Amid Dramatic Testimonies, Photos That Show How Diddy Prepared For “Freak Off” Are Released

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs knew his arrest was coming. But prosecutors said he was more focused on setting the scene for yet another raunchy hotel soirée when federal agents arrived to handcuff him.

As part of the rapper’s ongoing trial, explosive pictures released this week included evidence of Diddy allegedly preparing for one last freak off before being put behind bars, prosecutors said. The photos also included pictures of male escorts that he hired to have intercourse with his girlfriend for days while he watched and choreographed them.

Highlights Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was caught setting up a room for a freak off when federal agents arrived to arrest him.

A trove of photos were released, including snaps of the wounds sustained by alleged victim Casandra “Cassie” Ventura.

As the trial entered week 2 on Monday, photos of the male escorts hired by the disgraced rapper were also released.

Testimonies revealed that Diddy once tried to smash ex-girlfriend Cassie's apartment door with a hammer.

Other bombshell revelations in court this week claimed Diddy tried to break down his ex-girlfriend’s door with a hammer and dragged her down a 50-yard hallway by her hair on another occasion.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was caught setting up a room for a freak off when federal agents arrived to arrest him

Image credits: Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Trigger warning: this article contains details of exploitation, mistreatment, and physical violence that may be distressing to some.

As the rapper’s trial entered Week 2 on Monday, May 19, more people took the stand to testify about Diddy being physically violent towards them on multiple interactions.

Several people witnessed the I’ll Be Missing You rapper assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura, who accused Diddy of threatening her or leaving her with bruises when she refused to engage in a freak off.

Image credits: U.S. Department of Justice, Southern District of New York

Prosecutors said Diddy’s infamous “freak-offs” were more than just over-the-top romps. They involved the rapper directing his girlfriend and the male escort while the camera was rolling.

Cassie’s best friend for 17 years, Kerry Morgan, said on Monday that Diddy arrived at the Me & U singer’s apartment with a hammer after he was captured on surveillance cameras kicking and dragging Cassie through the lobby of the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles, in 2016.

Kerry Morgan, Cassie’s former best friend, recalled seeing Diddy banging her apartment door with a hammer

Image credits: Jackson Lee/FilmMagic

When Cassie came back to her apartment, “she had her hoodie over her head and she was kind of slumped and dropped her bags,” Kerry said in court.

The estranged best friend testified that within about half an hour, Diddy showed up to Cassie’s apartment and tried to smash the door down.

“He was hitting the door with a hammer to try and open it,” she recalled. “He was yelling. I could hear him.”

Image credits: CNN

On another occasion, Kerry witnessed the music mogul having a violent outburst in Jamaica and dragging Cassie down a 50-yard hallway by her hair.

His reason for hurting her was that she was “taking too long in the bathroom,” the ex-best friend said.

“That’s me, a selfie of me with a fat lip,” Cassie said in court about a picture clicked after the hotel lobby assault in 2016

Image credits: U.S. Department of Justice, Southern District of New York

Kerry said she, too, was assaulted by Diddy when he questioned her about who Cassie was cheating on him with in 2018, the same year the former couple officially broke up.

“He came up behind me and choked me, and boomeranged a wooden hanger around my head,” she recalled, noting that she suffered a concussion.

Image credits: Diddy

Kerry said Cassie offered her $30,000 to sign a non-disclosure agreement about a month after the incident.

She accepted the offer, and the longtime besties ended their friendship.

During court proceedings on Monday, May 19, a trove of explosive photos and other information, including pictures of the male escorts involved in the freak offs, were revealed in court.

Pictures released this week allegedly showed evidence of Diddy preparing for a freak off on the day of his arrest

Image credits: U.S. Department of Justice, Southern District of New York

The photos allegedly captured evidence of Diddy preparing for another freak off—with baby oil, suspicious pink powder, and other bedroom accessories—when federal agents descended on the Park Hyatt hotel on the day of his arrest on September 16, 2024.

The federal agents caught the Grammy winner with “mood lighting” and a stockpile of illicit substances, including k*tamine and ecst*sy, in his hotel room.

Stacks of cash and bottles of baby oil and lubricant were found in his hotel room

Image credits: U.S. Department of Justice, Southern District of New York

Small bags of a mysterious pink powder, possibly pink coc*ine, was found along with other chemical substances.

Bottles of baby oil and bags of Astroglide lubricant were recovered from the hotel room’s closet.

“This is one zip lock bag filled with Johnson’s baby oil and you see another zip lock bag filled with Astroglide that was in the hallway closet,” said Yasin Binda, one of the special agents part of the raid on Diddy’s hotel room.

Image credits: U.S. Department of Justice, Southern District of New York

Cassie testified that her ex-boyfriend was very particular about the way he wanted a room to be set up for a freak off.

She claimed he expected her to heat up the baby oil before it was used and light up “super pungent” candles, “mixed with oil and all of the other scents.”

Photos of the male escorts were shown to jurors in the ongoing trial

Image credits: U.S. Department of Justice, Southern District of New York

Prosecutors also released photos of the male escorts that the Last Night rapper hired to have intercourse with his girlfriend during the freak offs.

The male escorts, some of which were found on Craigslist, were paid upward of $6,000.

Meanwhile, Diddy’s security was the one in charge of maintaining a constant supply of baby oil, cond*ms, and illicit substances.

Image credits: cassie

Cassie was shown pictures of the male escorts on Monday, and she managed to identify some of them in court.

The 12 jurors part of the trial were also shown the pictures of the male escorts on monitors provided to each of them.

Jules was identified as the escort present in the hotel room when Diddy assaulted Cassie in the lobby of the InterContinental Hotel in 2016.

One photo shown in court captured Cassie with a cut over her eye, which she allegedly sustained when the rapper threw her into a bed frame

Image credits: U.S. Department of Justice, Southern District of New York

Diddy treated another escort named Jonathan Oddi as their “s*x slave” and hired him for multiple of his X-rated affairs.

Other escorts included LA-based Jake, Miami-based Craig, and NY-based Brian found on Craigslist.

Cassie said Diddy was extremely particular about the room’s set up during a freak off

Image credits: U.S. Department of Justice, Southern District of New York

Among those who testified on Monday, singer Dawn Richard was first to take the stand in court.

Dawn was a former member of the girl group Danity Kane (founded by Diddy) and had filed a lawsuit last year, accusing the disgraced rapper of groping, assaulting, and imprisoning her.

Image credits: U.S. Department of Justice, Southern District of New York

She testified on Monday that she saw Diddy taking a swing at Cassie with a skillet before punching and kicking her. She further accused the hip hop mogul of threatening her if she told anyone about witnessing him being physically violent towards Cassie.

He claimed “we could go missing” if anyone found out about the violence, Dawn said.

Singer Dawn Richard said Diddy threatened to harm her if she told anyone about him being violent towards Cassie

Image credits: CNN

Another witness who took the stand on Monday was Diddy’s former personal assistant David James.

He narrated a conversation he once overheard his now-jailed boss having with a friend while they were driving in an Escalade SUV in Manhattan.

Image credits: Law&Crime Network

“Cassie’s good. I got her right where I want her, she’s young,” David quoted his boss saying.

“He said she was very moldable,” his boss allegedly added.

Netizens had strong reactions to the revelations made in court in the ongoing trial

