacy.

Image credits: haileybieber / Instagram

“They’re both overjoyed. The baby is such a miracle. He’s adorable and doing well,” a source close to the couple told People magazine after the birth. “The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for.”

Hailey described motherhood as the “wildest, coolest thing” she’s ever done.

In her much-talked-about Vogue interview, Justin was quoted as saying, “I’ve done a lot of dumb things in my life, but the smartest thing I’ve ever done was marry Hailey.”



While the superstar did not specify what those “dumb things” were, fans have recently expressed concern over Justin’s mental health due to his behavior and cryptic posts.

On Mother’s Day, Justin sparked controversy when he wrote, “Love u moms but mothers day sucks a**”

Image credits: justinbieber / Instagram

Image credits: justinbieber / Instagram

In one of his posts, he shared screenshots of text messages that he seemingly exchanged with a former friend who took issue with his “anger.”

“I will never suppress my emotions for someone,” read a message that appeared to be from Justin. “Conflict is a part of a relationship. If you don’t like my anger, you don’t like me.”

The Canadian star did not post anything about being a father to Jack, but wrote, “I’m a dad that’s not to be f***ed with”

Image credits: justinbieber / Instagram

The friend replied, “I’m not used to someone lashing out at me,” to which Justin seemingly said, “This friendship is officially over. I will never accept a man calling my anger lashing out.”

The Sorry singer was also seen banging on the glass that separated him and Hailey from the ice hockey rink during an NHL Eastern Conference Semifinals game.

Justin’s fans are increasingly concerned about his mental health following a series of cryptic posts about “anger” and “hate”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Image credits: justinbieber / Instagram

On Thursday (June 12), the Grammy winner had a heated confrontation with a paparazzo in Malibu, California.

When the paparazzo wished him a happy Father’s Day, Justin responded, “I don’t know you. You don’t go to people you don’t know and say s**t out of nowhere with a camera in their face. It doesn’t matter if I’m a celebrity or not. It doesn’t matter if I’m a public figure.”

On Father’s Day, he made around twenty posts, some of which were only captioned with the middle finger emoji

Image credits: justinbieber / Instagram

In March, he shared a message about feeling like he was “drowning” and said he imposed on himself a rule not to “hate” anyone, as that was what he had been taught as a child.

“I think we can only let hate go by first acknowledging it’s there,” he wrote. “How couldn’t we feel hate from all of the hurt we have experienced?”

On Monday (June 16), he penned a message directly addressing the commentary about his mental health. “I know I’m broken. I know I have anger issues (…) I tried to do the work my whole life to be like the people who told me I needed to be fixed like them. And it just keeps making me more tired and more angry.”

“May this type of relationship never find me,” one reader commented

