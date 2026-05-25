“I Was Absolutely Desperate”: Christopher Nolan Defends Shocking ‘The Odyssey’ Casting Despite Actress’s Confession

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Christopher Nolan has finally addressed the backlash surrounding Lupita Nyong’o’s casting in The Odyssey.

Ever since the film’s first trailer dropped, social media has been divided over Nyong’o taking on the role of Helen of Troy. Now, after weeks of online debate, both Nolan and Nyong’o have responded publicly for the first time.

Highlights Christopher Nolan responds to criticism over a major casting choice in The Odyssey.

Lupita Nyong’o addresses racist backlash and opens up about preparing for the role.

Online debate intensifies after Nyong’o’s comments about the film and its source material.

In a new interview, the Oscar-winning director defended the casting decision and revealed that Nyong’o was always his top choice to play Helen of Troy in his highly anticipated fantasy epic.

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Christopher Nolan defends casting Lupita Nyong’o in The Odyssey

Image credits: Gisela Schober/Getty Images

In Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, Lupita Nyong’o is reportedly playing Helen of Troy and her sister, Clytemnestra.

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Because Helen is traditionally depicted as a fair-skinned Greek woman, Nyong’o’s casting has drawn widespread criticism. Some critics also questioned whether the Kenyan-Mexican actress fit their perception of the character, who Homer describes as the most beautiful woman.

During a recent chat with Elle, Nolan pushed back against criticism over his decision to cast Nyong’o. The filmmaker explained that the role required as much strength and poise as it did physical beauty.

Image credits: Universal Pictures

“Lupita makes it look effortless,” he said.

He explained that, because of her acting prowess and ability to convincingly portray the character’s underlying emotions and layers, Nyong’o was an ideal fit for the role.

“She’s just an incredible person to work with, and I was absolutely desperate for her to do the part,” Nolan added.

Lupita Nyong’o makes a surprising confession about The Odyssey

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In the same interview, Nyong’o addressed the backlash surrounding her casting and voiced support for Nolan.

The Black Panther actress reminded critics that the film is based on a mythological story.

Nyong’o also said she was more interested in exploring the character beyond physical appearance, arguing that beauty alone cannot define a performance.

“Our cast is representative of the world. I’m not spending my time thinking of a defense. The criticism will exist whether I engage with it or not,” she said.

Image credits: Universal Pictures

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Nyong’o also admitted that she was initially unfamiliar with the source material. Her knowledge of Greek mythology was limited to a few monologues she had performed in drama school.

She revealed, “I really had no idea what The Odyssey was. I was like, ‘Oh, snap, I don’t know the first thing about this.’”

Nyong’o admitted to taking a crash course on Homer’s literary epics by listening to audiobook adaptations of The Iliad and The Odyssey, voiced by Broadway icon Audra McDonald, which helped her prepare for the role.

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The internet remains divided over Lupita Nyong’o playing Helen of Troy

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Nyong’o’s recent comments sparked a fresh wave of online criticism. On X, several users felt that her unfamiliarity with the source material was a major issue.

One user wrote, “The most concerning thing about her imo is that she had no idea what The Odyssey was.”

“She didn’t even read the Iliad! She listened to the audiobook,” another commented.

Image credits: Universal Pictures

Nyong’o also faced criticism after an older interview resurfaced online. In the clip, she discussed Hollywood’s misrepresentation of African culture while talking about her role in Black Panther.

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Some social media users argued that her comments conflicted with her decision to portray a Greek character.

“This woman is an absolute fu*king hypocrite & has no business in The Odyssey,” one person said.

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The Odyssey is scheduled to release on July 17, 2026.