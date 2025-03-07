ADVERTISEMENT

Hailey Bieber posed for a photoshoot that seems to reflect her life as a busy mother at a time when she’s reportedly the only one working in the household.

The 28-year-old model collaborated with the athletic brand Fila on a Fila X Hailey clothing line. One of the photos from the campaign shows Hailey holding a pacifier in her mouth and a sippy cup and croissant in her hand while her groceries fall to the ground.

In another shot, Hailey looks exhausted as she lies on the ground with her arms over her forehead and eyes closed.

“FILA x HAILEY a collab 2 years in the making ❤️‍ dropping March 6th! @fila_global,” she wrote on Instagram.

The images could very well mirror her life as the mom of Jack Blues, the baby boy she shares with her husband, Justin Bieber.

The campaign comes after a source told the Daily Mail that Justin “does not work as much” as the Rhode founder.

“She is taking meetings here and there for new projects, she is super busy with her brand, which is doing better than she ever expected, it is a wonderful thing,” the insider said.

“‘She can create an empire and she likely will. She is very driven and she is a planner. She has guts and thinks like a CEO.”

Hailey launched her makeup and skincare brand, Rhode, which she called after her middle name, in 2022. Three years later, Rhode is valued at over $1.5 billion and is one of the highest-grossing skincare brands in the United States.

Justin is reportedly more focused on “chilling with friends” as he’s more “emotional and leads with his heart.”

However, the source added that the pop star is “always working on new music and toying with ideas” for future projects, even if Hailey has a busier schedule.

Plus, the Canadian singer is already so successful that he doesn’t need to prove anything, the insider said, adding that Hailey is the “leader” in their relationship and that Justin “doesn’t mind following her.”

In the photos, Hailey seemed to mirror her life as the overwhelmed mom of her baby boy, Jack Blues

Netizens still had harsh words for Hailey’s photoshoot, with many commenters claiming she was trying hard to be like Justin’s ex, Selena Gomez, who recently got engaged to producer Benny Blanco.

“You would never be like Selena,” one user wrote.

“Girl got her man, the bag, and the baby and is still insecure,” another added. “You lost all my respect, I’m very disappointed in ya. You can never be her,” wrote another user.

“Your husband needs help,” someone else chimed in.

The pair, who tied the knot in 2018, likely don’t have time to read social media comments, as they’re still learning how to be the best possible parents for their little Jack.

Many netizens claimed Hailey was trying hard to compete with Selena Gomez, Justin’s ex who is engaged to Benny Blanco

A source told Page Six that Justin and Hailey are adjusting to life as parents. The model and businesswoman is “more in love with him than ever,” as she’s seeing a different side to her husband since welcoming Jack.

“When Justin asked Hailey what she wanted for Christmas this year, she really couldn’t think of anything because she has everything she could ever want.”

The couple are “happy with where things are at” in their lives but have allegedly discussed having more children in the future.

Justin and Hailey dated from December 2015 to January 2016 before going their separate ways, then rekindled their romance in 2018.

Justin and Hailey tied the knot in 2018

Rumors of a split began to circulate after Justin unfollowed Hailey on Instagram in January. However, he later claimed his account had been hacked and re-followed his wife.

Fans have recently expressed concern for the Sorry hitmaker, fearing he might have relapsed.

Justin has been open about his struggles with substance dependence on numerous occasions, sharing that he began taking cannabis at the age of “12 or 13” and later experimented with psychedelic mushrooms and other hard substances.

However, a representative for the 31-year-old star recently dismissed the speculation that he is using illegal substances, calling the commentary “negative, salacious, harmful narratives.” Justin reportedly got sober in 2014 and no longer uses prescription pills or hard substances.

The couple welcomed their first son in August 2024

In recent months, the singer has also been rumored to displayerratic behavior. In October, he was seen “swaying uncontrollably” while attending his wife Hailey’s skincare pop-up event in Los Angeles.



Many speculate that his alleged behavior may be connected to the September arrest of Sean “Diddy Combs.” As a teen, Justin reportedly admired Combs and attended his infamous parties.

“Bieber is so disturbed by the Diddy news and is unwilling to process it or discuss it, so he has shut off,’ an insider told the Daily Mail in October 2024.

They added: “Justin hasn’t been responding on this since the home raids [on Diddy’s mansions]. He’s not going to.”

Many people were not a fan of Hailey’s photoshoot

