“Worst Show Ever!”: Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime Performance Slammed Despite Surprise Guest Appearance
Celebrities, News

“Worst Show Ever!”: Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime Performance Slammed Despite Surprise Guest Appearance

Kendrick Lamar took the Super Bowl halftime stage with a sea of dancers wearing red, white, and blue to deliver 13-minutes of his hit tracks, along with appearances from special guests.

The show at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday was full of surprises, starting with the very opening.

Fans were aware that Lamar, 37, would headline the performance and would be joined by musical artist SZA. But neither of them opened the show; it was veteran actor Samuel L. Jackson, 76, who set the stage for them.

RELATED:

    Kendrick Lamar took the Super Bowl halftime stage with dancers dressed in red, white, and blue

    Kendrick Lamar performing on stage during a halftime show, wearing a blue jacket and jeans.

    Image credits: Christopher Polk / Getty

    Dressed like Uncle Sam, Jackson introduced Lamar, who took the stage on a GNX car from his new album cover to kick off his performance with Squabble Up.

    Jackson interjected in the middle, calling the act: “Too loud, too reckless, too ghetto. Mr. Lamar, do you really know how to play the game?”

    The Compton rapper, fresh off his Grammy win, performed several hits like Humble, DNA, and Peekabo

    Samuel L. Jackson made a surprise cameo and introduced Lamar before the headline act

    Man in patriotic attire gesturing during Kendrick Lamar halftime performance.

    Image credits: NFL

    SZA joined him for Luther and All the Stars.

    “That’s what I’m talking about. That’s what America wants!” the actor said elsewhere during the performance. “You’re almost there. Don’t mess this up.”

    At one point, Lamar teased his famous diss track targeting Drake, Not Like Us.

    “I want to play their favorite song, but you know they love to sue,” he said while a few notes from the song played.

    But a few songs later, the rapper circled back to Not Like Us and performed the Grammy-winning diss track without the “pedophile” lyric.

    The song was the outcome of his rap battle with Drake, who is now involved in a complicated legal case with Lamar. The original lyrics calling Drake a pedophile was a particular point of contention.

    The Grammy-winning rapper performed hits like Squabble Up, Humble, DNA, and Peekaboo

    Kendrick Lamar performing at halftime, wearing a leather jacket and cap, with a crowd in the background.

    Image credits: NFL

    The performance included some surprise appearances as well.

    Among the many dancers, there was one particular dancer who stood out—Serena Williams. The tennis star, who also grew up in Compton, was briefly seen dancing and grooving to the music on stage.

    The halftime performance sparked mixed views online, with some people calling it an “worst halftime show ever.”

    Kendrick Lamar performs at halftime show with a group of dancers in various colored outfits.

    Image credits: NFL

    “All time bad halftime show,” one said while another said, “Can’t hear a single word Kendrick is saying. Will this be the worst halftime show ever?”

    Another agreed saying: “Literal snooze fest. I can’t understand a single word he is saying.”

    “This must be the worst halftime ever in history this guy sucks,” another critic said.

    “I think Samuel Jackson was the best part so far. Other than that worst halftime show ever,” one said.

    SZA joined the Compton rapper on stage for Luther and All the Stars

    Another wrote, “Holy sh*t that was trash.”

    On the other hand, fans supported the rap star and praised the performance.

    “That was a great performance Kendrick.” one said while another wrote, “I’m glad he performed Not like Us. This was hands down best halftime show yet.”

    “My man just performed the most successful diss track at a Superbowl halftime !!” another said.

    “This is just a joke !! And no this is not what America wants,” one critic said

    Comment criticizing Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance, calling it a joke and saying it's not what America wants.

    Comment criticizing Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance as "worse show ever.

    Screenshot of comment criticizing Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance.

    Kendrick Lamar halftime show criticized in comment by Dayra Johnson Stanek, expressing confusion and disappointment.

    Facebook comment criticizing Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance selection.

    Comment criticizing Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance, calling it a "literal snooze fest" with unclear words.

    Comment criticizing a halftime performance, calling it the "worst halftime ever.

    Comment criticizing Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance.

    Comment criticizing Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance.

    Text message criticizing Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance as the worst show ever.

    Brian Gibson commenting on Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance, expressing disappointment.

    Text message critique of Super Bowl, referring to it as boring.

    Comment praising Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance with fire emojis.

    Social media comment on Kendrick Lamar, praising his TV performance and mentioning a diss to Drake.

    Silvia Rome defends Kendrick Lamar performance with positive emojis in a message.

    Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance praised in social media comment defending against criticism.

    Text praising Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance with fire emojis for emphasis.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    lolat5082 avatar
    Lori T Wisconsin
    Lori T Wisconsin
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hey NFL, get someone other than JayZ to direct the half time show. He stinks.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    dennismahoney avatar
    Dennis Mahoney
    Dennis Mahoney
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yawn. The game was a snoozer, there seemed to be a lack of energy by halftime...that carried into the halftime show. Neither held my attention.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
