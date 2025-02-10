Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Butchered The National Anthem”: Super Bowl Performance Sparks Outrage
News

“Butchered The National Anthem”: Super Bowl Performance Sparks Outrage

Fans of the NFL were left with frowns on their faces following the national anthem at the Super Bowl LIX after Jon Batiste’s performance.

According to netizens, what the singer-songwriter performed for the crowd was a “jazzed up” and “shocking” rendition that was disrespectful to the country as he sang the Star Spangled Banner ahead of the Chiefs-Eagle showdown.

  • Fans labeled Jon Batiste's Super Bowl LIX performance of the national anthem as the 'ghetto version'.
  • The performance was seen as disrespectful due to the jazzed-up rendition, sparking outrage.
  • Netizens preferred the traditional anthem, rejecting personalized versions.

While the applause in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans was certainly loud, those online seemed to make sure their opinions were even louder, even labeling the performance as the “ghetto version” of the anthem.

    Viewers were not a fan of the national anthem at the Super Bowl LIX

    Performer singing the national anthem at Super Bowl LIX, standing before a colorful display of flags.

    Image credits: NFL

    “He trashed the National Anthem,” one user simply stated. 

    “Ugh that wasn’t very good,” a person on Facebook said in disapproval. “Too bad Whitney’s Houston isn’t around, she sang it correctly and it is still awesome!”

    “When do they play the Yellow National Anthem?” someone asked. “How about Purple?”

    Singer performing national anthem at Super Bowl LIX, wearing a white suit, with audience in the background.

    Image credits: NFL

    “Sing the national anthem like the national anthem,” said a netizen on X. “It’s not a jazz improv song! This is shameful.”

    Another quipped in, “I think you disrespect the national anthem by trying to jazz it up. Sorry, but not really sorry.” 

    And the outrage only continued as Batiste added his own spin to the lyrics, singing several lines multiple times, according to Daily Mail.

    “Possibly the worst National Anthem I have ever heard. I mean not as bad as the Baseball All Star one that chick did but this one was close,” one noted.

    “I hate it when the National Anthem becomes the singers anthem. One way to sing it is the way it was written,” another added. 

    To them, it strayed too far from the original and was seen as “disrespectful”

    Eagles player during national anthem at Super Bowl LIX, eyes closed in focused moment.

    Image credits: NFL

    Others came to the artist’s defense, saying this rendition didn’t lack or add anything on unnecessarily.

    “[It was] perfect, free music, everything an anthem should have, completely free of clichés, conventions, pathos, and had everything good jazz can sometimes have,” a user noted. “Like Jimmy Hendrix and his rock version. Well done.”

    “It’s Jazz… it’s New Orleans…” someone simply stated.

    One user even labeled it the “worst national anthem” they’ve ever heard

    Choir in yellow robes performing national anthem at Super Bowl LIX.

    Image credits: NFL

    At the time of writing, the Philadelphia Eagles are leading the score against the Kansas City Chiefs. 

    In the stands was also Donald Trump, who became the first sitting President in history to attend the Super Bowl, as he was seen saluting during the national anthem.

    Kendrick Lamar had additionally taken the stage for the halftime show, inviting SZA as a special guest along with Samuel L. Jackson — who was a total surprise to fans. And though the artist performed a medley of his greatest hits, it was still slammed as the “worst halftime show ever.”

    “Why are there 2 national anthems?” one user questioned

    Tweet by user expressing opinion on national anthem choice for Super Bowl performance.

    Image credits: charliekirk11

    Tweet criticizing a controversial national anthem performance at Super Bowl LIX, calling it divisive.

    Image credits: EarlCooley96661

    Tweet by Sir YapALot questioning the presence of two national anthems; related to Super Bowl LIX performance reactions.

    Image credits: StahpAndStare

    Tweet by Vandarte commenting on a "ghetto version" of the national anthem performance at Super Bowl.

    Image credits: vandarte34

    Tweet criticizing national anthem performance, questioning when the "Yellow National Anthem" will be played, suggesting "Purple" instead.

    Image credits: BasedBeagles

    Tweet criticizing National Anthem performance at Super Bowl, stating it wasn't sung well, dated February 9, 2025.

    Image credits: DeniseRogalins1

    Tweet by Joe comparing Super Bowl LIX national anthem to a lobby jazz song.

    Image credits: JuanRellah

    Amber Burns expressing dissatisfaction in a tweet about national anthem performance.

    Image credits: RealAmberBurns

    Tweet criticizing national anthem performance at Super Bowl LIX, calling it divisive.

    Image credits: NeoUnrealist

    Tweet criticizing national anthem performance at Super Bowl LIX, discussing views on the anthem's significance.

    Image credits: TiboniOff

    Tweet about the national anthem, highlighting unity for all Americans during Super Bowl LIX.

    Image credits: Obtusewindow

    Tweet by user criticizing Super Bowl LIX national anthem performance.

    Image credits: Aggieboyy

    Tweet discussing divisive national anthem selection, mentioning Asian, Hispanic, Muslim.

    Image credits: Magoo_Tweets

    Tweet criticizing national anthem at Super Bowl LIX with a sarcastic comment on racial inclusivity.

    Image credits: NotAbot137

    Tweet expressing disapproval of a Super Bowl national anthem performance, calling it disgraceful.

    Image credits: DKMac14

    Tweet criticizing Super Bowl LIX national anthem performance for lack of professionalism and reverence.

    Image credits: TennBuckNut

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    RS
    RS
    RS
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    If it has to be sung the same way everytime why bother? Skip it and people can listen to their classic version later at home if they like.

    Nikole
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Totally agree. But we see the blatant racism here now because of Trump, so it's not surprising. I wonder how much his little trip to the Super Bowl cost taxpayers, btw.

    Rob D
    Rob D
    Rob D
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    The "ghetto" dude who performed is a Juliard graduate in classical piano; Jon Batiste. Absolutely brilliant and hysterically NOT "ghetto". And the melody conservatives think tantamount to performing The Star Spangled Banner "respectfully", was stolen from a British song written about a Greek poet known for his praise of debauchery. 🤣🤦‍♂️ Most of them aren't even aware it's not called 'The National Anthem'. They're so dumb.

