Man’s Public Proposal Goes Viral After The Crowd Awkwardly Ignores It

A man’s proposal to his girlfriend in the Netherlands left many onlookers unimpressed. The fact that he did so in the middle of a busy tram might’ve had something to do with it. Quickly going viral, the moment, captured on video by a disappointed witness, sparked debates on appropriateness and proposal etiquette.

Taking to his Instagram page on Sunday (June 9), Onyisi Lion shared a clip of the moment he saw a man getting down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend.

In the video, which amassed nearly 2 million views, Onyisi appeared to be sitting across from the newly engaged couple, who put their romance on display for the world in a busy tram.

And while Onyisi filmed the scene and cheered for the lovebirds, the fellow passengers did not appear to share the same excitement.

“Why you guys acting like it’s not a special moment? Clap y’all!” Onyisi exclaimed. But his words of encouragement fell short, as the crowd stayed completely silent.

“Damn, this is a special moment, and everyone is acting like it’s not special,” Onyisi blurted out before continuing to film an extremely unbothered group of Dutch travelers.

Image credits: Andre Jackson

Onyisi later filmed himself walking in the street, saying: “You know if this was America, the way people would shout ‘Oh my God, congratulation[s]!’

“Netherland people, please, you guys need to loosen up.

“Someone just proposed to his wife, you people are pressing your phone.”

He further joked: “It’s very stroopwafel for me, you know,” before adding, “Show excitement and make his day.”

A stroopwafel is a thin, round waffle Dutch treat made from two layers of sweet baked dough held together by syrup filling.

Onyisi continued: “Even the guy recording with the phone was just like this — [demonstrating an indifferent expression while quietly nodding].

“You don’t like love.”

Image credits: onyisimadagaska

In the caption, Onyisi argued: “I wish he could have proposed in a more picturesque setting, but what truly matters is the genuine love we share.”

The not-so-romantic gesture left many people divided, as a person commented: “Out of all places… he decided to propose in a tram.”

An Instagram user wrote: “I love how you cheered for them! It is such a special moment for them.”

“People probably thought it was a prank, bc for real who proposes on a tram?” a viewer penned.

Image credits: onyisimadagaska

Someone else added: “They were sad for her…he proposed in public transportation.”

An additional observer noted: “Wow!! The lack of emotion, empathy, life from the passengers is sooooo freaking lame.

“It makes me embarrassed for them; cringe.”

A netizen stated: “A special moment for them.

“Monday morning for me.

“It’s their private thing.

“No need to involve complete strangers.”

Image credits: onyisimadagaska

A commenter expressed: “In America they love attention.

“In the Netherlands people mind their own business.

“If proposing was something special between you and your partner why do you need the public display or excitement?”

“Maybe they met in the tram, then it is the perfect place to [propose] but people have to cheer no matter the place,” a participant guessed.

A respondent remarked: “Most people are dead inside while they are alive.”

Image credits: onyisimadagaska

A separate individual chimed in: “These reactions aren’t negative.

“If you do not know these people, then the action by itself can be rather embarrassing as a coincidental bystander.

“What do strangers have to do with it?

“People are just trying to get home, to work, the gym, or something else.

“Most people in NL see a proposal as something more intimate.

“They just do not know why it is their business.

“It isn’t negative!”

Image credits: onyisimadagaska

While some may find a public proposal romantic and thrilling, others might feel pressured or embarrassed by the public attention. In other words, not everyone is keen on a major PDA.

The public proposal is part of a growing trend away from tradition, wedding planner Siobhan Craven-Robins told the BBC in 2012.

It reportedly spread to the UK when rules on where you could get married were relaxed, allowing couples to tie the knot in places such as castles, hotels, and stately homes.

The increased level of expectation that surrounds weddings these days has led to people feeling that their proposal also has to be out of the ordinary, Siobhan said at the time.

A post shared by ONYISI LION 🦁👑 (@onyisimadagaska)

Glenn Wilson, a consultant psychologist, suggested public wedding proposals were sometimes a ploy on the part of men.

She told the BBC: “It’s possible that some men think that this will pile pressure upon her and increase the likelihood of getting a positive response, that she must think that he really loves her if he goes to this extent of trouble and trickery.”

The recipient of the proposal, put on the spot before an expectant crowd, may feel rather constrained in how they can respond, the British outlet reported.

“There is tremendous social and public pressure behind the woman to say ‘yes,'” Glenn explained. “If she says ‘no’ so publicly it’s difficult to revise that response later.”

She continued: “There’s a danger that the guy will get the right response for the wrong reason.

“It does put her on the spot.”

According to WeddingPro, about 1 in 3 engagements take place on a planned trip, and 1 in 5 proposers are enlisting the help of professional vendors to plan or photograph it (up 8% since 2019).

In addition, 90% of couples who were surveyed for wedding market research publicly shared the details of their engagement on social media, with 78% making the announcement on Instagram and 77% doing so on Facebook.

The public proposal continued to ignite different reactions

