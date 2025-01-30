“I Regret It”: Blake Lively's Brother-In-Law Seemingly Apologizes To Justin Baldoni

ADVERTISEMENT

Blake Lively‘s brother-in-law, Bart Johnson, made an unexpected apology after appearing to make snide comments about Justin Baldoni on social media.

Johnson, who is married to Lively’s sister Robyn Lively, has previously been vocal about his support for the Gossip Girl alum in the brewing legal feud with her It Ends With Us costar.

However, weeks after appearing to call Baldoni a “fraud” with a “man bun,” Johnson expressed regret over his “unkind” words.

Blake Lively‘s brother-in-law, Bart Johnson, appeared to apologize to Justin Baldoni for his disrespectful comments

Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

“Anytime I’ve said anything unkind about someone I’ve regretted it,” Johnson wrote in a lengthy post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Fortunately that’s almost never and definitely not when I’m at my best,” he said.

“Regardless if it’s true or not, if it’s my opinion, even if I’m trying to speak truth or stand up for someone, it’s never good,” he added.

Image credits: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Johnson said in his introspective post that there is a “better way” to handle such situations. He expressed regret over his words and called it “below the standard” he has set for himself.

“I do sincerely apologize to anyone I’ve hurt or let down by saying something that sounds mean,” he continued. “I’ll do better.”

The High School Musical actor went on to explain that it wasn’t like him to criticize others and finds “happiness” in encouraging and uplifting his family, friends, followers and strangers.

Johnson’s apology came weeks after he seemingly referred to Baldoni as a “fraud” who puts on the “costume” of a hero

Image credits: Netflix

“We all have flaws and I’m definitely a work in progress and doing my best to grow and be better,” he concluded. “Sending ALL my love to ALL of you.”

The brother-in-law’s comments came weeks after he seemingly alluded to Baldoni and his “trendy catchphrases & buzz words” used in his podcast.

“He’s a fraud. He puts on the ‘costume’ of a hero, man bun and all,” Johnson said in a now-deleted post. “Used all of the trendy catchphrases & buzz words for his podcasts.”

Image credits: Netflix

Baldoni’s Man Enough podcast was self-described as a platform to explore what it means to be a man in today’s world. Themes like toxic masculinity, mental health, and gender roles were often the subject of conversations.

“None of it’s genuine,” he added. “It’s all theater. And everyone fell for it. For years.”

Lively has received plenty of vocal support from her brother-in-law, who is married to her sister Robyn Lively

Image credits: Netflix

The brother-in-law didn’t hesitate to get involved after Lively filed a lawsuit in December, accusing Baldoni of sexually harassment and using a smear campaign to tarnish her image.

Denying all the accusations levied against him, Baldoni’s had legal team fired back with his own $400 million lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist.

New revelations about the conflict between Lively and Baldoni continue to unravel.

This week, a six-and-a-half-minute voice note of Baldoni profusely apologizing to the Age of Adaline actress went viral online.

“I do sincerely apologize to anyone I’ve hurt or let down,” Johnson wrote in a lengthy tweet

Image credits: bart_johnson

Early text messages exchanged between them even stirred online speculation of the actors having had an “affair” during the making of It Ends With Us.

When the Lively-Baldoni conflict gained traction in December, Johnson claimed “the public got played” with the alleged PR campaign orchestrated by the Jane the Virgin actor and his team.

It was “gross and disgusting but highly effective,” he said.

“Blake’s ‘complaints were filed during the filming … on record … long before the public conflict,” he said in a post last month. “The cast unfollowed him for a reason.”

Lively’s sister Robyn also showed her support with an Instagram Story in December, saying: “FINALLY justice for my sister.”

Fans who are Team Baldoni slammed the brother-in-law’s post, saying: “Sounds like Blake and Ry Ry played you”

