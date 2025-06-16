Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Hailey Bieber Uses Father’s Day To Get Revenge On Justin For Brutal Mother’s Day Post
Man in a yellow hoodie walking down a city street, related to Hailey Bieber Father's Day revenge involving Justin Bieber.
Celebrities, News

Hailey Bieber Uses Father’s Day To Get Revenge On Justin For Brutal Mother’s Day Post

After Justin Bieber declared that “Mother’s Day sucks a**,” his wife, Hailey, snubbed him when it was his turn to be celebrated as the parent of their one-year-old son, Jack Blues.

The model and businesswoman was active on social media on Sunday (June 15), which marked Father’s Day in the United States, but she did not share a post about her husband.

Highlights
  • Hailey Bieber snubbed Justin Bieber on his first Father's Day after his controversial Mother's Day post.
  • Justin Bieber posted about Father’s Day with middle finger emojis and said, “I’m a dad that’s not to be f***ed with.”
  • Justin recently faced backlash for sharing a private fight where he told Hailey she wasn’t worthy of a Vogue cover.

While the Canadian singer didn’t directly acknowledge the special day, he posted around twenty times, captioning the photos with the middle finger emoji. “I’m a dad that’s not to be f***ed with,” he wrote under one of them.

For his first Father’s Day, Justin also shared a photo of Hailey sitting at a piano with their baby in her lap.

RELATED:

    Hailey Bieber snubbed her husband, Justin, on his first Father’s Day
    Man in a yellow hoodie walking on the street amidst pedestrians, related to Hailey Bieber Father's Day revenge on Justin topic.

    Image credits: XNY / Star Max / Getty Images

    Though Hailey reposted some of the photos, she did not publicly congratulate Justin on the occasion.

    Getting her revenge, the 28-year-old model commented on one of his posts, “Father’s Day sucks a**.”

    Justin did, however, appear to have received a gift. One of his posts, which shows the Baby hitmaker with two Prada bags, was shared with the since-deleted caption, “Happy daddy day to me u lil ho.”

    Man holding a baby close, highlighting a tender moment related to Hailey Bieber Father's Day and Justin Mother's Day post.

    Image credits: justinbieber / Instagram

    It comes after Justin was criticized for his “inconsiderate” Mother’s Day message in May, when he wrote, “Love u moms but mothers day sucks a**.”

    He followed up with a separate post that read, “Good luck today for anyone navigating Mother’s Day.”

    Last month, the 31-year-old star came under fire again for “overshadowing” Hailey’s Vogue magazine milestone by sharing a private argument in which he told her she wasn’t worthy of being on the cover.

    Hailey commented “Father’s Day sucks a**” following Justin’s “inconsiderate” Mother’s Day message

    Justin Bieber’s post with Hailey Bieber’s comment using Father's Day to get revenge on Justin for Mother’s Day.

    Image credits: justinbieber / Instagram

    Comment praising Hailey Bieber for her rude reply, referencing Father's Day revenge and Justin's Mother's Day post.
    Sharing a photo of his wife’s first Vogue cover, Justin penned, “Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight, I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue, Yikes I know, so mean.

    “For some reason because I felt so disrespected I thought I gotta get even.”

    He said that as he matured, he realized that “we’re not helping anything by getting even,” and that all people want in reality is “intimacy and connection.”

    He concluded: “So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken.”

    Hailey and Justin married in 2018 and welcomed their first child, Jack Blues, last August

    Hailey Bieber posing in a leopard print dress indoors, linked to Father's Day revenge on Justin for Mother's Day post.

    Image credits: haileybieber / Instagram

    Following backlash over what many perceived as a backhanded compliment, Justin edited the caption of the post to include only emojis.

    Despite their recent social media behavior, it seems that the couple is still going strong, as Justin shared photos of them returning home from a “Date night getaway.”

    Justin and Hailey tied the knot in 2018. They welcomed their first child, Jack Blues, on August 23, 2024. The couple chooses not to share a look at his face to protect his privacy.

    Hailey Bieber holding baby close in soft lighting, relating to Father’s Day and revenge on Justin Mother’s Day post.

    Image credits: haileybieber / Instagram

    Screenshot of a social media exchange where Hailey Bieber uses Father's Day to get revenge on Justin Bieber for a Mother’s Day post.
    “They’re both overjoyed. The baby is such a miracle. He’s adorable and doing well,” a source close to the couple told People magazine after the birth. “The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for.”

    Hailey described motherhood as the “wildest, coolest thing” she’s ever done.

    In her much-talked-about Vogue interview, Justin was quoted as saying, “I’ve done a lot of dumb things in my life, but the smartest thing I’ve ever done was marry Hailey.”

    While the superstar did not specify what those “dumb things” were, fans have recently expressed concern over Justin’s mental health due to his behavior and cryptic posts.

    On Mother’s Day, Justin sparked controversy when he wrote, “Love u moms but mothers day sucks a**”

    Screenshots of Justin Bieber's social media posts about Mother's Day and Hailey Bieber's Father's Day revenge post.

    Image credits: justinbieber / Instagram

    Hailey Bieber playing piano with child, capturing a moment related to Father's Day and revenge on Justin’s post.

    Image credits: justinbieber / Instagram

    In one of his posts, he shared screenshots of text messages that he seemingly exchanged with a former friend who took issue with his “anger.”

    “I will never suppress my emotions for someone,” read a message that appeared to be from Justin. “Conflict is a part of a relationship. If you don’t like my anger, you don’t like me.”

    The Canadian star did not post anything about being a father to Jack, but wrote, “I’m a dad that’s not to be f***ed with”

    Close-up black and white portrait showing a man wearing a hat and hoodie, related to Hailey Bieber Father's Day revenge on Justin.

    Image credits: justinbieber / Instagram

    Social media comment questioning Hailey Bieber’s response related to Father's Day and Justin’s Mother’s Day post.
    The friend replied, “I’m not used to someone lashing out at me,” to which Justin seemingly said, “This friendship is officially over. I will never accept a man calling my anger lashing out.”

    The Sorry singer was also seen banging on the glass that separated him and Hailey from the ice hockey rink during an NHL Eastern Conference Semifinals game.

    Justin’s fans are increasingly concerned about his mental health following a series of cryptic posts about “anger” and “hate”

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

    Emotional text on healing and anger issues reflecting Hailey Bieber's Father's Day post related to Justin and family tensions.

    Image credits: justinbieber / Instagram

    On Thursday (June 12), the Grammy winner had a heated confrontation with a paparazzo in Malibu, California.

    When the paparazzo wished him a happy Father’s Day, Justin responded, “I don’t know you. You don’t go to people you don’t know and say s**t out of nowhere with a camera in their face. It doesn’t matter if I’m a celebrity or not. It doesn’t matter if I’m a public figure.”

    On Father’s Day, he made around twenty posts, some of which were only captioned with the middle finger emoji

    Cozy living room scene with slippers and pants visible, featuring a grand piano and plants in the background, Hailey Bieber Father's Day.

    Image credits: justinbieber / Instagram

    In March, he shared a message about feeling like he was “drowning” and said he imposed on himself a rule not to “hate” anyone, as that was what he had been taught as a child.

    “I think we can only let hate go by first acknowledging it’s there,” he wrote. “How couldn’t we feel hate from all of the hurt we have experienced?”

    On Monday (June 16), he penned a message directly addressing the commentary about his mental health. “I know I’m broken. I know I have anger issues (…) I tried to do the work my whole life to be like the people who told me I needed to be fixed like them. And it just keeps making me more tired and more angry.”

    “May this type of relationship never find me,” one reader commented

    Comment by Abbey Brooks discussing marriage issues and the concept of getting revenge, related to Hailey Bieber Father's Day post.

    Helen Wallace commenting online, speculating about someone talking about his mother in a social media post.

    Facebook comment by Aubrey Kuehnel expressing a wish to avoid a painful relationship, related to Hailey Bieber Father's Day revenge.

    Comment by Kristian Medina discussing Hailey Bieber's reaction to Justin on Father's Day after a Mother's Day post.

    Comment from Brandi J Thomas reacting with laughing emoji to a post related to Hailey Bieber Father's Day revenge on Justin.

    Comment by Heaven Ita Delgado criticizing a contract marriage amid Hailey Bieber Father's Day revenge involving Justin.

    Comment from Linda Lemos questioning why they married, displayed on a light blue background with a profile picture.

    Comment from Kiss Zsófi expressing concern over a toxic relationship related to Hailey Bieber and Justin.

    Comment by Angel Rabishaw marked as Top Fan saying I mean it’s deleted now in a social media post discussing Hailey Bieber Father's Day revenge on Justin

    Comment from Carrie Morgan Ransom criticizing unhealthy marriage and advising against trying to get back at spouse, urging to leave.

    Patty Mazzocca commenting so mature in a light blue text box in an online chat about Hailey Bieber Father's Day post.

    Comment by Val Dee discussing Justin’s unexpected role in a viral Father’s Day and Mother’s Day post feud.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing Hailey Bieber using Father’s Day to get revenge on Justin for a Mother’s Day post.

    Comment by Lauren Garrett reading My opinion. He's not well and she is his handler, with a facepalm emoji and three likes, related to Hailey Bieber Father's Day revenge.

    Comment from Christina Fitzsimmons defending Justin and Hailey Bieber amid Father's Day and Mother's Day social media posts.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    marleinahershberg avatar
    Marleina Hershberg
    Marleina Hershberg
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Perhaps these 2 are headed for divorce. I hope they go for counselling first and can work out what's going wrong.

