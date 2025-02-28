ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Bieber seemed unbothered as he puffed away in front of a camera.

Amid rampant speculation about substance abuse and concerns about his well being, the Stay singer seemed without a care in the world as he shared a video of himself smoking and grinning away.

The video came days after his representative claimed he was not using illicit substances.

RELATED:

Justin Bieber seemed to have no care in the world as he puffed

Share icon

Image credits: justinbieber

In a video uploaded on Thursday, February 27, Justin filmed himself smoking away, while the song Attitude by Don Toliver played in the background.

“What has gotten into him,” a social media user asked after the video went viral.

“People filming themselves smoking always feels cringe af. especially when it’s Bieber doing it,” another said.

Share icon

Image credits: justinbieber

“He’s trying to smoke away the pain but it won’t go away like that,” one wrote.

“Is he getting divorced??” one asked.

Many wondered if he was smoking marijuana, which is notably legal for adults, 21 and older, to possess for personal use in New York and California—the two states where the Grammy winner is known to frequent.

ADVERTISEMENT

The use of cannabis is also legal in Canada, the singer’s native country.

“He’s trying to smoke away the pain,” a social media user said

Share icon

Image credits: justinbieber

Justin’s recent video came on the heels of another eyebrow-raising clip, in which he was captured rapping about being “high.”

“I fly like a fly guy, I fly high like a magpie, I go high like a bad guy,” the Love Yourself singer rapped, carrying a bag of snacks in one hand, while a friend smoked a cigarette and grooved alongside him.

The singer seemed unbothered by recent speculation about his substance abuse and emotional well-being

Justin Bieber smoking a backwood in new video 👀 pic.twitter.com/qKLknxqx53 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) February 27, 2025

Social media users called the singer “Drugstin Bieber” and claimed the video was “not helping to end the dr*g allegations.”

Only days have passed since a rep for Bieber slammed rumors about him using illicit substances.

The relentless commentary online about the singer using illicit substances is “exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive,” the rep told TMZ.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin’s rep recently slammed rumors about him using heavy, illicit substances

Share icon

Image credits: justinbieber

Recent photographs of the singer in public spaces have sparked widespread concerns about his health. Many wondered whether he and his wife Hailey Bieber were headed for a split.

But the rep claimed his seemingly exhausted experience was from caring for his newborn son, Jack Blues Bieber, and working on new music.

Justin has candidly spoken about his addiction, saying he began smoking marijuana since the age of “12 or 13”

Justin Bieber in his freestyle era. We’re buying whatever he’s selling. Drop the mixtape😤🔥 via @justinbieberpic.twitter.com/R9sU40rz5S — MuchMusic (@Much) February 25, 2025

Justin has candidly spoken about his addictions on numerous occasions in the past.

He said he began smoking marijuana from the age of “12 or 13” in the January 2020 docuseries Justin Bieber: Seasons.

Having grown up in the spotlight, he admitted getting hooked onto pills, MDMA, psychedelic mushrooms and other hard substances.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: justinbieber

The addiction escalated to the point where his security and staff would enter his room and check his pulse at night.

Calling the phase of his life “legit crazy scary,” he recalled, “I was waking up in the morning and the first thing I was doing was popping pills and smoking a blunt and starting my day.”

After sobering up in 2014, it is believed Bieber no longer uses prescription pills and hard substances. He reportedly drinks alcohol socially.

Social media users expressed concern over the singer’s latest video, with one saying: “That’s not the Justin we know”

Share icon

Image credits: TheToonKn1ght

Share icon

Image credits: SportsExpert34

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: HARDforTRUMP

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: thisiswaven

Share icon

Image credits: 5Xnow

Share icon

Image credits: expansive_light

Share icon

Image credits: Sundeviljake11

Share icon

Image credits: kikixpearll

Share icon

Image credits: Raphael_BR

Share icon

Image credits: Dan_Zmann

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: nando17celtics