“Butchered The National Anthem”: Super Bowl Performance Sparks Outrage
Fans of the NFL were left with frowns on their faces following the national anthem at the Super Bowl LIX after Jon Batiste’s performance.
According to netizens, what the singer-songwriter performed for the crowd was a “jazzed up” and “shocking” rendition that was disrespectful to the country as he sang the Star Spangled Banner ahead of the Chiefs-Eagle showdown.
While the applause in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans was certainly loud, those online seemed to make sure their opinions were even louder, even labeling the performance as the “ghetto version” of the anthem.
Viewers were not a fan of the national anthem at the Super Bowl LIX
“He trashed the National Anthem,” one user simply stated.
“Ugh that wasn’t very good,” a person on Facebook said in disapproval. “Too bad Whitney’s Houston isn’t around, she sang it correctly and it is still awesome!”
“When do they play the Yellow National Anthem?” someone asked. “How about Purple?”
.@JonBatiste delivers a stunning performance of the National Anthem 🇺🇸 #SBLIX pic.twitter.com/YfM3oZn4Q0
— NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2025
“Sing the national anthem like the national anthem,” said a netizen on X. “It’s not a jazz improv song! This is shameful.”
Another quipped in, “I think you disrespect the national anthem by trying to jazz it up. Sorry, but not really sorry.”
And the outrage only continued as Batiste added his own spin to the lyrics, singing several lines multiple times, according to Daily Mail.
“Possibly the worst National Anthem I have ever heard. I mean not as bad as the Baseball All Star one that chick did but this one was close,” one noted.
“I hate it when the National Anthem becomes the singers anthem. One way to sing it is the way it was written,” another added.
To them, it strayed too far from the original and was seen as “disrespectful”
.@ledisi and 125 New Orleans high school students perform “Lift Every Voice And Sing” to celebrate the hymn’s 125th anniversary. #SBLIX pic.twitter.com/zC7e0MOQbM
— NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2025
Others came to the artist’s defense, saying this rendition didn’t lack or add anything on unnecessarily.
“[It was] perfect, free music, everything an anthem should have, completely free of clichés, conventions, pathos, and had everything good jazz can sometimes have,” a user noted. “Like Jimmy Hendrix and his rock version. Well done.”
“It’s Jazz… it’s New Orleans…” someone simply stated.
One user even labeled it the “worst national anthem” they’ve ever heard
An unbelievable performance of Lift Every Voice and Sing by @ledisi 👏
📺: #SBLIX – 6:30pm ET on FOX
📱: Tubi + NFL app pic.twitter.com/RvlDDit1RH
— NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2025
At the time of writing, the Philadelphia Eagles are leading the score against the Kansas City Chiefs.
In the stands was also Donald Trump, who became the first sitting President in history to attend the Super Bowl, as he was seen saluting during the national anthem.
Kendrick Lamar had additionally taken the stage for the halftime show, inviting SZA as a special guest along with Samuel L. Jackson — who was a total surprise to fans. And though the artist performed a medley of his greatest hits, it was still slammed as the “worst halftime show ever.”
“Why are there 2 national anthems?” one user questioned
If it has to be sung the same way everytime why bother? Skip it and people can listen to their classic version later at home if they like.
Totally agree. But we see the blatant racism here now because of Trump, so it’s not surprising. I wonder how much his little trip to the Super Bowl cost taxpayers, btw.Load More Replies...
It's not that they don't sing our national anthem exactly the same every time, they made a different one. The Star Spangled Banner is for our entire country, it's meant to be an inclusive song. Creating one for black people is divisive and unnecessary. Like one commenter pointed out, why not have one for every single race then? It defeats the entire purpose of the song.
The "ghetto" dude who performed is a Juliard graduate in classical piano; Jon Batiste. Absolutely brilliant and hysterically NOT "ghetto". And the melody conservatives think tantamount to performing The Star Spangled Banner "respectfully", was stolen from a British song written about a Greek poet known for his praise of debauchery. 🤣🤦♂️ Most of them aren't even aware it's not called 'The National Anthem'. They're so dumb.
