With a population of 17.7 million people, the Netherlands is famous for many things, including delicious Dutch cheese and stroopwafels, unique cities like Amsterdam and Rotterdam, and historical figures and artists like Anne Frank and Vincent Van Gogh. Let’s also not forget that the country accommodates more bicycles than people (23.9 million to be exact), and the countryside is full of majestic landscapes adorned with windmills and tulips.

If all of this above hasn’t convinced you to visit the country, or at least want to know more about it, the stunning imagery in “The Best of the Netherlands” Instagram account might. It’s full of pictures that perfectly capture the essence and beauty of this unique corner of the earth. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down and enjoy!

While you’re at it, don’t forget to check out a conversation we had with digital creator and expat in the Netherlands, Kamil Kowal, aka Wannabe Amsterdammer, who kindly agreed to tell us more about life in this country.

#1

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#2

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#3

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

Kamil tells Bored Panda that there are two main reasons why he decided to move to the Netherlands. “The first of them is that I knew the country could offer me some sort of stability when it comes to me truly being who I am as a gay man. In the Netherlands, we have a strong LGBTQ+ community, which is respected and accepted by society.”

He’s originally from Poland, where the general public isn’t as accepting of his community. Even though he mentions that the situation is getting better, there’s still a lot of room for improvement. “So I decided I didn't want to take it anymore, and since I knew in the Netherlands no one would care how I looked, I moved,” Kamil explains.
#4

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#5

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#6

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

“The second reason is less intense. I applied for a job here and got it. This was the happiest day of my life, taking into consideration reason no. 1. I was given the opportunity to start a new, better chapter,” he says.
#7

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#8

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#9

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

lynnie_quek avatar
Lame Llama
Lame Llama
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh we haven't had this for years. The last time we had a proper winter was 20 years ago.

Content to have found a safe shelter in the Netherlands, Kamild shared that the thing he loves the most about the country, despite an unpopular opinion, is the Dutch weather. “It's usually gloomy, rainy, and coldish here, which I find just perfect. I'm not the biggest fan of high temperatures and the heat, so I find myself in the best possible spot I could be weather-wise. Don't get me wrong, I will still complain about the rain and the wind (the wind is the enemy unless it's a hot summer day, then we love the wind), but overall I'm content with the weather.”
#10

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#11

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#12

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

Another thing that Kamil adores there is how direct people are. “If Dutchies need to tell you something, there is no sugar coating, they will just say what they think, and I personally think it's the best way to communicate. Also, the way they usually do it is so funny, as they don't realize they are that direct, and it might cause confusion if you're not used to this directness,” he fondly told us.
#13

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#14

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#15

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

“The openness I mentioned before is, of course, something I also absolutely adore here, there is no other place I've ever been where I would feel as free as here,” he adds. “You can be you here, and no one makes a fuss out of it. I have lived in Amsterdam for 4.5 years already, and even to this day, I am sometimes impressed by how much easier it is here to just live your life as you want.”

#16

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#17

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#18

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

Kamil also kindly agreed to give some advice to people who might be visiting the Netherlands for the very first time. Hold down to your seats, as he recommends not to focus on Amsterdam that much. “The city is obviously great, and if you can, rent a boat, go through the canals, walk the cute streets, and visit a museum (there are so many amazing ones, my fav is Stedelijk). But, don't forget the country has so much more to offer, and because it is relatively small, you can jump on a train or bus, and in no time you are taken to other amazing places.”
#19

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#20

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#21

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

He suggests going to Haarlem, with its beautiful city center and cathedral, which is only 20 minutes away by train. “Marken, which is the most charming village (on an island) I've ever visited, is a 45-minute bus ride away,” he adds.
#22

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#23

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#24

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

If you wish to see a different side of the Netherlands, Kamil recommends the seaside in Den Haag and the city itself. "Rotterdam, which is more modern and a great contrast to all the cute old houses you see across the country. Zeeland has an amazing history, beaches, and people. Maastricht (my recent favorite) is known as the student city, which is also just next to the borders with Belgium and Germany. And many, many more.”
#25

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#26

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#27

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#28

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#29

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#30

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#31

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#32

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#33

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

lynnie_quek avatar
Lame Llama
Lame Llama
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Done of these photos are really old. We haven't had proper snow for many many years.

#34

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#35

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#36

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#37

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#38

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#39

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#40

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#41

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#42

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#43

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#44

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#45

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#46

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#47

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#48

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#49

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#50

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#51

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#52

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#53

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#54

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#55

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#56

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#57

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#58

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#59

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#60

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#61

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#62

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#63

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#64

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#65

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#66

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#67

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#68

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#69

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#70

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#71

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#72

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#73

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#74

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#75

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#76

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#77

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#78

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#79

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#80

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#81

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#82

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#83

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#84

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#85

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#86

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#87

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#88

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#89

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#90

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#91

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#92

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#93

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#94

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#95

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#96

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#97

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#98

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#99

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#100

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#101

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#102

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#103

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#104

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#105

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#106

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#107

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

#108

Beautiful-Netherlands-Pics

bestofnetherlands Report

