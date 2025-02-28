ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Bieber seemed unbothered as he puffed away in front of a camera.

Amid rampant speculation about substance abuse and concerns about his well being, the Stay singer seemed without a care in the world as he shared a video of himself smoking and grinning away.

The video came days after his representative claimed he was not using illicit substances.

    Justin Bieber seemed to have no care in the world as he puffed  

    Man in a black beanie and hoodie, smiling gently.

    Image credits: justinbieber

    In a video uploaded on Thursday, February 27, Justin filmed himself smoking away, while the song Attitude by Don Toliver played in the background.

    “What has gotten into him,” a social media user asked after the video went viral.

    “People filming themselves smoking always feels cringe af. especially when it’s Bieber doing it,” another said.

    Person smiling with smoke surrounding their face, creating a hazy effect.

    Image credits: justinbieber

    “He’s trying to smoke away the pain but it won’t go away like that,” one wrote.

    “Is he getting divorced??” one asked.

    Many wondered if he was smoking marijuana, which is notably legal for adults, 21 and older, to possess for personal use in New York and California—the two states where the Grammy winner is known to frequent.

    The use of cannabis is also legal in Canada, the singer’s native country.

    “He’s trying to smoke away the pain,” a social media user said 

    Young man smiling with eyes closed, wearing a dark hoodie indoors, smoke visible around him.

    Image credits: justinbieber

    Justin’s recent video came on the heels of another eyebrow-raising clip, in which he was captured rapping about being “high.”

    “I fly like a fly guy, I fly high like a magpie, I go high like a bad guy,” the Love Yourself singer rapped, carrying a bag of snacks in one hand, while a friend smoked a cigarette and grooved alongside him.

    The singer seemed unbothered by recent speculation about his substance abuse and emotional well-being

    Social media users called the singer “Drugstin Bieber” and claimed the video was “not helping to end the dr*g allegations.”

    Only days have passed since a rep for Bieber slammed rumors about him using illicit substances.

    The relentless commentary online about the singer using illicit substances is “exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive,” the rep told TMZ.

    Justin’s rep recently slammed rumors about him using heavy, illicit substances 

    Shirtless man with tattoos holding popcorn in casual setting, wearing beanie and shorts.

    Image credits: justinbieber

    Recent photographs of the singer in public spaces have sparked widespread concerns about his health. Many wondered whether he and his wife Hailey Bieber were headed for a split.

    But the rep claimed his seemingly exhausted experience was from caring for his newborn son, Jack Blues Bieber, and working on new music.

    Justin has candidly spoken about his addiction, saying he began smoking marijuana since the age of “12 or 13”

    Justin has candidly spoken about his addictions on numerous occasions in the past.

    He said he began smoking marijuana from the age of “12 or 13” in the January 2020 docuseries Justin Bieber: Seasons.

    Having grown up in the spotlight, he admitted getting hooked onto pills, MDMA, psychedelic mushrooms and other hard substances.

    Justin Bieber in a casual outfit with a woman in a leather dress, posing together indoors.

    Image credits: justinbieber

    The addiction escalated to the point where his security and staff would enter his room and check his pulse at night.

    Calling the phase of his life “legit crazy scary,” he recalled, “I was waking up in the morning and the first thing I was doing was popping pills and smoking a blunt and starting my day.”

    After sobering up in 2014, it is believed Bieber no longer uses prescription pills and hard substances. He reportedly drinks alcohol socially.

    Social media users expressed concern over the singer’s latest video, with one saying: “That’s not the Justin we know”

    Tweet expressing concern about Justin Bieber with crying emojis, posted by TheToonKn1ght.

    Image credits: TheToonKn1ght

    Tweet expressing concern about Justin Bieber's situation, likening it to "Britney Spears 2.0.

    Image credits: SportsExpert34

    Tweet referencing Justin Bieber and smoking, expressing relatability and humor.

    Image credits: HARDforTRUMP

    Tweet about concern for Justin Bieber's behavior, with 22 likes.

    Image credits: thisiswaven

    Tweet expressing concern about Justin Bieber's well-being.

    Image credits: 5Xnow

    Tweet replies to Justin Bieber video concerns fans.

    Image credits: expansive_light

    Tweet responding to @FearedBuck, expressing surprise with the words "Holy Brittny....

    Image credits: Sundeviljake11

    Tweet expressing concern about Justin Bieber's behavior with a laughing emoji, comparing it to Kanye.

    Image credits: kikixpearll

    Tweet expressing concern over Justin Bieber's behavior.

    Image credits: Raphael_BR

    Tweet expressing shock and horror, discussing concerns about a known person.

    Image credits: Dan_Zmann

    Tweet commenting on celebrity phases, referencing "idgaf" attitude.

    Image credits: nando17celtics

