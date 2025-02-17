ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Hanks’ recent appearance on Saturday Night Live had certain groups online saying: “This is why SNL is in the toilet.”

Reprising the character of Doug—a MAGA hat wearer with a folksy, conservative energy—Hanks made an appearance on SNL’s 50th anniversary show for a segment of Black Jeopardy.

Black Jeopardy is a parody of the long-running game show Jeopardy!

As Kenan Thompson brought back Black Jeopardy—one of his most popular recurring SNL sketches—Hanks made a brief appearance as Doug during the segment.

“If more folks went to church, we wouldn’t be in this mess we’re in now,” Hanks said with a Southern drawl.

Thompson, who played the parody show’s host, agreed with Doug and walked towards him for a handshake.

But the MAGA-hat-wearing character appeared to recoil, saying, “Don’t like that, whoa, whoa, whoa.”

“It’s just a handshake,” Thompson said reassuringly, prompting the contestant to eventually offer his hand.

“Maybe I’ll start a show for you to come on and we’ll call it ‘White Jeopardy,’” Doug then said.

“We don’t need it,” Thompson replied.

“Not surprising no one watches SNL or NBC anymore,” a critic said after Hanks’ portrayal of Doug

The sketch sparked widespread comments online, with many refusing to laugh at Hanks’ bit.

“Tom Hanks just came out on the SNL 50th anniversary special in a MAGA hat, doing a skit, where he acted like he didn’t want to shake a black man’s hand,” one wrote on X. “This is why SNL is in the toilet.”

“It was a great skit until Tom Hanks showed up,” said one critic, while another claimed it’s “also why his career is tanking.”

“No one in the audience laughs as Tom Hanks appears on SNL as a racist Trump supporter that refuses to shake hands with a black man,” said another.

Kenan Thompson played the host Darnell Hayes on Black Jeopardy

“It was rather disgusting,” one wrote. “What a tool. What a disgrace @nbcsnl to decide to exclude an audience of millions who grew up watching your programming.”

“Hanks portrayed himself as an ignorant racist who refused to shake a Black man’s hand,” read another fiery comment.

“This comes at a surprise considering the rumors about Hanks, he had no reason to disrespect every Conservative in America,” the commenter added. “This appears to be random and divisive.”

Eddie Murphy was praised for his portrayal of Tracy Morgan as the show’s contestant

NBC celebrated the 50th anniversary of SNL with a three-hour live special, and Black Jeopardy was one of the first sketches.

While Thompson played host Darnell Hayes, the contestants of the parody show included Leslie Jones as Shanice, Tracy Morgan as Darius and Eddie Murphy as the person right beside him, Tracy Morgan.

Thompson opened the sketch by saying: “Welcome to ‘Black Jeopardy,’ the only ‘Jeopardy’ where every single viewer fully understood Kendrick’s halftime performance.”

Chris Rock, who was an SNL cast member from 1990 to 1993, also made a surprise appearance and briefly stepped in as the host.

Fans praised Murphy’s impression of Tracy Morgan, with one saying: “Whoever came up with Eddie Murphy impersonating Tracy Morgan needs a raise.”

“Eddie murphy doing tracy morgan while tracy morgan is there is why i love SNL,” read another comment.

Hanks, with his American Eagle shirt and MAGA hat, first appeared as Doug nearly a decade ago in a 2016 segment of Black Jeopardy.

In that episode, too, Doug initially hesitated to shake the host’s hand.

Doug first made an appearance on SNL’s Black Jeopardy in 2016

The character was the creation of then co-head writer Bryan Tucker and writer Michael Che.

Tucker, who has written for SNL for about two decades, said Black Jeopardy is one of the sketches he is “most proud” of.

“I am white, but during the formative times in my life, the comedians that I really enjoyed were always black,” he told Vulture in 2018.

In the same interview, Thompson took a moment to praise Hanks’ portrayal of Doug and called the actor “incredible” at taking any character and making them “human.”

“Him playing a character that was so far on the other side of the aisle, it was super-bold,” the comedian told the outlet.

Tucker revealed that Doug backing away from the host’s handshake was a completely in-the-moment idea that Hanks created himself.

“When he did it, I laughed super-hard in my mind but played it off,” Thompson recalled. “It was the most natural ad-lib I’ve ever done.”

Hanks later told Tucker that Oprah had called him to talk about the sketch at the time, which the writer described as “cool.”

“What A Traitor,” one social media user said about Hanks’ recent SNL appearance as Doug

