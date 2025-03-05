“He Needs Help”: Justin Bieber’s Longtime Assistant Leaves Amid Concerns About His Behavior

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Bieber’s personal assistant has quit. Mateo Caldas, who worked for the popstar for seven years, unexpectedly left his position to focus on his acting career.

Insiders, however, believe the true reason for his decision to have been Bieber’s increasingly erratic behavior, resulting in the firing of several members of his inner circle.

Highlights Justin Bieber's assistant of seven years quit amid rumors of erratic behavior.

Bieber's rep denies drug use, says he's focusing on family well-being.

Sources claim departures are linked to Bieber's rumored substance abuse.

Bieber is reportedly in the middle of reducing his inner circle.

The timing of Caldas’ departure aligned with recent statements from a representative of the singer, who revealed that the 31-year-old was in the process of cutting ties with “several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him.”

The development has fueled online speculation, with netizens believing that Justin Bieber has been spiraling out of control ever since the arrest of rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs in September 2024.

Justin Bieber’s assistant of seven years has reportedly quit amid rumors of the singer’s “erratic behavior”

Image credits: XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Bieber’s representative also went on to deny rumors that the singer was using drugs, instead reassuring his fans that he was focusing on the wellbeing of his wife, Hailey, and their 6-month-old son, Jack Blues.

Despite this, some fans have raised doubts about the true cause behind Caldas’ resignation, with one source claiming to the US Sun that the decision was made due to Bieber’s trust issues with his inner circle.

Image credits: justinbieber

“Justin’s life has changed a lot, and he wants to be careful who he has around him on a day-to-day basis; he sometimes finds it hard to trust,” the source explained.

Bieber reportedly also started “working a lot less with bodyguards and drivers,” preferring to drive his family around himself on outings.

This, according to the US Sun, coincided with the absence of Keith Gibbs and Eric Johnson, the singer’s regular bodyguards. Keith Johnson, one of his security guards, expressed surprise over Bieber unfollowing him on social media—a move that he said “came out of nowhere.”

Insider sources linked the departure to Bieber’s alleged substance abuse and the reduction of his inner circle

Image credits: justinbieber

According to Page Six, anonymous sources have linked the series of departures to the singer’s rumored substance abuse.

Speculation intensified in the aftermath of a series of unsettling public appearances.For instance, in October, Bieber was seen “swaying uncontrollably” while attending Hailey’s Rhode skincare pop-up event in Los Angeles.

Sources told the outlet that Hailey was “really concerned” for her husband’s health and wasn’t “sure how to manage things at this point.”

“Justin is going through a hard time, and Hailey is doing her best to be there for him, but there’s only so much she can do,” the source allegedly shared.

Image credits: justinbieber

Making matters worse, the singer recently posted a series of controversial posts in which he was seen rapping about being high, smok-ng, and sharing a photo of himself using a glass bong.

The post contradicted his representative’s claims of him being “drug-free” and further worried fans.

Netizens were convinced that the move was motivated by Bieber’s drug use, with some believing the assistant tried to protect himself

Image credits: justinbieber

“He doesn’t want a de-d body on his hands,” one netizen said about Caldas’ resignation. “It’s a smart move.”

“You are right about that. I would also seek to minimize my losses and comprehend the legal implications of powerful employers insisting on dr-g use,” another replied.

“He’s using. Period,” one reader wrote. “Probably triggered by Diddy’s arrest and leaks about his experience with him. He needs help.”

Image credits: justinbieber

Both Bieber’s team and Mateo Caldas have remained silent about the specifics of the assistant’s departure.

On the other hand, fans have been eagerly awaiting their idol’s return to the music scene since he released his last album in 2021, with Justin dropping several hints throughout 2024 about the possible release of a new production this year.

“He needs help.” Netizens reacted with concern, believing the singer was in a dark and troubling place

