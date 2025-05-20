After Taylor Swift Is Deemed “No Longer Hot” By President Trump, White House Is Forced To Respond

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Swift was just minding her own business, living her pop star life, when US President Donald Trump barged onto social media and made a comment about whether she was “hot” or not.

The comments not only raised eyebrows online but also prompted the White House to intervene on Monday, May 19, to clarify what the commander-in-chief meant with his remarks.

Image credits: Sarah Morris / Getty Images

The recent spate of events began last week, when Trump took a break from running the country to offer his unsolicited opinions on Swift and music icon Bruce Springsteen.

Earlier this month, Springsteen said during a concert in Manchester, England that his home country was in the “hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration.”

Image credits: Raph_PH / Flickr

Trump fired back on Truth Social and called Springsteen “highly overrated.”

“Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy,” the POTUS wrote online. “Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK.”

The US president lashed out at both music icons Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift

Image credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Image credits: realDonaldTrump / Truth

Trump also targeted megastar Swift in another post on Truth Social.

“Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’” wrote the reality TV star-turned-President.

The White House was forced to address the remark about the Love Story singer during a press briefing on Monday, May 19.

A reporter asked what Trump meant when he said “Swift is no longer hot”

Image credits: Forbes Breaking News / YouTube

“What does President Trump mean when he says that Taylor Swift is no longer hot?” a Fox News reporter asked White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt during the press briefing.

“Look, he is speaking about Taylor Swift’s political views and how perhaps it has impacted the support of the American public for her work,” Leavitt said in response. “I will leave it at that.”

Image credits: Forbes Breaking News / YouTube

This isn’t the first time Trump has commented on the Grammy-winning singer’s appearance.

About a year ago, he actually complimented the singer by calling her “unusually beautiful.”

“She’s got a great star quality. She really does,” he said in the June 2024 book Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass.

The POTUS called Swift “unusually beautiful” in a book released last year

Trump went on to call her “beautiful” repeatedly before admitting she probably doesn’t like him.

“I think she’s beautiful—very beautiful! I find her very beautiful. I think she’s liberal,” he said.

“She probably doesn’t like Trump. I hear she’s very talented,” he continued. “I think she’s very beautiful, actually—unusually beautiful!”

When the author asked about her music, he replied, “Don’t know it well.”

Image credits: ShadowN8V

Image credits: MarieAndie73797

Image credits: ChidiNwatu

Trump has somewhat been in a one-sided war with Swift over the last few years.

During his first presidential term from 2017 to 2021, the former Apprentice star jabbed at the singer-songwriter after she expressed her support for two Democrats during the US mid-term elections in 2018.

“I like Taylor’s music about 25% less now,” he told reporters at the time.

Trump claimed he liked the Grammy winner’s music about “25% less” after she expressed support for two Democrats in 2018

Image credits: CNBC Television / YouTube

Last year, during his campaign trail, Trump used fake, AI-generated images of Swift seemingly endorsing him for president.

Swift addressed the issue and said, “I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site.”

Image credits: realDonaldTrump / Truth

The singer said it not only “conjured up [her] fears around AI” and the spread of “misinformation,” but also made her conclude that she needed to be transparent with her voting plan.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” the Look What You Made Me Do singer said on Instagram in September, 2024, ahead of the elections.

The man running the country used fake AI images of Swift during his campaign trail last year

Image credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr

“I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them,” continued the Cruel Summer vocalist.

After Swift’s endorsement of Harris, Trump lashed out on social media and declared, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!”

Netizens had plenty to say online after the White House was forced to address the US president’s comments last week about the singer.

Image credits: Ashok Kumar / Getty Images

“Who cares about taylor swift?” one asked, while another wrote, “We don’t care what he thinks. It’s so hilarious that she lives rent free in his head.”

“He’s an embarrassment,” said another.

One called him a “Manchild,” with many others agreeing, “He’s so childish!!!”

“What a child!” one exclaimed.

“He has the emotional maturity of a 5 year old,” said another.

Netizens had mixed reactions to Trump’s latest comments about the pop megastar

