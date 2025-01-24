Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Pretty Damning”: Hollywood Intimacy Coordinator Slams Justin Baldoni Over Blake Lively Footage
Celebrities, News

“Pretty Damning”: Hollywood Intimacy Coordinator Slams Justin Baldoni Over Blake Lively Footage

An intimacy coordinator has reacted to the behind-the-scenes footage from Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s dance scene in It Ends With Us, which was recently released by the actor and director’s legal team. 

The nearly ten-minute video shows the two stars slow dancing at a bar. While Baldoni’s team claims it serves as evidence of an amicable relationship, Lively’s attorneys argue that it shows “unwanted touching,” supporting her allegations of sexual harassment by Baldoni on set.

Highlights
  • Hollywood intimacy coordinator Mia Schachter shared her take on Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's dance scene.
  • Schachter said the footage shows the actor and director trying to kiss his co-star.
  • Lively's team previously said the footage was evidence of "unwanted touching."

Mia Schachter, who was not involved in the Colleen Hoover adaptation but has worked as intimacy coordinator on sets of Apple TV+’s Lessons in Chemistry, FX’s American Crime Story, and HBO’s Insecure, explains why the clip supports Lively’s case.

    An intimacy coordinator weighed in on Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s dance scene

    A person smiling at an event, wearing a dark shirt and green scarf, related to Intimacy Coordinator opinion.

    Image credits: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

    “The first thing is that he is trying to kiss her, and they clearly haven’t discussed that ahead of time, and she keeps pulling away and clearly doesn’t want to do that,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

    The scene in question is described in the script as “Lily and Ryle slow dance in the bar. Patrons around them drinking and watching sports. Completely in their own world,” and there is no mention of kissing.

    However, the actor “just went for it. She pulled away, and then he did it again.”

    His failure to communicate is “pretty damning, both as an actor and director,” Schachter stressed.

    Two people enjoying an evening out, set against a warm, intimate restaurant backdrop.

    Image credits: Netflix

    Schachter doesn’t believe either of the actors are lying. Instead, she attributes the conflict to professional disagreements about what the scene should have looked like. 

    “I think they’re both talking from their own experience. They are really strongly disagreeing about things like professionalism, etiquette, what’s appropriate, what’s not, what it means to be an actor.”

    The expert said an intimacy coordinator typically wouldn’t be present on set during that scene because there is no physical intimacy in the script. If one was present, they would ensure the rules were clearly communicated.

    “This is the kind of touch that is on the table. Nothing else is; we’re not going to bring anything into the scene that we haven’t discussed prior.” 

    The behind-the-scenes footage shows Baldoni trying to kiss Lively, who pulls away, according to Mia Schachter

    A person in a sparkly blue dress smiles at an event, related to intimacy coordinator opinions after new footage release.

    Image credits: Gotham/GC Images

    Analyzing the three takes of the scene released by The Daily Mail, Schachter said they show Lively “appeasing him and trying to keep a smile on her face.”

    When asked about the power imbalance, the intimacy coordinator explained that while Lively is a much bigger name in Hollywood than Baldoni, this didn’t change the fact that she had to take directions from him.

    “Even though she’s Blake Lively and can say no and isn’t going to be fired for speaking her mind the way that somebody else might fear, she still has to keep working with him and keep the peace and play nice.”

    Baldoni’s legal team leaked the footage, claiming it serves as evidence of an amicable relationship between the stars on set

    Couple in a warmly lit scene sharing a close moment.

    Image credits: extratv

    Man and woman in an intimate scene, framed closely, related to an intimacy coordinator's opinion.

    Image credits: extratv

    “I can just see her trying to stay lighthearted and in good spirits about it and not upset him or anybody and not waste anybody’s time.

    “I would say she has a significant amount of power here. But regardless, he is the director, and she’s supposed to take direction from him.”

    After the behind-the-scenes footage was leaked, Lively’s team stated that it shows Lively “trying to deflect the unwanted touching.” 

    They claim Baldoni can be seen “attempting to kiss her, kissing her forehead, rubbing his face and mouth against her neck, flicking her lip with his thumb, caressing her, telling her how good she smells, and talking with her out of character.”

    However, to Schachter, it shows that Baldoni is forcing more intimacy than what was outlined in the script

    Two actors in an intimate scene under dramatic lighting, related to opinion on intimacy coordination in film.

    Image credits: Netflix

    Two people laughing and talking closely, with captions discussing noses, related to intimacy coordinator discussion.

    Image credits: extratv

    The legal battle between Lively and Baldoni— who directed the film and plays her romantic interest—began in December 2024 when she filed a lawsuit against him ten days after lodging her initial complaint with the California Civil Rights Department.

    Lively accuses Baldoni of sexual harassment, including “uninvited” visits to her trailer while she was undressed and pressure to simulate full nudity that she says wasn’t previously discussed.

    She also alleges that Baldoni and his team orchestrated a media smear campaign against her in retaliation for her on-set complaints. Lively references text messages sent by the director’s publicists that allegedly mention their intentions to “bury” the actress.

    Watch the behind-the-scenes footage below

    Couple walking under city lights; related to intimacy coordinator opinion on released footage.

    Image credits: Netflix

    Image credits: extratv

    Baldoni then responded by suing The New York Times, which first reported on her sexual harassment complaint, and filing a $400m lawsuit against the Gossip Girl actress and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, on claims of defamation, civil extortion, and invasion of privacy.

    He claims the couple is using their power to “destroy” his reputation and that Lively “was either severely misled by her team or intentionally and knowingly misrepresented the truth.”

    Additionally, the 40-year-old Jane the Virgin star alleges Lively hijacked the film and escorted him to the basement during the film’s premiere in August 2024.

    Baldoni’s behavior during the dancing scene continued to spark conversation online

    Text from an opinion discussing intimacy coordination in Justin Baldoni's "It Ends With Us" footage.

    "Comment about intimacy coordinator's different perspective on film scene.

    A comment by BojackTrashMan discussing opinions on intimacy coordination.

    Opinion on work environment related to intimacy coordinator in film industry.

    Text discussing intimacy coordinator opinion and actor's comfort in film scenes.

    Intimacy coordinator opinion shared about acting professional's camera comfort despite unease.

    Commentary on intimacy coordinator opinion regarding "It Ends With Us" footage release.

    Text post expressing the opinion, "This should have been a conversation, not a lawsuit," related to intimacy coordinator discussion.

    Reddit comment on professionalism and etiquette in the context of It Ends With Us footage by Justin Baldoni.

    Text referencing discomfort in a scene related to intimacy coordination and film footage release.

    Comment on intimacy coordinator's role on set, advocating for involvement beyond sex scenes.

    "Comment discussing intimacy coordinator concerns after Justin Baldoni's 'It Ends With Us' footage release.

    Text discussing the role of a director and script in a scene, related to intimacy coordinator opinion.

    Intimacy coordinator discusses concerns about authenticity in the interview.

    Comment on intimacy coordinator's opinion about "It Ends With Us" footage, expressing disagreement.

    Text discussing the role of an intimacy coordinator after Justin Baldoni released footage.

    "Intimacy coordinator criticizes scene liberties without intimate script section, referencing Blake Lively.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Bernd Herbert
    Bernd Herbert
    Bernd Herbert
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago

    Just read the headline and you what's "pretty damning"? That BP still gives us these absolutely bs "articles" despite them being downvoted into oblivion

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
