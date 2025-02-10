“Worst Show Ever!”: Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime Performance Slammed Despite Surprise Guest Appearance

ADVERTISEMENT

Kendrick Lamar took the Super Bowl halftime stage with a sea of dancers wearing red, white, and blue to deliver 13-minutes of his hit tracks, along with appearances from special guests.

The show at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday was full of surprises, starting with the very opening.

Fans were aware that Lamar, 37, would headline the performance and would be joined by musical artist SZA. But neither of them opened the show; it was veteran actor Samuel L. Jackson, 76, who set the stage for them.

RELATED:

Kendrick Lamar took the Super Bowl halftime stage with dancers dressed in red, white, and blue

Share icon

Image credits: Christopher Polk / Getty

Dressed like Uncle Sam, Jackson introduced Lamar, who took the stage on a GNX car from his new album cover to kick off his performance with Squabble Up.

Jackson interjected in the middle, calling the act: “Too loud, too reckless, too ghetto. Mr. Lamar, do you really know how to play the game?”

The Compton rapper, fresh off his Grammy win, performed several hits like Humble, DNA, and Peekabo

Samuel L. Jackson made a surprise cameo and introduced Lamar before the headline act

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: NFL

SZA joined him for Luther and All the Stars.

“That’s what I’m talking about. That’s what America wants!” the actor said elsewhere during the performance. “You’re almost there. Don’t mess this up.”

At one point, Lamar teased his famous diss track targeting Drake, Not Like Us.

Samuel L. Jackson introduces Kendrick Lamar at the #SuperBowlLIX Halftime Show pic.twitter.com/ZSOLPtWkyi — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 10, 2025

“I want to play their favorite song, but you know they love to sue,” he said while a few notes from the song played.

But a few songs later, the rapper circled back to Not Like Us and performed the Grammy-winning diss track without the “pedophile” lyric.

The song was the outcome of his rap battle with Drake, who is now involved in a complicated legal case with Lamar. The original lyrics calling Drake a pedophile was a particular point of contention.

The Grammy-winning rapper performed hits like Squabble Up, Humble, DNA, and Peekaboo

Share icon

Image credits: NFL

The performance included some surprise appearances as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the many dancers, there was one particular dancer who stood out—Serena Williams. The tennis star, who also grew up in Compton, was briefly seen dancing and grooving to the music on stage.

The halftime performance sparked mixed views online, with some people calling it an “worst halftime show ever.”

Share icon

Image credits: NFL

“All time bad halftime show,” one said while another said, “Can’t hear a single word Kendrick is saying. Will this be the worst halftime show ever?”

Another agreed saying: “Literal snooze fest. I can’t understand a single word he is saying.”

“This must be the worst halftime ever in history this guy sucks,” another critic said.

“I think Samuel Jackson was the best part so far. Other than that worst halftime show ever,” one said.

SZA joined the Compton rapper on stage for Luther and All the Stars

Another wrote, “Holy sh*t that was trash.”

On the other hand, fans supported the rap star and praised the performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That was a great performance Kendrick.” one said while another wrote, “I’m glad he performed Not like Us. This was hands down best halftime show yet.”

“My man just performed the most successful diss track at a Superbowl halftime !!” another said.

“This is just a joke !! And no this is not what America wants,” one critic said

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT