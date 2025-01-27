ADVERTISEMENT

A woman who claimed to have attended high school with Blake Lively just dropped some tea, along with yearbook pictures of the Gossip Girl alum from her teenage days.

“Some of us were nicer than others,” she said.

In a video that garnered over a million views, the woman named Linet K took a trip down memory lane and hinted at some not-so-sweet high school memories of Lively, who graduated from Burbank High School in 2005.

Image credits: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

“Blake Lively and I went to high school together. In fact, we were both in ASB (Associated Student Body) at the same time,” the celebrity hairstylist said.

“I was vice president of the school at the time and she was president of her class at the time,” she continued. “Let me just say, the rumors that are going on and on about her, a lot of friends of hers are people who knew her from high school.”

Linet spoke about their mutual friends “talking trash” about her amid Lively’s ongoing controversy with It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni.

Image credits: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

“Some of them are backing her up while others are full on coming out … mutual friends of ours literally talking trash, to say it nicely,” she told her audience.

“There’s not so nice things remembered about her and it’s all kind of sad,” she added. “She was in cheer and choir, I believe.”

The content creator also described them all as “good students—4.0 and above.”

Image credits: linetloves

“But some of us were nicer than others. And so, there’s a lot of us from high school who aren’t that surprised about the nasty stuff that has come out,” she continued.

“Anyone from Burbank High want to chime in?” she asked. “What are your thoughts?”

Her viewers indeed had “thoughts,” with one saying: “You can tell she’s an OG mean girl.”

Others claimed they’d heard similar stories from others.

“I have a relative who went to Burbank high and I heard this as well,” one said, while another wrote, “Heard the same from my friend.”

“Burbank resident here, heard the same,” said another.

Some netizens asked how someone’s behavior from “20 years ago” was “relevant today.”

Image credits: linetloves

“I’m not on Blake’s side in this at all, but high school was a long time ago. people grow up and change, so to compare ANYONE to who they were 20 years ago is unfair,” one said.

“I’m not a fan of her current situation at all,” wrote another. “But HS was 20 years ago. How is this relevant today?”

In a second video Linet posted, she showed her viewers their high school yearbook, with pictures of the Age of Adaline actress standing in the choir and posing in her cheerleading outfit.

Image credits: linetloves

“Blake Lively’s Yearbook pictures… you guys asked for it. Here it is. Let’s go,” she said. “Here is sweet Blake in her freshman year. She went by Blake Lively.”

“I think she was a cute little blonde girl. But you guys can deny or confirm any work done she’s had on her face. I think she was a cute little blonde girl, and she’s still beautiful,” the hairstylist continued.

After sharing more pictures of teenage Lively, the TikToker added, “We had some super nice girls and some not very nice girls.”

Image credits: linetloves

One wrote, “She’s a mean girl out here treating people the way she used to be treated before she paid for her face.”

Viewers branded her a “mean girl” just from looking at her yearbook pictures.

“Awww baby bully Blake,” one said.

“Wow thank you,” read a second comment on the video. “The proof is here and she definitely would have been someone who could have bullied Taylor IF there [sic] went to school together.”

Image credits: linetloves

“She looked like a spoiled daddies [sic] girl back then, she still a brat now,” a third said.

“She was a mean girl and I don’t why because she wasn’t that attractive!” one harshly said.

Others were more positive with their comments, saying: “She was a cute teenager girl.”

“She’s always been pretty,” said one fan.

“Who cares she is Absolutely Beautiful,” another wrote.

Lively and costar Baldoni have been unable to escape the internet’s scrutiny since they took legal action against each other over incidents that allegedly took place on the set of It Ends With Us.

The actress has filed a legal complaint with the California Civil Rights Department, accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment, creating a hostile work environment during the movie’s production, and orchestrating a retaliatory social media campaign to tarnish her reputation.

On December 31, Baldoni sued in Los Angeles County Superior Court, accusing The New York Times of libel for its story on Lively’s allegations. The same day, Lively had sued Baldoni in the Southern District of New York.

Image credits: justinbaldoni

She claimed Baldoni, the film’s production company Wayfarer Studios, and others executed “a carefully crafted, coordinated, and resourced retaliatory scheme to silence her, and others, from speaking out.”

Baldoni’s attorneys filed a second lawsuit on January 16, accusing Lively of a number of civil charges, including civil extortion, defamation, and interference with contractual relations.

Image credits: emilybaldoni

Image credits: emilybaldoni

Her husband Ryan Reynolds was also mentioned in the lawsuit for trying to steal authority on the film’s production from Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios.

Amid the legal drama, Baldoni’s wife Emily Baldoni expressed her love and support for him with an Instagram post on Friday, January 24, in honor of his 41st birthday.

“Happy Birthday my love. Celebrating the man, husband, and father that you are,” she wrote. “I’d choose you again and again.”

