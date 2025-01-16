Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Justin Baldoni Sues Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds For $400M, Names Taylor Swift In Lawsuit
News

Justin Baldoni Sues Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds For $400M, Names Taylor Swift In Lawsuit

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

20

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Baldoni is suing Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds on the claim that the Hollywood power couple had plans to hijack his It Ends With Us film with false allegations of sexual assault.

A 179-page complaint detailed that the actor and his publicists were accusing the two of civil extortion, defamation, and invasion of privacy. The suit seeked a minimum of $400 million in damages.

Highlights
  • Justin Baldoni has just sued Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for at least $400M.
  • The lawsuit accused Lively and Reynolds of civil extortion and defamation, among others.
  • Taylor Swift allegedly pressured Baldoni on rewrites of the film, getting him to agree to Lively's vision.
  • Lively claimed Baldoni's team tried to ruin her reputation.
RELATED:

    Justin Baldoni has sued Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds amidst their ongoing legal battle

    Man in a floral patterned shirt looking thoughtful; related to high-profile lawsuit.

    Image credits: NBC / Getty

    “At bottom, this is not a case about celebrities sniping at each other in the press,” the lawsuit read. “This is a case about two of the most powerful stars in the world deploying their enormous power to steal an entire film right out of the hands of its director and production studio.

    “When Plaintiffs have their day in court, the jury will recognize that even the most powerful celebrity cannot bend the truth to her will.” 

    Baldoni additionally claimed both Taylor Swift and Reynolds had “pressured” him into accepting Lively’s rewrites of the film, despite the Con Man’s star having a “dramatically” different vision, including an “exceedingly mild resistance” to the actress’s reimagination of the film’s rooftop scene — a critical turning point for the two main characters.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Person in a plaid jacket, wearing earbuds and a denim shoulder bag, walking near a brick wall.

    Image credits: Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

    This newest complaint is only a follow-up to the ongoing bitter legal battle between Lively and Baldoni, who starred opposite one another in the film adaption of Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel. 

    Things first started heating up in late December when The New York Times reported that Gossip Girl actress allegedly filed a complaint against Baldoni, Heath and publicists Jennifer Abel and Melissa Nathan, claiming that the group had worked together to orchestrate a clandestine media campaign, in order to “bury” her reputation.

    “Even the most powerful celebrity cannot bend the truth to her will” read the statement

    Man in casual clothing wearing a baseball cap in the sunlight, associated with lawsuit involving Justin Baldoni.

    Image credits: vancityreynolds

    A day later, Baldoni answered with a defamation lawsuit against the outlet as he accused the paper of working with Lively’s team and “cherry-picking” out-of-context text messages in order to destroy his image. His lawyer, Bryan Freedman, promised that this wasn’t the end.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    And he kept true to that promise.

    Justin Baldoni and a woman walking at night, discussing a legal matter downtown.

    Image credits: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

    “This lawsuit is a legal action based on an overwhelming amount of untampered evidence detailing Blake Lively and her team’s duplicitous attempt to destroy Justin Baldoni, his team and their respective companies by disseminating grossly edited, unsubstantiated, new and doctored information to the media,” said Freedman in a statement.

    It continued, “It is clear based on our own all out willingness to provide all complete text messages, emails, video footage and other documentary evidence that was shared between the parties in real time, that this is a battle she will not win and will certainly regret.”

    Taylor Swift was also mentioned in the lawsuit

    A smiling couple posing indoors, related to a $400M lawsuit involving Justin Baldoni and others.

    Image credits: vancityreynolds

    Lively’s side of the story, however, is quite different.

    Things began on December 31 when the actress alleged that she “and other cast and crew experienced invasive, unwelcome, unprofessional and sexually inappropriate behavior” by the 40-year-old and his company’s CEO/producer Jamey Heath.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    E! reported that the statement said Lively had tried fixing matters after the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, trying to “address the hostile work environment that nearly derailed production of the film.”

    Person with headphones speaking into a microphone, related to lawsuit involving Justin Baldoni.

    Image credits: justinbaldoni

    After a long discussion, it was agreed that both parties would follow the Protections for Return to Production in order to ensure the film was completed. 

    Following this latest lawsuit filed by Baldoni, his lawyers have demanded Disney and Marvel to retain any documents to what they see as an attempt to “mock, harass, ridicule, intimidate or bully” the actor in last year’s Deadpool & Wolverine.

    Lively, Reynolds, and their legal team have yet to respond.

    Comments were divided on which side of the story to support

    Comment discussing management dropping someone; relates to lawsuit keywords.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about Justin Baldoni's lawsuit, mentioning Team Baldoni against big egos.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comment expressing support for lawsuit involving Justin Baldoni.

    Comment discussing Justin Baldoni lawsuit against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, mentioning Taylor Swift.

    Comment on legal case involving Justin Baldoni, referred to in discussion.

    Social media comment discussing allegations involving Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively.

    Comment discussing rumors about Blake Lively and colleagues.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    20

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    20

    Open list comments

    4

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    madmanmanny2021 avatar
    Manny
    Manny
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    $400M? Give me a break. Way overboard on nothing. Way to excessive. Hope they shut his dumba$$ down in court.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    darkdorkychick1778 avatar
    brandyy17
    brandyy17
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    i think this is all a sham to get him more into the public eye. amber heard pulled the same sh!t. she was never as big as depp. the moment that case started going ppl who didnt kno her and movies shed been in aside from aquaman now knew it all. that case was the most attention she got in years. i wouldnt b suprised if blakes lawyers r just humoring this guy bc im not gonna lie i never even heard his name until now. i at least knew amber heard bc of the movie drive angry. like who is this guy and where did he come from? does he realize if blake and her lawyers actually gave a sh!t about this his only major fame will b this case? someone will get paid off and the case will b dropped. i say this bc its sounds like "oh no i got bullied and my feelings r hurt" case. at least the depp and heard case there was legit saftey and health concerns like it wasnt just celeb drama sh!t was actually going down. ive seen more ppl saying they want him to win just cuz they dont like blake more then ppl who actually kno who he is cheering for him. its only being reported bc of how big blake is. if it was some no body suing him they wouldnt make this a huge publicized case. wed never even hear about it

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    surlyscot avatar
    Surly Scot
    Surly Scot
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a paralegal, Blake's complaint filed to the court looked like it was written by an intern at the lawfirm or chatGP. There were hardly any actual references to dates and times events happened, and she made repeated references to comments from the public online via Xitter and reddit (omg the public is saying mean things about me, HOW WILL I LIVE?!). If i'd wrote this my boss would fire me for ineptitude. Can't wait for the Netflix documentary, might be even better than Depp v. Heard.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “If i'd wrote this my boss would fire me for ineptitude”: Oh, the irony. I’m on your boss’s side.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    POST
    madmanmanny2021 avatar
    Manny
    Manny
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    $400M? Give me a break. Way overboard on nothing. Way to excessive. Hope they shut his dumba$$ down in court.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    darkdorkychick1778 avatar
    brandyy17
    brandyy17
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    i think this is all a sham to get him more into the public eye. amber heard pulled the same sh!t. she was never as big as depp. the moment that case started going ppl who didnt kno her and movies shed been in aside from aquaman now knew it all. that case was the most attention she got in years. i wouldnt b suprised if blakes lawyers r just humoring this guy bc im not gonna lie i never even heard his name until now. i at least knew amber heard bc of the movie drive angry. like who is this guy and where did he come from? does he realize if blake and her lawyers actually gave a sh!t about this his only major fame will b this case? someone will get paid off and the case will b dropped. i say this bc its sounds like "oh no i got bullied and my feelings r hurt" case. at least the depp and heard case there was legit saftey and health concerns like it wasnt just celeb drama sh!t was actually going down. ive seen more ppl saying they want him to win just cuz they dont like blake more then ppl who actually kno who he is cheering for him. its only being reported bc of how big blake is. if it was some no body suing him they wouldnt make this a huge publicized case. wed never even hear about it

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    surlyscot avatar
    Surly Scot
    Surly Scot
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a paralegal, Blake's complaint filed to the court looked like it was written by an intern at the lawfirm or chatGP. There were hardly any actual references to dates and times events happened, and she made repeated references to comments from the public online via Xitter and reddit (omg the public is saying mean things about me, HOW WILL I LIVE?!). If i'd wrote this my boss would fire me for ineptitude. Can't wait for the Netflix documentary, might be even better than Depp v. Heard.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “If i'd wrote this my boss would fire me for ineptitude”: Oh, the irony. I’m on your boss’s side.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda