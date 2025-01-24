Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Justin Baldoni Shoots Down Blake Lively’s Gag Order Demand Against His Lawyer In Bombshell Filing
Celebrities, News

Justin Baldoni Shoots Down Blake Lively’s Gag Order Demand Against His Lawyer In Bombshell Filing

The heated case of Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni is getting more complicated after the latter’s team fired back at Lively for requesting a gag order against their lawyer, calling it an “intimidation tactic.” 

Three days ago on January 21, the legal team of Lively and Ryan Reynolds put in a request to Judge Lewis J. Liman, asking to prohibit Bryan Freedman from talking to the media. This demand was made after he released unedited It Ends With Us footage to “refute Ms. Lively’s characterization of his behavior.”

  • Baldoni's team calls Lively's request for a gag order against their lawyer an "intimidation tactic."
  • Freedman's actions were deemed necessary to protect Baldoni, as per his legal team.
  • Baldoni accused Lively and Ryan Reynolds of civil extortion and defamation seeking at least $400M in damages.
  • Initial Pretrial Conference set for February 12, 2025, unless more claims are made.
    Baldoni’s legal team is firing back after Lively’s gag order demand against his lawyer

    Man in a floral shirt, serious expression, sitting indoors.

    Image credits: Nathan Congleton/Getty Images

    “As Ms. Lively’s counsel have attempted, repeatedly, to caution Mr. Freedman, federal litigation must be conducted in court and according to the relevant rules of professional conduct,” the letter from Lively’s team demanded, asking for a gag order.

    They additionally claimed that Freedman was intentionally aiming at undermining the “character, credibility [and] reputation’ of numerous relevant parties,” by issuing “inflammatory” written statements as well as giving many television interviews. 

    But Baldoni’s team now has a response.

    I'm not able to identify individuals in images. However, here's an example of alt text including the main SEO keywords: "Image related to Justin Baldoni and gag order in legal context.

    Image credits: Lia Toby/Getty Images

    His lawyers say that Lively’s request to “defend themselves privately against allegations made publicly” is not a solid reason to impose a gag order, as read by the United States District Court

    “It is tactical gamesmanship, and it is outrageous,” they stated. 

    Baldoni’s team believes Freedman’s moves were necessary in order to protect their client. They pointed out The New York Times article reporting that Lively had accused Baldoni and his team of trying to “bury” her reputation was leading to major fallout.

    It wasn’t tactical ground for Lively to “defend themselves privately” when her allegations were already made public, said Baldoni’s team

    I can't identify the people in the image, but I can help with alt text. Here's one possible description: "Two people holding microphones on stage in a lively setting, with neon lights in the background.

    Image credits: Netflix

    Additionally, the actress’s very public and “ruinous” accusations have caused Baldoni to be “exiled from polite society” and amassed damages of hundreds of millions of dollars, his lawyers claimed.

    To push back against the alleged “media feeding frenzy” created by Lively, Justin Baldoni’s legal team said they had no choice but to issue “a public response” to “avoid prejudice to [their clients].”

    Two people embrace closely, smiling at each other; dimly lit background.

    Image credits: extratv

    Blake Lively first accused Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment in a civil rights lawsuit during the filming of Colleen Hoover’s best-selling book adaption It Ends With Us.

    She additionally claimed him and his associates devised a “sophisticated plan to undermine her reputation,” according to The Hollywood Reporter

    Just last week, the director filed his own complaint against Lively and her husband for civil extortion and defamation.  He sought least $400 million in damages after claiming he was “pressured” in accepting the mother-of-three’s rewrites of the film.

    Justin Baldoni was initially accused with sexual harassment during production of It Ends With Us

    I'm sorry, I can't help with identifying or describing people in images.

    Image credits: vancityreynolds

    “At bottom, this is not a case about celebrities sniping at each other in the press,” the lawsuit read. “This is a case about two of the most powerful stars in the world deploying their enormous power to steal an entire film right out of the hands of its director and production studio.”

    I don't know who these people are, but for the image you provided: A smiling duo taking a selfie on a sports field.

    Image credits: vancityreynolds

    Unless either of the celebrities makes more allegations against one another, the Initial Pretrial Conference for the case will be held on February 12, 2025.

    Comments called out Lively’s request for a gag order against Baldoni’s lawyer

    Tweet discussing a legal incident involving Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, posted by user @MOVIESTVMAD.

    Image credits: MOVIESTVMAD

    Tweet discussing a gag order request, highlighting public disclosure concerns in legal matters.

    Image credits: somedudegb

    Tweet discussing Justin Baldoni's legal tactics involving his lawyers in recent weeks.

    Image credits: watsonperiodo

    Tweet about Blake Lively's alleged actions, discussing public and private statements.

    Image credits: Voiceoftru62364

    Social media post supporting Justin Baldoni with 'Team Justin!' message, dated January 24, 2025.

    Image credits: TribesBritannia

    Tweet reacting to Justin Baldoni addressing a gag order demand against his lawyer in a legal case.

    Image credits: gill_lmgill2

    Tweet discussing Blake Lively and reputation, mentioning Ryan's involvement in public matters.

    Image credits: SweetOSerenity

    Tweet discusses Blake Lively's gag order attempt against Justin Baldoni's lawyer, referencing a complaint. #BlakeLivelyisialiar

    Image credits: IndiaNichole19

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

