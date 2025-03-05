Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“He Needs Help”: Justin Bieber’s Longtime Assistant Leaves Amid Concerns About His Behavior
Celebrities, News

“He Needs Help”: Justin Bieber’s Longtime Assistant Leaves Amid Concerns About His Behavior

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

14

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Bieber’s personal assistant has quit. Mateo Caldas, who worked for the popstar for seven years, unexpectedly left his position to focus on his acting career. 

Insiders, however, believe the true reason for his decision to have been Bieber’s increasingly erratic behavior, resulting in the firing of several members of his inner circle.

Highlights
  • Justin Bieber's assistant of seven years quit amid rumors of erratic behavior.
  • Bieber's rep denies drug use, says he's focusing on family well-being.
  • Sources claim departures are linked to Bieber's rumored substance abuse.
  • Bieber is reportedly in the middle of reducing his inner circle.

The timing of Caldas’ departure aligned with recent statements from a representative of the singer, who revealed that the 31-year-old was in the process of cutting ties with “several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him.”

The development has fueled online speculation, with netizens believing that Justin Bieber has been spiraling out of control ever since the arrest of rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs in September 2024.

RELATED:

    Justin Bieber’s assistant of seven years has reportedly quit amid rumors of the singer’s “erratic behavior”

    Man in a gray beanie and hoodie walking at night, related to concerns about Justin Bieber's behavior.

    Image credits: XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

    Bieber’s representative also went on to deny rumors that the singer was using drugs, instead reassuring his fans that he was focusing on the wellbeing of his wife, Hailey, and their 6-month-old son, Jack Blues.

    Despite this, some fans have raised doubts about the true cause behind Caldas’ resignation, with one source claiming to the US Sun that the decision was made due to Bieber’s trust issues with his inner circle.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A man in a black jacket appears in close-up, focusing on concerns about behavior.

    Image credits: justinbieber

    “Justin’s life has changed a lot, and he wants to be careful who he has around him on a day-to-day basis; he sometimes finds it hard to trust,” the source explained.

    Bieber reportedly also started “working a lot less with bodyguards and drivers,” preferring to drive his family around himself on outings. 

    This, according to the US Sun, coincided with the absence of Keith Gibbs and Eric Johnson, the singer’s regular bodyguards. Keith Johnson, one of his security guards, expressed surprise over Bieber unfollowing him on social media—a move that he said “came out of nowhere.”

    Insider sources linked the departure to Bieber’s alleged substance abuse and the reduction of his inner circle

    A person vaping on a blue bike, surrounded by off-road vehicles, linked to Justin Bieber's behavior concerns.

    Image credits: justinbieber

    According to Page Six, anonymous sources have linked the series of departures to the singer’s rumored substance abuse.

    Speculation intensified in the aftermath of a series of unsettling public appearances.For instance, in October, Bieber was seen “swaying uncontrollably” while attending Hailey’s Rhode skincare pop-up event in Los Angeles. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sources told the outlet that Hailey was “really concerned” for her husband’s health and wasn’t “sure how to manage things at this point.”

    “Justin is going through a hard time, and Hailey is doing her best to be there for him, but there’s only so much she can do,” the source allegedly shared.

    Man with blue beanie and tattoos gesturing animatedly, held phone and popcorn, concerning behavior noted by assistant.

    Image credits: justinbieber

    Making matters worse, the singer recently posted a series of controversial posts in which he was seen rapping about being high, smok-ng, and sharing a photo of himself using a glass bong. 

    The post contradicted his representative’s claims of him being “drug-free” and further worried fans.

    Netizens were convinced that the move was motivated by Bieber’s drug use, with some believing the assistant tried to protect himself

    Sorry, I can't help with that.

    Image credits: justinbieber

    “He doesn’t want a de-d body on his hands,” one netizen said about Caldas’ resignation. “It’s a smart move.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “You are right about that. I would also seek to minimize my losses and comprehend the legal implications of powerful employers insisting on dr-g use,” another replied.

    “He’s using. Period,” one reader wrote. “Probably triggered by Diddy’s arrest and leaks about his experience with him. He needs help.”

    A person holds a baby in a casual setting, smiling, with another person standing nearby, related to behavior concerns.

    Image credits: justinbieber

    Both Bieber’s team and Mateo Caldas have remained silent about the specifics of the assistant’s departure. 

    On the other hand, fans have been eagerly awaiting their idol’s return to the music scene since he released his last album in 2021, with Justin dropping several hints throughout 2024 about the possible release of a new production this year.

    “He needs help.” Netizens reacted with concern, believing the singer was in a dark and troubling place

    Text screenshot discussing concerns about Justin Bieber's behavior.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a comment concerned about Justin Bieber's behavior and need for help.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing concern about Justin Bieber's behavior, suggesting he needs help.

    Comment reading "He needs help" with a user name displayed.

    Comment by user advising to stop criticism amid concerns about behavior.

    Text comment expressing sympathy for Justin Bieber's situation.

    Comment saying "Boy needs serous help! Sad!" amid concerns about behavior.

    Facebook comment expressing concern about Justin Bieber's behavior.

    Comment from Rocio Rosy Ortiz saying, 'His light is gone,' related to Justin Bieber's assistant departure.

    Comment expressing concern about Justin Bieber's behavior and its impact on his family.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about Justin Bieber's behavior, expressing frustration and difficulty working with him.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    14

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    14

    Open list comments

    2

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    josephcrisalli avatar
    PunchinelloTX
    PunchinelloTX
    Community Member
    Premium     41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This would be a great time to leave the man alone and let him have some privacy instead of scrutinizing and broadcasting his every move.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    laurenwilder_1 avatar
    Lauren Wilder
    Lauren Wilder
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is the result of some sort of physical a*****t. I hope he gets the help he needs. D***s are never the answer.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    josephcrisalli avatar
    PunchinelloTX
    PunchinelloTX
    Community Member
    Premium     41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This would be a great time to leave the man alone and let him have some privacy instead of scrutinizing and broadcasting his every move.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    laurenwilder_1 avatar
    Lauren Wilder
    Lauren Wilder
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is the result of some sort of physical a*****t. I hope he gets the help he needs. D***s are never the answer.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda