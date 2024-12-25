“Dark, Disturbing”: Justin Baldoni’s Co-Star Defends Blake Lively Amid Harassment Claims
Jenny Slate has voiced her support for It Ends with Us co-star Blake Lively amid her bombshell legal complaint against director and co-star Justin Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign. Jenny praised Blake as a “loyal friend” and commended her bravery in addressing the alleged misconduct and retaliation on set.
Jenny, who portrayed Allysa, the sister of Justin’s character and the sister-in-law of Blake’s character in It Ends with Us, reportedly said she stood by her “loyal friend” and “trusted source of emotional support.”
“As Blake Lively’s castmate and friend, I voice my support as she takes action against those reported to have planned and carried out an attack on her reputation,” Jenny said.
She told Today on Tuesday (December 24): “Blake is a leader, loyal friend and a trusted source of emotional support for me and so many who know and love her.”
Jenny Slate has voiced her support for It Ends with Us co-star Blake Lively
Image credits: jennyslate
The 42-year-old actress continued: “What has been revealed about the attack on Blake is terribly dark, disturbing, and wholly threatening.
“I commend my friend, I admire her bravery, and I stand by her side.”
Blake had previously told Today, on Saturday (December 21): “I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted.”
Image credits: blakelively
Last Friday (December 20), the Gossip Girl star stirred a media storm when she filed a bombshell legal complaint against Justin.
Filed with the California Civil Rights Department, the complaint cited text messages showing Justin’s PR team allegedly orchestrating online smear campaigns, Bored Panda previously reported.
During the shooting of It Ends with Us, Blake complained that the men on set had repeatedly violated physical boundaries and made sexual and other inappropriate comments to her.
Jenny’s support comes amid Blake’s bombshell legal complaint against director and co-star Justin Baldoni
Image credits: jennyslate
Justin, the director and a star of the film, and Jamey Heath, the lead producer, subsequently hired a crisis public relations expert last summer.
Their studio, Wayfarer, agreed to provide safeguards on set and promised not to retaliate against Blake.
However, her new legal complaint alleged the studio later worked to harm her reputation to protect their own, supported by subpoenaed texts and emails.
View this post on Instagram
The legal complaint, filed to the California Civil Rights Department, contained pages of text messages allegedly sent between Justin and his PR team.
Subpoenaed text messages revealed how Justin and his PR team allegedly orchestrated social media campaigns discrediting Blake following her claims of sexual harassment on the It Ends with Us set.
The exchanges, involving PR executives Jennifer Abel and Melissa Nathan, detailed strategies such as social account takedowns and fan engagement to shift the public narrative.
Blake accused her co-star of sexual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign
Image credits: Sony Pictures Entertainment
Blake’s legal complaint also accused Justin of exploiting domestic violence themes in the film’s promotion to deflect criticism.
Wayfarer Studios denied the allegations, calling Blake’s claims a baseless attempt to repair her reputation.
Lawyer Bryan Freedman wrote: “These claims are completely false, outrageous, and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media.”
Nevertheless, the lawyer did not address the misconduct allegations against Baldoni and Heath, instead accusing Lively of fabricating negative stories about them.
Following the film’s release, Lively faced a major reputational hit, with significant media backlash, while Baldoni remained largely unaffected.
Blake had initially raised concerns about Justin’s behavior and creative decisions during filming, including allegations of improvised kissing and inappropriate discussions of his sex life.
Last Friday (December 20), Blake stirred a media storm when she filed a bombshell legal complaint against Justin
Image credits: justinbaldoni
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants talent had also accused producer Jamey Heath of showing her explicit videos and invading her privacy on set, prompting her legal team to demand safeguards for a safe working environment.
Moreover, Blake alleged that Justin and Jamey repeatedly entered her makeup trailer uninvited, including while she was undressed or breastfeeding, and ignored COVID-19 protocols, resulting in her and her son contracting the virus.
Her lawsuit further accused Justin of orchestrating a smear campaign using social media manipulation and drawing inspiration from negative narratives about Hailey Bieber.
Blake also claimed the 40-year-old actor criticized her appearance post-pregnancy, treating her as a “sex object,” and caused production delays by crying over social media comments about her looks.
Image credits: jennyslate
The movie It Ends with Us is based on author Colleen Hoover’s bestselling 2016 book of the same name.
It follows a woman named Lily, who is portrayed by Blake in the movie, who finds that her relationship with her husband Ryle, who was played by Justin, repeating a cycle of domestic abuse that she witnessed with her own parents.
Collen has since shared her support for Blake, writing on Instagram: on her Instagram: “@blakelively, you have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive, and patience since the day we met.
“Thank you for being exactly the human that you are. Never change. Never wilt.”
“That’s nice bravery,” a reader commented
Image credits: mediamild
Image credits: LatifMehtab
Image credits: EQuinones6310
Image credits: Tesh_2007
Image credits: andriaa_xo
Image credits: safeheave
Image credits: CodeAndConsole
Image credits: ArturFufkin
Image credits: SoLongLiz
Image credits: dharmendrajat07
Image credits: julia27511
Image credits: Maria_PORTUGAL2
Image credits: brisa_diaz5
Anyone who is still supporting Justin needs to read the actual, original civil rights filing: it’s drop dead skin crawling how gross this guy is. In his role as Director, he swapped out the actor playing the OBGYN doctor in Blake’s birthing scene at the last minute…with his best friend. So, while she had her legs in stirrups for the scene, naked but for a merkin, Justin lets his ogling, non-actor, Bestie Bro play the Dr. just so this Bro friend can see Blake in that position. Justin then showed the entire cast and crew a video of his own wife naked, giving birth, which the entire crew and cast was appalled by. This is not ‘He-said-She-said’: there were 75+ WITNESSES present- cast AND crew- witnessing this and all of the 30 or so other gross incidents. The guy is disgusting.
Anyone who is still supporting Justin needs to read the actual, original civil rights filing: it’s drop dead skin crawling how gross this guy is. In his role as Director, he swapped out the actor playing the OBGYN doctor in Blake’s birthing scene at the last minute…with his best friend. So, while she had her legs in stirrups for the scene, naked but for a merkin, Justin lets his ogling, non-actor, Bestie Bro play the Dr. just so this Bro friend can see Blake in that position. Justin then showed the entire cast and crew a video of his own wife naked, giving birth, which the entire crew and cast was appalled by. This is not ‘He-said-She-said’: there were 75+ WITNESSES present- cast AND crew- witnessing this and all of the 30 or so other gross incidents. The guy is disgusting.
16
1