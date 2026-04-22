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Top MAGA Influencer Sparks Frenzy After Real Identity Is Revealed
Blonde MAGA Influencer takes a selfie in a US flag bikini. An American flag hangs prominently in the background.
Society, World

Top MAGA Influencer Sparks Frenzy After Real Identity Is Revealed

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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She was blonde, bikini-clad, and loved firearms.

She loved Jesus, had big opinions, and rallied millions of fans with her undying love for America.

The only catch was that she was absolutely fake.

People were stunned to know the real identity of the person behind the provocative MAGA influencer.

RELATED:

    The true identity of the person behind MAGA influencer Emily Hart was revealed this week

    Blonde woman in US flag bikini takes mirror selfie with an American flag background. Relates to MAGA Influencer identity reveal.

    Image credits: Instagram.com/Emily Hart

    Highlights
    • Emily Hart built a large fan following with her ultra-patriotic content supporting the US.
    • “Christ is king, abortion is murder, and all illegals must be deported,” read one message shared by the MAGA loyalist figure.
    • The true identity of the person behind Emily Hart was revealed this week.
    • “Who would have guessed that MAGA would be so easy to fool?” one netizen commented after the big reveal.

    Millions of MAGA supporters and staunch right-wingers fell in love with an influencer named Emily Hart.

    Her profile said she was a registered nurse with Jennifer Lawrence. But people mostly stayed on her page to see her ice fishing in a bikini, drinking beer, firing weapons, and sharing hyper-patriotic views of America.

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    Giant American flag draped over a rally crowd against a dark sky. Attendees gather for a MAGA influencer event.

    Image credits: Pexels / Anthony Thai (Representational Image)

    Lonely conservative men reportedly flocked to Emily’s page to see her iron-hot messages supporting right-wing ideas.

    “If you want a reason to unfollow: Christ is king, abortion is m*rder, and all illegals must be deported,” read one message alongside a post of her with a rifle.

    “POV: You were assigned intelligent at birth, but you identify as liberal,” she added.

    “Christ is king, abortion is murder, and all illegals must be deported,” read one message shared by the MAGA loyalist figure

    Smiling blonde woman with long blonde hair in a black leather top, known as the MAGA influencer.

    Image credits: Instagram.com/Emily Hart

    This week, the true identity of the person who created Emily Hart was revealed online.

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    An Indian man named Sam spoke to Wired and said Emily was nothing more than an AI-generated character who helped him make money to tide him through medical school.

    The 22-year-old orthopedic surgeon in training said he was hustling for cash, so he turned to Google’s Gemini AI for advice.

    A MAGA influencer, blonde woman in a red hat & sunglasses, leans on a muddy truck. Text challenges abortion logic.

    Image credits: Instagram.com/Emily Hart

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    Hoping to save enough money to move to the US after his graduation, Sam decided to use AI to invent a “hot girl” and target the “MAGA/conservative niche.”

    He came up with the idea after the software showed him that the conservative audience, especially older men in the US, had higher disposable incomes and were likely to be more loyal.

    “Every day I’d write something pro-Christian, pro-Second Amendment, pro-life, anti-abortion, anti-woke, and anti-immigration,” he told the outlet, recalling how the page “blew up” with 10,000 followers in just a month.

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    The AI-generated character was created by Sam, who was looking for a side hustle to help him through medical school

    Blonde MAGA Influencer in a red hat and sunglasses, holding a Miller Lite can, ice fishing with political meme text.

    Image credits: Instagram.com/Emily Hart

    A tweet from marchessik about an unethical scammer, relevant to a MAGA influencer's real identity being revealed.

    Image credits: @0xmarchesss

    The med student cashed in on Emily’s all-American charm by selling MAGA-themed T-shirts. He also created an account on Fanvue, which is a paid subscription platform that allows subscribers to access lewd, adult content created by AI.

    For Sam, it didn’t take long before the fictional Emily was making thousands of dollars a month for him.

    “I was spending maybe 30 to 50 minutes of my day, and I was making good money for a medical student,” he said.

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    Blonde MAGA Influencer in a red hat and sunglasses sits on steps with an American flag, sharing an unpopular opinion.

    Image credits: Instagram.com/Emily Hart

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    “In India, even in professional jobs, you can’t make this amount of money. I haven’t seen any easier way to make money online,” he added.

    The med student created photos of Emily wearing no clothes using Grok AI and would post them on Fanvue. Fans on the platform would then send him money for exclusive content and messages.

    “I was basically doing nothing,” the happy creator added. “And it was just flooded with money.”

    “The MAGA crowd is made up of dumb people,” Sam said about the people he was making money off of

    Blonde woman in scrubs and stethoscope, making a peace sign. Is this the MAGA Influencer whose real identity was revealed?

    Image credits: Instagram.com/Emily Hart

    While MAGA fans helped Sam make extra cash, he still judged them and called them “super dumb.”

    “The MAGA crowd is made up of dumb people—like, super dumb people. And they fall for it,” he said.

    When he tried to create a liberal character to target Democratic supporters, he said it didn’t work as well as Emily.

    “Democrats know that it’s AI slop, so they don’t engage as much,” he said.

    MAGA Influencer in icy water, wearing a red MAGA hat & sunglasses, drinking beer. Political meme about Democrats & ICE.

    Image credits: Instagram.com/Emily Hart

    After building a significant fan following on Instagram, Emily’s profile was taken down from the platform for posting “fraudulent” activity.

    The popular social media network expects content creators to disclose whether their content is AI-generated.

    “I don’t feel like I was scamming people,” Sam said, but noted he would have eventually stopped creating Emily Hart content to steer all his focus on his studies.

    “It’s easy to fool MAGA members,” one commented online

    Screenshot of a tweet by @Alu_ironside (verified) reacting to a MAGA Influencer identity reveal, grateful NY Post saved his wallet.

    Image credits: @Alu_ironside

    Tweet about MAGA getting scammed by AI, relating to a MAGA Influencer's real identity revealed.

    Image credits: @delonperc

    Neil (@neil_croy), a smiling man in glasses, tweets about a liberal version not working. Relates to a MAGA influencer reveal.

    Image credits: @neil_croy

    A social media post by a MAGA Influencer, JosD92, states MAGA members are fooled by supporting Trump, showing low IQ.

    Image credits: @JosD92official

    Tweet discussing a MAGA Influencer's real identity reveal; user states he scammed people by exposing his scheme.

    Image credits: @sun1347203

    A verified TimelineVillian Twitter account with a dark, hooded profile picture. The MAGA influencer's real identity is discussed.

    Image credits: @timelinevilian

    Twitter post from verified ortundg_, a MAGA Influencer, discussing liberal men having no money for content.

    Image credits: @ortundg_

    A tweet from @mazemoore discusses sending thousands of dollars in a presumed romance, tying into a MAGA Influencer.

    Image credits: @mazemoore

    Verified PANDA tweet about 'alpha male' behavior and catfishing. Connects to MAGA Influencer identity reveal and online frenzy.

    Image credits: @SHADOWLABST

    StreetJokess tweet on AI scams after a MAGA Influencer's real identity was revealed. The actual issue isn't politics, but AI scams.

    Image credits: @StreetJokess

    A tweet by Eyvaz reads: Unironically, this is one of the most moral ways to make money. Relates to a MAGA influencer.

    Image credits: @capetian987

    Screenshot of Ken Scott's tweet about MAGAs being deceived by con artists. Relevant to a MAGA influencer's identity reveal.

    Image credits: @foomper

    Kyle's tweet with a dog PFP reads, Who would have guessed MAGA would be so easy to fool? relating to a MAGA influencer's identity.

    Image credits: @AIFAN1234

    A tweet from Ocelot@kschuldes, profile pic of a sleeping baby, reads: He'll be a great doctor. Related to MAGA Influencer.

    Image credits: @Ocelot82007289

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
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    MonsterMum
    MonsterMum
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    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    MAGA folks gullible! Who'd have thought it?

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    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
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    36 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

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    janembull avatar
    MonsterMum
    MonsterMum
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    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    MAGA folks gullible! Who'd have thought it?

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