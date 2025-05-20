Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Hailey Bieber Posts Bikini Selfie After Husband Justin’s Hockey Game Tantrum
Hailey Bieber at a hockey game, wearing a Toronto Maple Leafs jacket after Justinu2019s game tantrum.
Celebrities, News

Hailey Bieber Posts Bikini Selfie After Husband Justin’s Hockey Game Tantrum

Hailey Bieber posted a series of selfies on Instagram after sharing an awkward moment with her husband, Justin Bieber, at an ice hockey game.

The model gave a glimpse into her life, including a photo of her purse containing a bottle of baby formula, a mirror selfie featuring an orange skateboard, and a picture of her puppy by the window.

Highlights
  • Hailey Bieber posted a bikini picture after Justin Bieber's public tantrum at a Toronto Maple Leafs hockey game.
  • Justin was visibly frustrated by his team's loss, banging on the glass during the NHL Eastern Conference Semifinals.
  • Fans express concern for Justin’s health and mental state following his outburst and gaunt appearance.

Other snaps show the Rhode founder in an animal-print bikini, flipping off the camera while relaxing with a face mask and sunglasses.

The photo dump, captioned “crumbs + bits,” has amassed over 1.7 million likes on the social media platform. Kylie Jenner, one of her close friends, complimented the star by commenting, “Very cute girl.”

    Hailey Bieber posted several casual pictures after her husband, Justin Bieber, made headlines for his public tantrum
    Hailey Bieber taking a bikini selfie wearing a white top and black cap, holding a red iced drink with a straw.

    Image credits: haileybieber / Instagram

    Hailey and Justin were recently pictured cheering on the Toronto Maple Leafs as they battled the Florida Panthers in the NHL Eastern Conference Semifinals, marking their first public outing since he addressed Diddy’s alleged crimes.

    Justin’s team did not advance to the final, losing decisively (1–6) to their Florida rivals.

    Visibly frustrated by the performance of the Leafs, the Canadian singer was seen banging on the glass separating his and Hailey’s front-row seats from the ice.

    Hailey Bieber wearing black outfit and sunglasses posing in elevator holding a drink after husband Justin’s hockey game tantrum

    Image credits: haileybieber / Instagram

    Hailey stared ahead awkwardly as her husband attempted, to no avail, to catch the attention of the players and coach.

    Fans expressed concern over the 31-year-old’s behavior and gaunt appearance. One of them wrote, “Dude looks unwell,” while another said, “Is he okay?”

    Another person wrote: “Honestly, the Biebs is in a dark place. Hope he turns it around. He’s a dad and needs to smarten up.”

    The couple cheered on the Toronto Maple Leafs as they battled the Florida Panthers

    Hailey Bieber posing in leopard print bikini taking a selfie indoors after husband Justin’s hockey game incident.

    Image credits: haileybieber / Instagram

    Hailey Bieber walking indoors wearing a Toronto Maple Leafs jacket after husband Justin’s hockey game tantrum.

    Image credits: justinbieber / Instagram

    In Hailey’s Vogue profile published on Tuesday (May 20), Justin told the magazine, “I’ve done a lot of dumb things in my life, but the smartest thing I’ve ever done was marry Hailey.”

    The couple tied the knot in 2018 with a civil ceremony before celebrating with a star-studded wedding the following year.

    On August 23, 2024, the couple announced the arrival of their son, Jack Blues.

    As his team lost, Justin was seen  banging on the glass to get the players’ attention

    Hailey Bieber watching hockey game in blue jacket beside Justin wearing sunglasses and fur hat in arena seating.

    Image credits: Michael Chisholm / Getty Images

    The 28-year-old model said she relies on her husband for support when people accuse her of lying as she tries to “correct a narrative.”

    “I’ve learned so much from Justin, really. He’s been doing this literally since he was a child, and he has had to face the most scrutiny of any person that I know,” she shared.

    “He was like, ‘Baby, trust me, I’ve been here before many, many times. You’re not going to win. There is no winning.’”

    Putting rumors of a crisis in her marriage to rest, she said: “My real life is that I get to wake up to my beautiful family and my son and my friends and I have people that know me and love me and I love them.”

    Hailey Bieber sitting courtside at hockey game after Justin Bieber's tantrum, fans wearing Toronto Maple Leafs gear.

    Image credits: BarDown / X

    But shortly after her Vogue interview was published, Justin took to Instagram to share a past private argument in which he told Hailey she would never make the cover of the top fashion magazine.

    He wrote: “This reminds me when [we] got into a huge fight, I told [her] that she would never be on the cover of Vogue, Yikes i know. […] Baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t cuz clearly I was sadly mistaken.”

    People said the message was “giving Kanye” and was humiliating for Hailey. One user commented, “Wtffff??? I must be in a very crazy dream, in real life a husb would never make a post like that for his wife, whats going on????”

    “Unfortunately, for the last year or so, every video I see of him, and that’s how he looks,” wrote one concerned fan

    Hailey Bieber seen at a hockey game, wearing a Toronto Maple Leafs jacket, beside another spectator in a white hat and sunglasses.

    Image credits: FierySportsX / X

    The Toronto hockey game outing comes after the Sorry singer broke his silence about Sean “Diddy” Combs’ trial in New York City.

    Combs, one of the most famous names in the hip-hop industry who rose to fame in the 1990s, is accused of s*x trafficking and racketeering.

    Cassie Ventura, his ex-girlfriend, testified in court that he had repeatedly forced her to engage with male commercial s*x workers for hours under the influence of illegal substances during “freak offs.”

    Justin also raised eyebrows when he shared his wife’s Vogue interview and wrote, “This reminds me when [we] got into a huge fight, I told [her] that she would never be on the cover”
    Justin Bieber smiling at a hockey game, wearing sunglasses and a furry hat, with players on the ice in the background.

    Image credits: justinbieber / Instagram

    In a statement on May 16, Justin’s representative confirmed that he was not one of the rapper’s victims.

    “Although Justin is not among Sean Combs’ victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him,” the spokesperson said.

    “Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve.”

    People said the comment about their private argument was unnecessary and was “giving Kanye”

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)


    Justin met with Combs on multiple occasions, including when he was 15 years old and they recorded a video where Combs said: “I don’t have legal guardianship of him [Bieber] but for the next 48 hours he’s with me and we’re gonna go full crazy.”

    When Justin was 16, Combs accused him of trying to avoid him and “starting to act different.”

    “You haven’t been calling me and hanging out the way we used to hang out,” he told the then-teenager in a video.

    Justin, who allegedly saw Combs as a mentor, is known to have attended his lavish parties, which some reports and testimonies have described as involving questionable behavior.

    The trial is expected to last about two months. Combs could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted.

    People continued to express concern about Justin and speculate about his relationship with Hailey

    Comment by George Ethier about Hailey Bieber on her phone during her husband Justin’s hockey game.

    Hailey Bieber posts bikini selfie outdoors after husband Justin’s hockey game tantrum, showcasing a casual, confident look.

    Hailey Bieber in a bikini selfie shared after husband Justin’s hockey game tantrum, highlighting their public moments.

    Comment on social media post about Bieber, reacting humorously to outfit at a hockey game after Justin’s tantrum.

    Hailey Bieber in a bikini selfie shared on social media after husband's hockey game incident.

    Hailey Bieber in a bikini selfie following husband Justin’s hockey game tantrum, highlighting her summer glow and style.

    Comment by Phil Chin expressing frustration about attending a hockey game and describing a tantrum.

    Hailey Bieber posing in a bikini selfie outdoors, capturing the moment after husband Justin’s hockey game incident.

    Comment on social media expressing concern about Bieber following recent events.

    Hailey Bieber posing in a bikini selfie, sharing a moment after husband Justin’s hockey game incident.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
