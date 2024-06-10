Kamil tells Bored Panda that there are two main reasons why he decided to move to the Netherlands. “The first of them is that I knew the country could offer me some sort of stability when it comes to me truly being who I am as a gay man. In the Netherlands, we have a strong LGBTQ+ community, which is respected and accepted by society.”

He’s originally from Poland, where the general public isn’t as accepting of his community. Even though he mentions that the situation is getting better, there’s still a lot of room for improvement. “So I decided I didn't want to take it anymore, and since I knew in the Netherlands no one would care how I looked, I moved,” Kamil explains.