After Taylor Swift Is Deemed “No Longer Hot” By President Trump, White House Is Forced To Respond
Donald Trump speaking passionately at a podium with American flags behind, related to Taylor Swift no longer hot.
Celebrities, News

After Taylor Swift Is Deemed “No Longer Hot” By President Trump, White House Is Forced To Respond

Taylor Swift was just minding her own business, living her pop star life, when US President Donald Trump barged onto social media and made a comment about whether she was “hot” or not.

The comments not only raised eyebrows online but also prompted the White House to intervene on Monday, May 19, to clarify what the commander-in-chief meant with his remarks.

  • US President Donald Trump offered his unsolicited opinion on Taylor Swift’s looks in a social media post.
  • The White House was forced to give an explanation about what Trump meant by his remarks.
  • For years, Trump has been in somewhat of a one-sided war with the pop singer.
  • “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” he previously declared.

Trump, who has a history of targeting Swift, previously said without hesitation, “I hate Taylor Swift.”

    Donald Trump barged onto social media to offer his unsolicited opinion on Taylor Swift’s looks

    Taylor Swift posing at an award event in a gold studded dress with styled hair and red lipstick.

    Image credits: Sarah Morris / Getty Images

    The recent spate of events began last week, when Trump took a break from running the country to offer his unsolicited opinions on Swift and music icon Bruce Springsteen.

    Earlier this month, Springsteen said during a concert in Manchester, England that his home country was in the “hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration.”

    Taylor Swift performing on stage passionately singing, related to president Trump and White House response.

    Image credits: Raph_PH / Flickr

    Trump fired back on Truth Social and called Springsteen “highly overrated.”

    “Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy,” the POTUS wrote online. “Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK.”

    The US president lashed out at both music icons Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift

    Donald Trump speaking at a podium with American flags behind, reacting to comments on Taylor Swift and White House response.

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr

    Screenshot of a tweet from Donald Trump stating Taylor Swift is no longer hot, prompting a White House response.

    Image credits: realDonaldTrump / Truth

    Trump also targeted megastar Swift in another post on Truth Social.

    “Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’” wrote the reality TV star-turned-President.

    The White House was forced to address the remark about the Love Story singer during a press briefing on Monday, May 19.

    A reporter asked what Trump meant when he said “Swift is no longer hot”

    White House press briefing with a reporter in a gray suit discussing President Trump's comments on Taylor Swift.

    Image credits: Forbes Breaking News / YouTube

    “What does President Trump mean when he says that Taylor Swift is no longer hot?” a Fox News reporter asked White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt during the press briefing.

    “Look, he is speaking about Taylor Swift’s political views and how perhaps it has impacted the support of the American public for her work,” Leavitt said in response. “I will leave it at that.”

    White House press secretary speaking during a briefing after Taylor Swift deemed no longer hot by President Trump.

    Image credits: Forbes Breaking News / YouTube

    This isn’t the first time Trump has commented on the Grammy-winning singer’s appearance.

    About a year ago, he actually complimented the singer by calling her “unusually beautiful.”

    “She’s got a great star quality. She really does,” he said in the June 2024 book Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass.

    The POTUS called Swift “unusually beautiful” in a book released last year

    Trump went on to call her “beautiful” repeatedly before admitting she probably doesn’t like him.

    “I think she’s beautiful—very beautiful! I find her very beautiful. I think she’s liberal,” he said.

    “She probably doesn’t like Trump. I hear she’s very talented,” he continued. “I think she’s very beautiful, actually—unusually beautiful!”

    When the author asked about her music, he replied, “Don’t know it well.”

    Image credits: ShadowN8V

    Tweet by Andie Marie criticizing President Trump's reaction to celebrities, related to Taylor Swift and White House response.

    Image credits: MarieAndie73797

    Image credits: ChidiNwatu

    Trump has somewhat been in a one-sided war with Swift over the last few years.

    During his first presidential term from 2017 to 2021, the former Apprentice star jabbed at the singer-songwriter after she expressed her support for two Democrats during the US mid-term elections in 2018.

    “I like Taylor’s music about 25% less now,” he told reporters at the time.

    Trump claimed he liked the Grammy winner’s music about “25% less” after she expressed support for two Democrats in 2018

    President Trump speaking with a slight smile, addressing Taylor Swift’s music and White House response.

    Image credits: CNBC Television / YouTube

    Last year, during his campaign trail, Trump used fake, AI-generated images of Swift seemingly endorsing him for president.

    Swift addressed the issue and said, “I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site.”

    Screenshot of a tweet from President Trump expressing dislike for Taylor Swift, related to the White House response.

    Image credits: realDonaldTrump / Truth

    The singer said it not only “conjured up [her] fears around AI” and the spread of “misinformation,” but also made her conclude that she needed to be transparent with her voting plan.

    “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” the Look What You Made Me Do singer said on Instagram in September, 2024, ahead of the elections.

    The man running the country used fake AI images of Swift during his campaign trail last year

    Former President Donald Trump speaking at a rally, in focus amid blurred enthusiastic crowd background.

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr

    “I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them,” continued the Cruel Summer vocalist.

    After Swift’s endorsement of Harris, Trump lashed out on social media and declared, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!”

    Netizens had plenty to say online after the White House was forced to address the US president’s comments last week about the singer.

    Taylor Swift performing on stage in a sparkling outfit amid controversy involving President Trump and White House response.

    Image credits: Ashok Kumar / Getty Images

    “Who cares about taylor swift?” one asked, while another wrote, “We don’t care what he thinks. It’s so hilarious that she lives rent free in his head.”

    “He’s an embarrassment,” said another.

    One called him a “Manchild,” with many others agreeing, “He’s so childish!!!”

    “What a child!” one exclaimed.

    “He has the emotional maturity of a 5 year old,” said another.

    Netizens had mixed reactions to Trump’s latest comments about the pop megastar

    Comment by social media user Erin Ouellette questioning the situation after Taylor Swift is deemed no longer hot by President Trump.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Ashlee Gilbert reacting to the administration being out of touch.

    Facebook comment by Marco A Matos reacting to President Trump saying Taylor Swift is no longer hot, with laughing emoji.

    Screenshot of a social media comment responding to a controversial statement about Taylor Swift and President Trump.

    Comment from Rick Butler on President Trump's statement about Taylor Swift, highlighting the need for interpretation of presidential remarks.

    Comment on social media post reacting to Taylor Swift being deemed no longer hot by President Trump with White House response.

    Facebook comment from Lisa Porcasi criticizing President Trump's social media activity as embarrassing and alarming.

    Comment by Brian Grande questioning why someone must explain Trump's statement after Taylor Swift deemed no longer hot.

    Comment from Nancy Morse criticizing the President’s behavior after Taylor Swift deemed no longer hot by Trump.

    Comment on social media reacting to Trump deeming Taylor Swift no longer hot, prompting White House response.

    Facebook comment discussing someone being "hot" in a humorous tone related to after Taylor Swift deemed no longer hot by Trump.

    Comment mentioning attraction to Ivanka, related to After Taylor Swift deemed no longer hot by President Trump.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about Taylor Swift being called no longer hot by President Trump, sparking White House response.

    Comment on social media criticizing President Trump's opinion about Taylor Swift after being deemed no longer hot, sparking White House response.

    Screenshot of a social media comment responding to President Trump’s statement about Taylor Swift’s popularity.

    Facebook comment by Darlene Stewart criticizing a president's speech as childish, related to Taylor Swift and White House response.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Taylor Swift and reactions to President Trump's remarks about her appearance.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Reporter: "What does President Trump mean when he says that Taylor Swift is no longer hot?" Press secretary Leavitt: "he is speaking about Taylor Swift’s political views and how perhaps it has impacted the support of the American public for her work". Yeah, sure... 🙄

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site.” - it seems Trump used fake Taylor Swift to endorse his campaign and didn't like it when she bit back... It's quite disturbing to realise how much time the actual president of the USA spends obsessing over Taylor Swift...

    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Doesn't Prez Doosh have other things to do, like - govern the country? Why does he insist on having pissy rants about celebs who don't like his "politics?"

    petename154 avatar
    Pwhge Kfkfgnme
    Pwhge Kfkfgnme
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I suspect she's relieved. Dear God, imagine the fear if Trump announced he thought you were hot.

