Taylor Swift’s relationship with Blake Lively has reportedly grown tense amid the actress’ legal battle with Justin Baldoni, a source close to Swift claims.

The Grammy-winning artist allegedly “feels used” and did not appreciate it when Lively called the singer her “dragon.” Swift was also unaware that Baldoni would be present during the now-infamous meeting at Lively’s apartment.

In his lawsuit, Baldoni—who starred alongside Lively in It Ends With Us and also directed the film—alleged that he had been “pressured” to accept Lively’s rewritten version of a rooftop scene where their characters meet.

He claimed Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and a “mega-celebrity friend”—later identified as Swift—were present at Lively and Reynold’s apartment.

Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Lively reportedly texted Baldoni after the meeting, referring to herself as Khaleesi from Game of Thrones, and Swift and Reynolds as her protective “dragons.”

“If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you’ll appreciate that I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons,” the actress allegedly wrote, according to Baldoni’s complaint.

“For better or worse, but usually for better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. You will too, I can promise you.”

Baldoni wrote back, “I really love what you did. It really does [help] a lot. Makes it so much more fun and interesting. (And I would have felt that way without Ryan and Taylor).”

Image credits: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

A source close to the pop star has now told TMZ that she was allegedly baffled to be called a “dragon” by Lively, the insider said, adding, “It’s weird to say that about a friend.”

Swift reportedly had no idea she would be meeting Baldoni. When they were introduced for the first and only time, the Fortnight singer told the director “how excited she was to see the movie because he was her friend’s boss.”

According to the source, Swift believes that the Gossip Girl actress timed the meeting so Swift would arrive before Baldoni left.

A source close to Swift claims that the pop star feels like Lively “dragged her” into her legal battle with Justin Baldoni

Image credits: vancityreynolds

Similarly, an insider told Page Six that “Taylor really wishes Blake hadn’t dragged her into this whole situation.”

But that wasn’t the only attitude the 35-year-old singer disapproved of. Swift allegedly believes that Lively has been leveraging her name for a long time, such as telling a young actress that Swift “cast her,” which did not happen.

Another source claims the Cruel Summer hitmaker “was pissed about the extent to which she was involved” in Lively’s war with Baldoni but that her friend has since apologized, and the two remain on good terms.

Swift is a godmother to Lively and Reynolds’ daughters, James, Inez, and Betty. She included their names in one of her country songs, Betty, from her 2020 album Folklore.

Image credits: blakelively

The feud between the world-famous stars has not been confirmed, as a source close to Lively affirmed that their relationship is “not strained” and that they still talk frequently.

However, according to a recent report, Swift has not invited her friend of ten years to watch the Super Bowl from her luxury suite on Sunday and has not seen her in a while, despite spending time in New York with her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce.

The source alleges that Swift found it “weird” how Lively referred to her as a protective “dragon” in her alleged texts to Baldoni

Image credits: Variety

Image credits: The Lawsuit Info

Lively is in the middle of a legal battle with her It Ends With Us director, who accused her in his $400 million countersuit of hijacking the film and implementing a “vile smear campaign” against him and his production company, Wayfarer, “to deflect attention and blame for Lively’s disastrous misjudgments.”

The Jane the Virgin actor’s legal team has launched a website for evidence surrounding their case and emerged victorious when a judge ruled against Lively’s request to place them under a gag order to “avoid improper conduct.”

Swift was mentioned in Baldoni’s $400m countersuit against Lively as an example of the actress’ alleged attempts to hijack the film

Image credits: Netflix

Image credits: Netflix

Lively and Reynolds have kept a low profile amid the dispute; still, the couple recently shared a glimpse into their private lives when they posted a selfie from a night out together on February 3, showing they maintain a united front amid the legal battle.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress previously filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment and orchestrating a media smear campaign in retaliation for her complaints about his alleged misconduct on set.

A court date for the trial was set for March 9, 2026.

Bored Panda has contacted Taylor Swift’s representatives for comment.

“This is nothing but a circus,” one reader said about the scandal

