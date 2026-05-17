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Elon Musk Fuels Furious ‘The Odyssey’ Frenzy After Commenting Again On Lupita Nyong’o As Helen Of Troy
Lupita Nyongu2019o posing in a black dress, linked to Elon Musk fueling The Odyssey frenzy with Helen of Troy comments.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Elon Musk Fuels Furious ‘The Odyssey’ Frenzy After Commenting Again On Lupita Nyong’o As Helen Of Troy

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Elon Musk has once again inserted himself into a Hollywood debate, and this time it involves Lupita Nyong’o and Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic The Odyssey.

Musk recently backed criticism surrounding Nyong’o’s casting as Helen of Troy and agreed with claims that Nolan only made the decision because of diversity standards.

Highlights
  • Elon Musk publicly criticized director Christopher Nolan for casting Black actress Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy in the upcoming film The Odyssey.
  • Musk agreed with claims that the casting was a "race-swap" driven by Hollywood diversity standards.
  • High-profile figures like Alec Baldwin and Whoopi Goldberg defended Nyong’o.

His comments quickly spread online, prompting debate among viewers, with many criticizing Musk.

“What’s it gotta do with Musk? He has to stick his nose in everything; he must lead a very sad life,” one user wrote.

RELATED:

    Elon Musk agreed with criticism over Lupita Nyong’o playing Helen of Troy and later doubled down

    Elon Musk in a black suit fueling frenzy over The Odyssey comments

    Image credits: Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images

    The latest controversy began after conservative commentator Matt Walsh criticized Nyong’o’s casting as Helen of Troy in Nolan’s adaptation on May 12.

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    Helen is traditionally described in Homer’s stories as “the most beautiful woman in the world.”

    Walsh wrote, “Not one person on the planet actually thinks that Lupita Nyong’o is ‘the most beautiful woman in the world.’ But Christopher Nolan knows that he would be called a racist if he gave ‘the most beautiful woman’ role to a white woman.”

    Musk replied with a short response, “True.”

    But he did not stop there.

    Lupita Nyong'o smiling at event linked to The Odyssey controversy

    Image credits: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    A day later, Walsh continued discussing the casting and argued that if a white actress had been cast as “the most beautiful woman in Africa”, there would have been outrage.

    Musk again supported the argument and replied, “Absolutely true. Such hypocrisy in Hollywood.”

    Musk later escalated his criticism further and shifted his focus toward Oscar’s diversity standards.

    Lupita Nyong'o dressed as a warrior character related to The Odyssey

    Image credits: Marvel Studios

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    “Chris Nolan desecrated The Odyssey so that he would be eligible for an Academy Award,” Musk wrote.

    He also questioned who added “DEI lies” to the Academy’s eligibility rules and suggested that casting choices were being driven by awards requirements rather than creative decisions.

    Screenshot of online comment on merit and job offers amid The Odyssey debate

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    This was also not Musk’s first criticism of the film.

    Earlier this year, when rumors linked Elliot Page to the role of Achilles, Musk reacted strongly online and called it “one of the dumbest and most twisted things I’ve ever heard.”

    Lupita Nyong’o’s casting had already sparked backlash long before Musk joined the conversation

    Online comment accusing Elon Musk of white supremacy in The Odyssey discussion

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    The discussion around Nyong’o’s role actually started months earlier, before Nolan officially confirmed details.

    Rumors had already triggered heavy debate online and across media outlets.

    Some critics argued that Helen of Troy should have been portrayed differently, given traditional descriptions in Greek mythology and history. Others accused the film of rewriting source material.

    “The casting of this movie is a complete insult to the Greek people. Shame on you,” one person wrote online.

    Another commented, “Well, he did not say anything racist. The cast is simply wrong, and it is a slap to ancient Greek history and culture.”

    Character portraying Helen of Troy from The Odyssey movie

    Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

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    “Trying to race swap Helen described as blonde and blue-eyed just for an Oscar is really low, for Christopher Nolan!” a third added.

    The backlash also reignited debates about race, representation, and whether historical or mythological figures should be portrayed solely on the basis of traditional depictions.

    The controversy even drew comparisons to Netflix’s Queen Cleopatra, which faced criticism in 2023 after casting decisions sparked arguments over historical representation.

    As Musk’s comments spread, social media quickly turned into another battleground

    Lupita Nyong'o dressed in black at event amid The Odyssey debate

    Image credits: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

    While some detractors agreed with Musk, others criticized him for repeatedly inserting himself into movie debates.

    “You all are so discriminatory. You’re morons and idiots who think you’re brilliant and progressive when in fact you are the real racists,” one commenter wrote.

    Another said, “The casting of this movie is a complete insult to the Greek people.”

    Many focused their attention more on Musk himself.

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    “What’s it gotta do with Musk?” one user asked, while another wrote, “He has to stick his nose in everything.”

    “Omg, does he ever log off?” another person joked.

    While Musk and online backlash grew online, Alec Baldwin publicly defended Nyong’o

    Comment questioning historic truth of The Odyssey movie

    Comment defending Lupita Nyong'o's role authenticity in The Odyssey discussion

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    While backlash grew online, Nyong’o also received strong support from people who disagreed with Musk and the criticism surrounding her role.

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    Alec Baldwin publicly defended the actress after Musk’s comments gained attention. Baldwin shared a photo of Nyong’o on Instagram and addressed Musk directly.

    “Dear Elon… but she IS the most beautiful woman in the world… Alec,” he wrote.

    His wife, Hilaria Baldwin, also reacted positively in the comments with heart and fire emojis.

    Elon Musk at public event linked to controversy over The Odyssey

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

    In February, Whoopi Goldberg also defended Nyong’o during a discussion of the controversy on The View.

    “She is also considered one of the world’s most beautiful women,” Goldberg said.

    She then addressed Musk directly.

    “You don’t have to actually go to the movie. I don’t know why you feel like you need to speak on this.”

    “Elon is just jealous because Lupita would never look his way,” wrote one netizen

    Sad comment about Elon Musk fuels The Odyssey frenzy

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    Critique of black people in movies amid The Odyssey controversy

    Opinion on Elon Musk and casting choices for The Odyssey

    Negative remark about Vivian Wilson in The Odyssey context

    Defending Lupita and criticizing casting backlash in The Odyssey

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    Comment on white supremacists and The Odyssey movie hate

    Claim of Elon Musk jealousy over Lupita in The Odyssey debate

    Demand for Elon Musk to stop comment on The Odyssey casting

    Discussion on Oscars diversity and The Odyssey casting criticism

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    Comment doubting awareness of Christopher Nolan movies amid The Odyssey

    Commenters react to Elon Musk and The Odyssey casting controversy

    Public outrage over Elon Musk after Epstein file revelations

    Praise for Lupita Nyong'o's casting shared amid Elon Musk's comments

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    Discussion of Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o in The Odyssey debate

    Criticism of Elon Musk's views on beauty standards in casting

    Accusations of racism towards Elon Musk regarding casting choices

    Negative opinions on Elon Musk's behavior continue online

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    Sarcastic remarks on Elon Musk's claimed artistic and historical talents

    Comments denounce Elon Musk's attitude as joyless and worthless

    Mockery of Elon Musk's personal life and online persona

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    Social media comment dismissing Elon Musk's opinion amid The Odyssey frenzy

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    Samridhi Goel

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Helen of Troy - according to most sources - was the daughter of Leda, queen of the Spartans, and Zeus in the form of a swan. Helen was hatched from an egg laid by Leda. But apparently, Elon thinks having this semi-divine hatched-from-an-egg mythological woman supposedly from prehistoric Asia Minor (in modern Turkey) played by a non-white actress is somehow offensive... If he really cared about the integrity of the director and the cultural issues involved, he'd be complaining that they made this film without bothering to consult the Greeks. (oh yeah, and as for Helen being described as blonde haired and blue eyed - no, not in any ancient Greek sources she wasn't. White-armed and richly tressed, yes - but that's just conventional standards of beauty at the time. If she was from Troy 3000+ years ago, she certainly wasn't white). Seriously, Musk is a grade A tw3rp.

    1
    1point
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    surprisebaptism avatar
    meow
    meow
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why are we paying the Muskrat any attention... anyway as a massive fan of Epic I am seriosuly looking forward to this movie, just as long as they don't butcher characters like Calypso or Circe too badly. Especially since you know that RUTHLESSNESS IS MERCY UPO- (sorry)

    0
    0points
    reply
    monsieurmabel avatar
    monsieur mabel
    monsieur mabel
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ....he an epstein boy, like the orange blob.....says it all

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    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Helen of Troy - according to most sources - was the daughter of Leda, queen of the Spartans, and Zeus in the form of a swan. Helen was hatched from an egg laid by Leda. But apparently, Elon thinks having this semi-divine hatched-from-an-egg mythological woman supposedly from prehistoric Asia Minor (in modern Turkey) played by a non-white actress is somehow offensive... If he really cared about the integrity of the director and the cultural issues involved, he'd be complaining that they made this film without bothering to consult the Greeks. (oh yeah, and as for Helen being described as blonde haired and blue eyed - no, not in any ancient Greek sources she wasn't. White-armed and richly tressed, yes - but that's just conventional standards of beauty at the time. If she was from Troy 3000+ years ago, she certainly wasn't white). Seriously, Musk is a grade A tw3rp.

    1
    1point
    reply
    surprisebaptism avatar
    meow
    meow
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why are we paying the Muskrat any attention... anyway as a massive fan of Epic I am seriosuly looking forward to this movie, just as long as they don't butcher characters like Calypso or Circe too badly. Especially since you know that RUTHLESSNESS IS MERCY UPO- (sorry)

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    monsieurmabel avatar
    monsieur mabel
    monsieur mabel
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ....he an epstein boy, like the orange blob.....says it all

    0
    0points
    reply
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