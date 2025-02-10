“Butchered The National Anthem”: Super Bowl Performance Sparks Outrage

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans of the NFL were left with frowns on their faces following the national anthem at the Super Bowl LIX after Jon Batiste’s performance.

According to netizens, what the singer-songwriter performed for the crowd was a “jazzed up” and “shocking” rendition that was disrespectful to the country as he sang the Star Spangled Banner ahead of the Chiefs-Eagle showdown.

Highlights Fans labeled Jon Batiste's Super Bowl LIX performance of the national anthem as the 'ghetto version'.

The performance was seen as disrespectful due to the jazzed-up rendition, sparking outrage.

Netizens preferred the traditional anthem, rejecting personalized versions.

While the applause in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans was certainly loud, those online seemed to make sure their opinions were even louder, even labeling the performance as the “ghetto version” of the anthem.

Viewers were not a fan of the national anthem at the Super Bowl LIX

Image credits: NFL

“He trashed the National Anthem,” one user simply stated.

“Ugh that wasn’t very good,” a person on Facebook said in disapproval. “Too bad Whitney’s Houston isn’t around, she sang it correctly and it is still awesome!”

“When do they play the Yellow National Anthem?” someone asked. “How about Purple?”

Image credits: NFL

“Sing the national anthem like the national anthem,” said a netizen on X. “It’s not a jazz improv song! This is shameful.”

Another quipped in, “I think you disrespect the national anthem by trying to jazz it up. Sorry, but not really sorry.”

And the outrage only continued as Batiste added his own spin to the lyrics, singing several lines multiple times, according to Daily Mail.

“Possibly the worst National Anthem I have ever heard. I mean not as bad as the Baseball All Star one that chick did but this one was close,” one noted.

“I hate it when the National Anthem becomes the singers anthem. One way to sing it is the way it was written,” another added.

To them, it strayed too far from the original and was seen as “disrespectful”

Image credits: NFL

.@ledisi and 125 New Orleans high school students perform “Lift Every Voice And Sing” to celebrate the hymn’s 125th anniversary. #SBLIX pic.twitter.com/zC7e0MOQbM — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2025

Others came to the artist’s defense, saying this rendition didn’t lack or add anything on unnecessarily.

“[It was] perfect, free music, everything an anthem should have, completely free of clichés, conventions, pathos, and had everything good jazz can sometimes have,” a user noted. “Like Jimmy Hendrix and his rock version. Well done.”

“It’s Jazz… it’s New Orleans…” someone simply stated.

One user even labeled it the “worst national anthem” they’ve ever heard

Image credits: NFL

An unbelievable performance of Lift Every Voice and Sing by @ledisi 👏 📺: #SBLIX – 6:30pm ET on FOX

📱: Tubi + NFL app pic.twitter.com/RvlDDit1RH — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2025

At the time of writing, the Philadelphia Eagles are leading the score against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In the stands was also Donald Trump, who became the first sitting President in history to attend the Super Bowl, as he was seen saluting during the national anthem.

Kendrick Lamar had additionally taken the stage for the halftime show, inviting SZA as a special guest along with Samuel L. Jackson — who was a total surprise to fans. And though the artist performed a medley of his greatest hits, it was still slammed as the “worst halftime show ever.”

“Why are there 2 national anthems?” one user questioned

