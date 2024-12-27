“He’s A Creep”: Justin Baldoni’s 27-Minute Proposal Video Being Branded As A Massive “Red Flag”

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Baldoni’s “first red flag” was reflected in his now-resurfaced 27-minute-long proposal video to his wife Emily Baldoni; and people have been criticizing it nonstop. The clip became viral again amid allegations of sexual harassment by Blake Lively, stemming from their work on their movie It Ends With Us.

The actor’s life has been scrutinized since his co-star Blake accused him of sexual harassment on set in addition to orchestrating a smear campaign against her.

One particular video has since resurfaced, fuelling criticism against Justin. It was published on YouTube in October 2013 by Wayfarer Studios, Justin’s production studio.

In the video, which has amassed over 14 million views, Justin could be seen sending his then-girlfriend Emily to the Blu Jam Cafe, in Los Angeles, USA, the site of their first date, while he orchestrated a grand spectacle.

People claimed to have spotted Justin Baldoni’s “first red flag”

As per the footage, the evening began with Emily seated at a candle-lit table, surrounded by hidden cameras, as a video played on a nearby screen.

Emily subsequently saw Justin on the screen brainstorming the “perfect” proposal, complete with lip-sync performances of NSYNC’s God Must Have Spent A Little More Time On You, Boyz II Men’s I’ll Make Love To You, and ABBA’s Dancing Queen, where he and friends donned wigs and costumes.

The oblivious girlfriend further watched a choreographed flash mob dance to Bruno Mars’ Marry You outside a Target, followed by a cinematic montage of Justin delivering a ring in a dramatic mini-movie.

Finally, Justin walked into the cafe in real time to greet an emotional Emily, delivering a heartfelt speech about their love.

He played another video of himself visiting her late father’s grave to ask for her hand in marriage, stating, “I hope he approves.”

With their families present, Justin proposed on one knee, expressing his love and vowing to care for her forever.

Finally, overwhelmed with emotion, Emily was filmed accepting the proposal.

In light of the bombshell legal complaint filed on December 20 by Blake against Justin, a slew of people were left unimpressed by the resurfaced romantic gesture, as a YouTube user commented: “Anyone who needs such a private and personal thing to be so public is narcissistic and used to getting his own way.”

A person wrote: “He’s a pompous idiot. This little whatever it is film just shows him for how full of himself he is.”

Someone else penned: “If my bf does something like this, it’s over lol.”

“I think I would rather have my husband propose to me in person instead of waiting for a half hour to watch some self-indulgent bs before he shows up,” a netizen argued. “I wonder what she was actually thinking throughout all of this…”

An observer stated: “She’s all sorts of surprised but a bit embarrassed too…”

A cybernaut shared: “So bored! This is nothing but a narcissistic love video to himself and she had to act entertained the whole time.”

“This did not age well,” a commentator noted.

A Threads user chimed in: “The first red flag was his proposal to his wife. It’s basically only him acting and showing how cool he is and he made a public YouTube video out of it.

“Yeah, the 1% where he asked her father’s grave for her hand was kinda nice, but the 99% rest was extremely self-indulged and weird for a proposal.”

Justin’s proposal was previously dubbed “the most cringe-worthy marriage proposal ever” by The New York Post in 2013.

“As far as this writer is concerned, that’s about 23 minutes too long,” The Post reported at the time.

just saw justin baldoni proposal video and oh man 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/z1njxpOPGj — samar (@apsamar_5) December 24, 2024





The dated article continued: “It makes those last 12 scenes of the Lord of the Rings film trilogy seem positively succinct, and it crosses the line between devoting noticeable time and effort to something and wasting half of your soon-to-be fiancee’s evening.”

The 40-year-old actor and Emily tied the knot in July 2013. Emily, a Swedish actress, was initially credited as Emily Foxler, a variant spelling of her birth name, before getting married to Justin.

Justin and the Jane The Virgin alumnus have a daughter, born in 2015, and a son, born in 2017.

