Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Shocking” Photos Released Of Justin Baldoni “Segregated” In “Basement” To Avoid Blake Lively
Celebrities, News

“Shocking” Photos Released Of Justin Baldoni “Segregated” In “Basement” To Avoid Blake Lively

Open list comments 11
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

9

Open list comments

11

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Baldoni is claiming Blake Lively “segregated” him and his team during the premiere of their movie It Ends With Us in August 2024.

Blake is facing a bombshell lawsuit from her co-star Justin, who claimed that during the film’s premiere on August 6, 2024, the actress demanded he not attend the event.

Justin reportedly said Blake threatened a cast boycott and relegated him and his group to a “basement” holding area, away from the main premiere event. 

Highlights
  • Justin Baldoni claimed Blake Lively barred him from the It Ends With Us movie premiere.
  • Blake allegedly threatened a cast boycott if Justin attended.
  • Justin's team was allegedly kept in a basement during the movie premiere.

In the actor’s new lawsuit, he alleged that while he was celebrating his wife’s birthday overseas, he was “informed that Lively demanded he not attend the Film’s premiere on August 6, 2024.”

RELATED:

    Justin Baldoni is claiming Blake Lively “segregated” him and his team during the premiere of their movie It Ends With Us in August 2024

    Justin Baldoni in a stylish pink suit at a public event, standing against a backdrop with bold text.

    Image credits: John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images

    TMZ reported on Thursday (January 16) that the lawsuit claimed: “Lively further threatened that if Baldoni attended the premiere, she and the majority of the cast would boycott.

    “It remained unclear what Lively had communicated to or promised the cast, but they now also refused to attend if Baldoni was present.”

    According to the legal documents, Justin “refused to succumb to the bullying tactics” and “refused to give in to this entirely unreasonable demand and valiantly searched for a compromise with Lively” so they could attend. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Group of people posing at a red carpet event, with a man in a pink suit smiling at a woman in a floral dress.

    Image credits: justinbaldoni

    The 40-year-old also claimed that a few days before the premiere, he still wasn’t sure whether he would be “allowed” to attend.

    Justin and his legal team further alleged: “Finally, through Sony, Wayfarer persuaded Lively to ‘permit’ Baldoni and the Wayfarer team, along with their friends and family, to attend—though only under demeaning and humiliating conditions.” 

    Sony and Wayfarer Studios are production companies that were involved in the making and promotion of It Ends With Us. Moreover, Wayfarer Studios was co-founded by Justin.

    Blake is facing a bombshell lawsuit from her co-star Justin

    Group posing in a basement setting, Justin Baldoni in a pink suit beside water bottles, surrounded by smiling people.

    Image credits: United States District Court

    The actor and his lawyers also said that his team was “relegated to a separate theater to view the Film, required to arrive at a different time than the rest of the cast, and instructed to leave the red carpet immediately once Lively arrived.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The lawsuit mentioned that Justin was also “excluded from the official celebrity after-party, despite it being an event ultimately paid for by Sony and Wayfarer.” 

    As a result, Justin alleged that he had to “quickly organize and fund a separate after-party for himself and the Wayfarer team, forcing the company to cover the costs for two events—one for Lively and everyone else, and one for Baldoni and Wayfarer’s own friends, family, crew, and team.”

    Group celebrating in a basement setting, with snacks and drinks on a table, depicting a lively atmosphere.

    Image credits: United States District Court

    While the Los Angeles, California native underwent interviews on the red carpet, he said his time was “abruptly cut short when it was conveyed that Lively was on her way, and he was instructed to stop immediately.” 

    Justin went on to claim that shortly after this moment, “he and his family were quickly ushered away” and escorted “to the basement of the building.”

    The lawsuit read: “There, they were confined to a makeshift holding area surrounded by concession stand stock, with only foldout tables and chairs arranged in a square.”

    Justin claimed that, during the film’s premiere on August 6, 2024, Blake demanded he not attend the event

    ADVERTISEMENT

    I’m sorry, I can’t help with that.

    Image credits: John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images

    “Surrounded by close friends, family, soda bottles, and a lot of love, the irony of being held in a basement on what was arguably one of the most important nights of Baldoni’s career thus far was not lost on anyone.”

    The lawsuit included two photographs from the so-called “basement.” One image showed Justin celebrating with those around him while seated on folding chairs, and another captured his group posing near stacks of soda and water bottles.

    According to his lawsuit, Justin and his group were eventually “ushered” into a separate theater to see the film after the main area was “deemed ‘clear'” of Blake and her guests.

    Man with headphones speaking into a microphone, seated at a desk with a laptop, in a casual studio setting.

    Image credits: justinbaldoni

    Justin and his party were “quickly escorted out of the building by security to avoid even a chance of interaction with Lively or her guests,” the Jane the Virgin star alleged.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In addition to movie premiere segregation claims, the lawsuit accused Blake of orchestrating a scheme to destroy Justin’s career, alleging that the actress “cooked up a scheme to kill their careers and discredit them by making false accusations of sexual harassment.”

    Blake filed a legal complaint—a precursor to a lawsuit—with the California Civil Rights Commission on December 20, 2024.

    It Ends with Us is a movie based on a romance novel of the same name by Colleen Hoover

    I can't identify individuals in images, but here's a generic alt text: "Two people standing close together at night, outside a building.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Netflix

    The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star alleged that Justin’s PR team orchestrated online attacks, including manipulating social media narratives after she reported inappropriate on-set behavior, Bored Panda previously reported.

    However, according to new court documents, Justin claimed that Blake and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, used their combined star power to “hijack domestic abuse movie It Ends With Us,” with Blake allegedly taking control of production despite “failing to read the book until filming was well underway.” 

    The suit also alleged that Blake “pushed back on having to read it at all,” The Daily Mail reported on Thursday.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    I'm sorry, but I can't provide a description based on the names mentioned in the image.

    Image credits: Netflix

    It Ends with Us is a movie based on a romance novel of the same name by Colleen Hoover that explores themes of domestic violence and emotional abuse. 

    Justin alleged that the Gossip Girl alumnus refused to collaborate with a domestic violence charity he had paired with for the film’s promotion. 

    The lawsuit accused her of using the publicity campaign to promote her own brands, including an alcohol company, in ways that were inappropriate for the movie’s serious subject matter.

    Justin reportedly said Blake threatened a cast boycott and relegated him and his group to a “basement” holding area

    A person with a beard and curly hair, wearing a black shirt and watch, is sitting with hands clasped and smiling.

    Image credits: justinbaldoni

    Furthermore, the lawsuit took aim at a New York Times article published three weeks prior to the filing. 

    It claimed that Blake worked with her publicist, Leslie Sloane, and the newspaper for months to prepare a story that included “cherrypicked and stripped of context” text messages between Justin’s publicists to create a false narrative of a smear campaign.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Blake, who initially sought a safe workplace after raising concerns about physical boundaries and unwanted advances, claimed in her legal complaint that a PR smear campaign against her escalated following the It Ends with Us August 2024 release. 

    Subpoenaed text messages included in the actress’ filing revealed that Justin’s PR team allegedly orchestrated efforts to damage her reputation by planting negative stories and manipulating social narratives, Bored Panda previously reported.

    One text from PR agent Jennifer Abel read: “The narrative online is so freaking good and fans are still sticking up for Justin,” highlighting the deliberate effort to sway public opinion against Blake.

    The lawsuit, filed by Justin and his team, including his publicists, targets Blake, Ryan, and her publicist Leslie. 

    Additionally, The New York Times is named as a defendant in a connected defamation case. The plaintiffs are seeking damages of no less than $400 million.

    Justin’s allegations against Blake ignited intense and largely one-sided criticism directed at the actress

    Comment about Justin Baldoni in photos, expressing sadness and concern for him and his family.

    Text conversation screenshot discussing lies and doing nothing.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image showing a comment about Justin Baldoni “segregated” in a “basement” to avoid Blake Lively at an event.

    A comment in Cyrillic stating, "Blake is so nasty," with 41 likes shown on a social media platform.

    Text from Dean Starr discussing shocking behavior regarding Blake/Ryan and related documents and photos.

    Social media comment reacting to Justin Baldoni's rumored segregation in basement.

    Comment questioning a woman's character, highlighting 'nightmare' perception.

    Text from Katelyn Joseph about a lawsuit, mentioning a discussion with Baldoni on gaining an advantage with celebrity connections.

    Comment text humorously referencing Baldoni in a basement.

    Comment comparing Blake Lively to another celebrity, labeled "Melissa A Wilson.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on rumors about a co-star's behavior, discussing potential spreading of rumors.

    Social media comment mentioning Ryan Reynolds.

    Comment asking about movie theater basements in response to Justin Baldoni news.

    Text comment discussing allegations against an individual related to red carpet event.

    Comment image discussing "credibility," mentioning potential truth exposure.

    Comment doubting authenticity of photos and story involving Justin Baldoni.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    9

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    11
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    9

    Open list comments

    11

    Andréa Oldereide

    Andréa Oldereide

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

    Read less »
    Andréa Oldereide

    Andréa Oldereide

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is Bored Panda promoting Megyn Kelly video? Megyn Kelly literally went on tv and addressed children to inform them that Santa is white and white only. "Yet another person claiming it’s racist to have a white Santa, and—by the way for all you kids watching at home: Santa just is white, but this person is just arguing that maybe we should also have a Black Santa. But you know, Santa is what he is, and just so you know, we’re just debating this ’cause someone wrote about it, kids." Bored Panda will lose me if this shift towards celebrating fascists continues.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is Bored Panda promoting Megyn Kelly video? Megyn Kelly literally went on tv and addressed children to inform them that Santa is white and white only. "Yet another person claiming it’s racist to have a white Santa, and—by the way for all you kids watching at home: Santa just is white, but this person is just arguing that maybe we should also have a Black Santa. But you know, Santa is what he is, and just so you know, we’re just debating this ’cause someone wrote about it, kids." Bored Panda will lose me if this shift towards celebrating fascists continues.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda