“Dark, Disturbing”: Justin Baldoni’s Co-Star Defends Blake Lively Amid Harassment Claims

ADVERTISEMENT

Jenny Slate has voiced her support for It Ends with Us co-star Blake Lively amid her bombshell legal complaint against director and co-star Justin Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign. Jenny praised Blake as a “loyal friend” and commended her bravery in addressing the alleged misconduct and retaliation on set.

Jenny, who portrayed Allysa, the sister of Justin’s character and the sister-in-law of Blake’s character in It Ends with Us, reportedly said she stood by her “loyal friend” and “trusted source of emotional support.”

“As Blake Lively’s castmate and friend, I voice my support as she takes action against those reported to have planned and carried out an attack on her reputation,” Jenny said.

She told Today on Tuesday (December 24): “Blake is a leader, loyal friend and a trusted source of emotional support for me and so many who know and love her.”

RELATED:

Jenny Slate has voiced her support for It Ends with Us co-star Blake Lively

Share icon

Image credits: jennyslate

The 42-year-old actress continued: “What has been revealed about the attack on Blake is terribly dark, disturbing, and wholly threatening.

“I commend my friend, I admire her bravery, and I stand by her side.”

Blake had previously told Today, on Saturday (December 21): “I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: blakelively

Last Friday (December 20), the Gossip Girl star stirred a media storm when she filed a bombshell legal complaint against Justin.

Filed with the California Civil Rights Department, the complaint cited text messages showing Justin’s PR team allegedly orchestrating online smear campaigns, Bored Panda previously reported.

During the shooting of It Ends with Us, Blake complained that the men on set had repeatedly violated physical boundaries and made sexual and other inappropriate comments to her.

Jenny’s support comes amid Blake’s bombshell legal complaint against director and co-star Justin Baldoni

Share icon

Image credits: jennyslate

Justin, the director and a star of the film, and Jamey Heath, the lead producer, subsequently hired a crisis public relations expert last summer.

Their studio, Wayfarer, agreed to provide safeguards on set and promised not to retaliate against Blake.

However, her new legal complaint alleged the studio later worked to harm her reputation to protect their own, supported by subpoenaed texts and emails.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

The legal complaint, filed to the California Civil Rights Department, contained pages of text messages allegedly sent between Justin and his PR team.

Subpoenaed text messages revealed how Justin and his PR team allegedly orchestrated social media campaigns discrediting Blake following her claims of sexual harassment on the It Ends with Us set.

The exchanges, involving PR executives Jennifer Abel and Melissa Nathan, detailed strategies such as social account takedowns and fan engagement to shift the public narrative.

Blake accused her co-star of sexual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign

Share icon

Image credits: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Blake’s legal complaint also accused Justin of exploiting domestic violence themes in the film’s promotion to deflect criticism.

Wayfarer Studios denied the allegations, calling Blake’s claims a baseless attempt to repair her reputation.

Lawyer Bryan Freedman wrote: “These claims are completely false, outrageous, and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

ADVERTISEMENT

Nevertheless, the lawyer did not address the misconduct allegations against Baldoni and Heath, instead accusing Lively of fabricating negative stories about them.

Following the film’s release, Lively faced a major reputational hit, with significant media backlash, while Baldoni remained largely unaffected.

Blake had initially raised concerns about Justin’s behavior and creative decisions during filming, including allegations of improvised kissing and inappropriate discussions of his sex life.

Last Friday (December 20), Blake stirred a media storm when she filed a bombshell legal complaint against Justin

Share icon

Image credits: justinbaldoni

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants talent had also accused producer Jamey Heath of showing her explicit videos and invading her privacy on set, prompting her legal team to demand safeguards for a safe working environment.

Moreover, Blake alleged that Justin and Jamey repeatedly entered her makeup trailer uninvited, including while she was undressed or breastfeeding, and ignored COVID-19 protocols, resulting in her and her son contracting the virus.

Her lawsuit further accused Justin of orchestrating a smear campaign using social media manipulation and drawing inspiration from negative narratives about Hailey Bieber.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blake also claimed the 40-year-old actor criticized her appearance post-pregnancy, treating her as a “sex object,” and caused production delays by crying over social media comments about her looks.

Share icon

Image credits: jennyslate

ADVERTISEMENT

The movie It Ends with Us is based on author Colleen Hoover’s bestselling 2016 book of the same name.

It follows a woman named Lily, who is portrayed by Blake in the movie, who finds that her relationship with her husband Ryle, who was played by Justin, repeating a cycle of domestic abuse that she witnessed with her own parents.

Collen has since shared her support for Blake, writing on Instagram: on her Instagram: “@blakelively, you have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive, and patience since the day we met.

“Thank you for being exactly the human that you are. Never change. Never wilt.”

“That’s nice bravery,” a reader commented

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: mediamild

Share icon

Image credits: LatifMehtab

Share icon

Image credits: EQuinones6310

Share icon

Image credits: Tesh_2007

Share icon

Image credits: andriaa_xo

Share icon

Image credits: safeheave

Share icon

Image credits: CodeAndConsole

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ArturFufkin

Share icon

Image credits: SoLongLiz

Share icon

Image credits: dharmendrajat07

Share icon

Image credits: julia27511

Share icon

Image credits: Maria_PORTUGAL2

Share icon

Image credits: brisa_diaz5