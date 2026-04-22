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She was blonde, bikini-clad, and loved firearms.

She loved Jesus, had big opinions, and rallied millions of fans with her undying love for America.

The only catch was that she was absolutely fake.

People were stunned to know the real identity of the person behind the provocative MAGA influencer.

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The true identity of the person behind MAGA influencer Emily Hart was revealed this week

Image credits: Instagram.com/Emily Hart

Highlights Emily Hart built a large fan following with her ultra-patriotic content supporting the US.

“Christ is king, abortion is murder, and all illegals must be deported,” read one message shared by the MAGA loyalist figure.

The true identity of the person behind Emily Hart was revealed this week.

“Who would have guessed that MAGA would be so easy to fool?” one netizen commented after the big reveal.

Millions of MAGA supporters and staunch right-wingers fell in love with an influencer named Emily Hart.

Her profile said she was a registered nurse with Jennifer Lawrence. But people mostly stayed on her page to see her ice fishing in a bikini, drinking beer, firing weapons, and sharing hyper-patriotic views of America.

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Image credits: Pexels / Anthony Thai (Representational Image)

Lonely conservative men reportedly flocked to Emily’s page to see her iron-hot messages supporting right-wing ideas.

“If you want a reason to unfollow: Christ is king, abortion is m*rder, and all illegals must be deported,” read one message alongside a post of her with a rifle.

“POV: You were assigned intelligent at birth, but you identify as liberal,” she added.

“Christ is king, abortion is murder, and all illegals must be deported,” read one message shared by the MAGA loyalist figure

Image credits: Instagram.com/Emily Hart

This week, the true identity of the person who created Emily Hart was revealed online.

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An Indian man named Sam spoke to Wired and said Emily was nothing more than an AI-generated character who helped him make money to tide him through medical school.

The 22-year-old orthopedic surgeon in training said he was hustling for cash, so he turned to Google’s Gemini AI for advice.

Image credits: Instagram.com/Emily Hart

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Hoping to save enough money to move to the US after his graduation, Sam decided to use AI to invent a “hot girl” and target the “MAGA/conservative niche.”

He came up with the idea after the software showed him that the conservative audience, especially older men in the US, had higher disposable incomes and were likely to be more loyal.

“Every day I’d write something pro-Christian, pro-Second Amendment, pro-life, anti-abortion, anti-woke, and anti-immigration,” he told the outlet, recalling how the page “blew up” with 10,000 followers in just a month.

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The AI-generated character was created by Sam, who was looking for a side hustle to help him through medical school

Image credits: Instagram.com/Emily Hart

Image credits: @0xmarchesss

The med student cashed in on Emily’s all-American charm by selling MAGA-themed T-shirts. He also created an account on Fanvue, which is a paid subscription platform that allows subscribers to access lewd, adult content created by AI.

For Sam, it didn’t take long before the fictional Emily was making thousands of dollars a month for him.

“I was spending maybe 30 to 50 minutes of my day, and I was making good money for a medical student,” he said.

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Image credits: Instagram.com/Emily Hart

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“In India, even in professional jobs, you can’t make this amount of money. I haven’t seen any easier way to make money online,” he added.

The med student created photos of Emily wearing no clothes using Grok AI and would post them on Fanvue. Fans on the platform would then send him money for exclusive content and messages.

“I was basically doing nothing,” the happy creator added. “And it was just flooded with money.”

“The MAGA crowd is made up of dumb people,” Sam said about the people he was making money off of

Image credits: Instagram.com/Emily Hart

While MAGA fans helped Sam make extra cash, he still judged them and called them “super dumb.”

“The MAGA crowd is made up of dumb people—like, super dumb people. And they fall for it,” he said.

When he tried to create a liberal character to target Democratic supporters, he said it didn’t work as well as Emily.

“Democrats know that it’s AI slop, so they don’t engage as much,” he said.

Image credits: Instagram.com/Emily Hart

After building a significant fan following on Instagram, Emily’s profile was taken down from the platform for posting “fraudulent” activity.

The popular social media network expects content creators to disclose whether their content is AI-generated.

“I don’t feel like I was scamming people,” Sam said, but noted he would have eventually stopped creating Emily Hart content to steer all his focus on his studies.

“It’s easy to fool MAGA members,” one commented online

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