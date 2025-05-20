Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Amid Dramatic Testimonies, Photos That Show How Diddy Prepared For “Freak Off” Are Released
Diddy wearing sunglasses and a leather jacket indoors with a crowd and stage visible outside the window preparing for Freak Off.
Celebrities, News

Amid Dramatic Testimonies, Photos That Show How Diddy Prepared For “Freak Off” Are Released

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs knew his arrest was coming. But prosecutors said he was more focused on setting the scene for yet another raunchy hotel soirée when federal agents arrived to handcuff him.

As part of the rapper’s ongoing trial, explosive pictures released this week included evidence of Diddy allegedly preparing for one last freak off before being put behind bars, prosecutors said. The photos also included pictures of male escorts that he hired to have intercourse with his girlfriend for days while he watched and choreographed them.

Highlights
  • Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was caught setting up a room for a freak off when federal agents arrived to arrest him.
  • A trove of photos were released, including snaps of the wounds sustained by alleged victim Casandra “Cassie” Ventura.
  • As the trial entered week 2 on Monday, photos of the male escorts hired by the disgraced rapper were also released.
  • Testimonies revealed that Diddy once tried to smash ex-girlfriend Cassie's apartment door with a hammer.

Other bombshell revelations in court this week claimed Diddy tried to break down his ex-girlfriend’s door with a hammer and dragged her down a 50-yard hallway by her hair on another occasion.

    Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was caught setting up a room for a freak off when federal agents arrived to arrest him

    Diddy wearing a black leather jacket and sunglasses, posing indoors with a large crowd visible through the window behind him.

    Image credits: Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

    Trigger warning: this article contains details of exploitation, mistreatment, and physical violence that may be distressing to some.

    As the rapper’s trial entered Week 2 on Monday, May 19, more people took the stand to testify about Diddy being physically violent towards them on multiple interactions.

    Several people witnessed the I’ll Be Missing You rapper assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura, who accused Diddy of threatening her or leaving her with bruises when she refused to engage in a freak off.

    Image credits: U.S. Department of Justice, Southern District of New York

    Prosecutors said Diddy’s infamous “freak-offs” were more than just over-the-top romps. They involved the rapper directing his girlfriend and the male escort while the camera was rolling.

    Cassie’s best friend for 17 years, Kerry Morgan, said on Monday that Diddy arrived at the Me & U singer’s apartment with a hammer after he was captured on surveillance cameras kicking and dragging Cassie through the lobby of the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles, in 2016.

    Kerry Morgan, Cassie’s former best friend, recalled seeing Diddy banging her apartment door with a hammer

    Diddy and partner arriving at a public event, showcasing photos related to how Diddy prepared for Freak Off.

    Image credits: Jackson Lee/FilmMagic

    When Cassie came back to her apartment, “she had her hoodie over her head and she was kind of slumped and dropped her bags,” Kerry said in court.

    The estranged best friend testified that within about half an hour, Diddy showed up to Cassie’s apartment and tried to smash the door down.

    “He was hitting the door with a hammer to try and open it,” she recalled. “He was yelling. I could hear him.”

    Image credits: CNN

    On another occasion, Kerry witnessed the music mogul having a violent outburst in Jamaica and dragging Cassie down a 50-yard hallway by her hair.

    His reason for hurting her was that she was “taking too long in the bathroom,” the ex-best friend said.

    “That’s me, a selfie of me with a fat lip,” Cassie said in court about a picture clicked after the hotel lobby assault in 2016

    Image credits: U.S. Department of Justice, Southern District of New York

    Kerry said she, too, was assaulted by Diddy when he questioned her about who Cassie was cheating on him with in 2018, the same year the former couple officially broke up.

    “He came up behind me and choked me, and boomeranged a wooden hanger around my head,” she recalled, noting that she suffered a concussion.

    Image credits: Diddy

    Kerry said Cassie offered her $30,000 to sign a non-disclosure agreement about a month after the incident.

    She accepted the offer, and the longtime besties ended their friendship.

    During court proceedings on Monday, May 19, a trove of explosive photos and other information, including pictures of the male escorts involved in the freak offs, were revealed in court.

    Pictures released this week allegedly showed evidence of Diddy preparing for a freak off on the day of his arrest

    Image credits: U.S. Department of Justice, Southern District of New York

    The photos allegedly captured evidence of Diddy preparing for another freak off—with baby oil, suspicious pink powder, and other bedroom accessories—when federal agents descended on the Park Hyatt hotel on the day of his arrest on September 16, 2024.

    The federal agents caught the Grammy winner with “mood lighting” and a stockpile of illicit substances, including k*tamine and ecst*sy, in his hotel room.

    Stacks of cash and bottles of baby oil and lubricant were found in his hotel room

    Image credits: U.S. Department of Justice, Southern District of New York

    Small bags of a mysterious pink powder, possibly pink coc*ine, was found along with other chemical substances.

    Bottles of baby oil and bags of Astroglide lubricant were recovered from the hotel room’s closet.

    “This is one zip lock bag filled with Johnson’s baby oil and you see another zip lock bag filled with Astroglide that was in the hallway closet,” said Yasin Binda, one of the special agents part of the raid on Diddy’s hotel room.

    Clear plastic bags containing toiletries and personal care items as photos of Diddy’s preparation for Freak Off are released.

    Image credits: U.S. Department of Justice, Southern District of New York

    Cassie testified that her ex-boyfriend was very particular about the way he wanted a room to be set up for a freak off.

    She claimed he expected her to heat up the baby oil before it was used and light up “super pungent” candles, “mixed with oil and all of the other scents.”

    Photos of the male escorts were shown to jurors in the ongoing trial

    Photos of men featured in dramatic testimonies related to how Diddy prepared for Freak Off event.

    Image credits: U.S. Department of Justice, Southern District of New York

    Prosecutors also released photos of the male escorts that the Last Night rapper hired to have intercourse with his girlfriend during the freak offs.

    The male escorts, some of which were found on Craigslist, were paid upward of $6,000.

    Meanwhile, Diddy’s security was the one in charge of maintaining a constant supply of baby oil, cond*ms, and illicit substances.

    Image credits: cassie

    Cassie was shown pictures of the male escorts on Monday, and she managed to identify some of them in court.

    The 12 jurors part of the trial were also shown the pictures of the male escorts on monitors provided to each of them.

    Jules was identified as the escort present in the hotel room when Diddy assaulted Cassie in the lobby of the InterContinental Hotel in 2016.

    One photo shown in court captured Cassie with a cut over her eye, which she allegedly sustained when the rapper threw her into a bed frame

    Image credits: U.S. Department of Justice, Southern District of New York

    Diddy treated another escort named Jonathan Oddi as their “s*x slave” and hired him for multiple of his X-rated affairs.

    Other escorts included LA-based Jake, Miami-based Craig, and NY-based Brian found on Craigslist.

    Cassie said Diddy was extremely particular about the room’s set up during a freak off

    Clear bottles of liquid on a surface, part of photos showing how Diddy prepared for Freak Off.

    Image credits: U.S. Department of Justice, Southern District of New York

    Among those who testified on Monday, singer Dawn Richard was first to take the stand in court.

    Dawn was a former member of the girl group Danity Kane (founded by Diddy) and had filed a lawsuit last year, accusing the disgraced rapper of groping, assaulting, and imprisoning her.

    Gloved hands holding a small black bag filled with cash and medical supplies, showing preparation details for Freak Off.

    Image credits: U.S. Department of Justice, Southern District of New York

    She testified on Monday that she saw Diddy taking a swing at Cassie with a skillet before punching and kicking her. She further accused the hip hop mogul of threatening her if she told anyone about witnessing him being physically violent towards Cassie.

    He claimed “we could go missing” if anyone found out about the violence, Dawn said.

    Singer Dawn Richard said Diddy threatened to harm her if she told anyone about him being violent towards Cassie

    Image credits: CNN

    Another witness who took the stand on Monday was Diddy’s former personal assistant David James.

    He narrated a conversation he once overheard his now-jailed boss having with a friend while they were driving in an Escalade SUV in Manhattan.

    Image credits: Law&Crime Network

    “Cassie’s good. I got her right where I want her, she’s young,” David quoted his boss saying.

    “He said she was very moldable,” his boss allegedly added.

    Netizens had strong reactions to the revelations made in court in the ongoing trial

    Photos showing how Diddy prepared for Freak Off shared amid dramatic testimonies in a social media comment screenshot.

    Comment from Karen Large Wohlgamuth expressing disgust with a key being thrown away during dramatic testimonies.

    Comment by Shopon Rahman with top fan badge, reacting to Johnson's plummeting performance with a laughing emoji.

    Photos showing how Diddy prepared for Freak Off with dramatic testimonies and behind-the-scenes moments released.

    Comment discussing ongoing trial and alleged coercion related to personal assistant in sex trafficking and racketeering case.

    Comment by Laura Beserra criticizing P Diddy amid dramatic testimonies related to his controversy and image.

    Comment by Ann Fann expressing concern about consent and urging people to use common sense in a discussion thread.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing physical abuse amidst dramatic testimonies related to Diddy preparing for Freak Off.

    Facebook comment by Brandy Marie questioning why other exes, baby mommas, and celebrities involved are not speaking up amid Diddy’s preparation for Freak Off.

    Comment by Luis E Morales praising Jolly Rancher as a nice touch, with a smiling emoji.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Freak Off, related to how Diddy prepared for the event.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Adrian Davis reacting to dramatic testimonies about Diddy's Freak Off preparation.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing domestic violence amid testimonies and photos of Diddy preparing for Freak Off.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Lynda Booker discussing Diddy amid dramatic testimonies.

    Photos showing how Diddy prepared for Freak Off released amid dramatic testimonies and public interest.

    Comment by Erika van Steenis discussing testimonies related to Diddy amid dramatic "Freak Off" photos release.

    Comment by MinSonia NyarAnyango stating freak-offs are not illegal in a social media discussion amid dramatic testimonies.

    Comment by John James discussing charges related to a dramatic testimony in a social media post.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

