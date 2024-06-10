The Netherlands Might Be The Most Beautiful Country In The World And Here Is Why (108 Pics)Interview
With a population of 17.7 million people, the Netherlands is famous for many things, including delicious Dutch cheese and stroopwafels, unique cities like Amsterdam and Rotterdam, and historical figures and artists like Anne Frank and Vincent Van Gogh. Let’s also not forget that the country accommodates more bicycles than people (23.9 million to be exact), and the countryside is full of majestic landscapes adorned with windmills and tulips.
If all of this above hasn’t convinced you to visit the country, or at least want to know more about it, the stunning imagery in “The Best of the Netherlands” Instagram account might. It’s full of pictures that perfectly capture the essence and beauty of this unique corner of the earth. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down and enjoy!
While you’re at it, don’t forget to check out a conversation we had with digital creator and expat in the Netherlands, Kamil Kowal, aka Wannabe Amsterdammer, who kindly agreed to tell us more about life in this country.
Kamil tells Bored Panda that there are two main reasons why he decided to move to the Netherlands. “The first of them is that I knew the country could offer me some sort of stability when it comes to me truly being who I am as a gay man. In the Netherlands, we have a strong LGBTQ+ community, which is respected and accepted by society.”
He’s originally from Poland, where the general public isn’t as accepting of his community. Even though he mentions that the situation is getting better, there’s still a lot of room for improvement. “So I decided I didn't want to take it anymore, and since I knew in the Netherlands no one would care how I looked, I moved,” Kamil explains.
“The second reason is less intense. I applied for a job here and got it. This was the happiest day of my life, taking into consideration reason no. 1. I was given the opportunity to start a new, better chapter,” he says.
Oh we haven't had this for years. The last time we had a proper winter was 20 years ago.
Content to have found a safe shelter in the Netherlands, Kamild shared that the thing he loves the most about the country, despite an unpopular opinion, is the Dutch weather. “It's usually gloomy, rainy, and coldish here, which I find just perfect. I'm not the biggest fan of high temperatures and the heat, so I find myself in the best possible spot I could be weather-wise. Don't get me wrong, I will still complain about the rain and the wind (the wind is the enemy unless it's a hot summer day, then we love the wind), but overall I'm content with the weather.”
Another thing that Kamil adores there is how direct people are. “If Dutchies need to tell you something, there is no sugar coating, they will just say what they think, and I personally think it's the best way to communicate. Also, the way they usually do it is so funny, as they don't realize they are that direct, and it might cause confusion if you're not used to this directness,” he fondly told us.
“The openness I mentioned before is, of course, something I also absolutely adore here, there is no other place I've ever been where I would feel as free as here,” he adds. “You can be you here, and no one makes a fuss out of it. I have lived in Amsterdam for 4.5 years already, and even to this day, I am sometimes impressed by how much easier it is here to just live your life as you want.”
Kamil also kindly agreed to give some advice to people who might be visiting the Netherlands for the very first time. Hold down to your seats, as he recommends not to focus on Amsterdam that much. “The city is obviously great, and if you can, rent a boat, go through the canals, walk the cute streets, and visit a museum (there are so many amazing ones, my fav is Stedelijk). But, don't forget the country has so much more to offer, and because it is relatively small, you can jump on a train or bus, and in no time you are taken to other amazing places.”
He suggests going to Haarlem, with its beautiful city center and cathedral, which is only 20 minutes away by train. “Marken, which is the most charming village (on an island) I've ever visited, is a 45-minute bus ride away,” he adds.
If you wish to see a different side of the Netherlands, Kamil recommends the seaside in Den Haag and the city itself. "Rotterdam, which is more modern and a great contrast to all the cute old houses you see across the country. Zeeland has an amazing history, beaches, and people. Maastricht (my recent favorite) is known as the student city, which is also just next to the borders with Belgium and Germany. And many, many more.”
Done of these photos are really old. We haven't had proper snow for many many years.
As a Dutch person I love that he takes nice pictures and is such a fan of the country, but NL does not look like this. It’s Amsterdam, the windmills at Kinderdijk and a few other noted touristy, usually crowded places. NL can be lovely but is hardly ever this calm and serene.
All these tourist hotspots are surprisingly small and crazily overcrowded in seasons as depicted above. You won't experience what you see on the photos, this is not reality. Don't do d***s, don't carry d***s on you - the limit you may carry is surprisingly low. Don't destroy the livelihood of farmers by destroying tulip fields for Social Media nonsense. Camping outside of official campsites is forbidden for all forms of shelter, including RVs. The Netherlands are a small country, with people actually living there, working, attending school, getting old, shopping, having hobbies. It is neither a giant amusement park nor a Truman show. Cheers from NL
