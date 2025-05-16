Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Trump Claims Taylor Swift Is ‘No Longer Hot’ Because Of Him
Donald Trump speaking at a podium with American flags in the background during a public event.
Celebrities, News

Trump Claims Taylor Swift Is ‘No Longer Hot’ Because Of Him

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, took a break from his important schedule right after returning from a trip to the Middle East to tackle a completely different matter—his longstanding feud with pop star Taylor Swift.

The 78-year-old politician and the world’s wealthiest female musician have long clashed due to their differing political viewpoints, with Swift publicly endorsing and donating towards campaigns that opposed Trump.

  • Trump claimed Taylor Swift is 'no longer hot' and suggested he caused her decline in popularity.
  • Data shows Swift's Spotify listeners and streams surged in 2025, contradicting Trump's claim.
  • Harvard Business praised Swift as a strategic artist with $1.6B net worth and top-grossing tours.

“Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I hate Taylor Swift,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’” the head of state wrote on his personal social media platform Truth Social, trying to establish a connection between Swift’s supposed decrease in popularity and himself.

    President Trump suggested Taylor Swift is no longer popular mainly thanks to him after returning from Middle East trip

    Taylor Swift in a red dress and earrings, posing on a black carpet event amid Trump claims about her image.

    Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

    Beyond what the President might want to be true, an impartial look at available data suggests that the pop star has not only remained culturally relevant since the election, but that interest in both her person and her music has only increased since then.

    Donald Trump speaking at a podium with American flags in the background, related to Taylor Swift claims.

    Image credits: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

    For instance, an analysis by Chartmetric shows that the star has consistently gained new Spotify listeners each month in 2025.

    Her most popular track, 2019’s Cruel Summer, has been streamed 2.9 billion times in the last 14 days, with her second most popular song, 2005’s August, being streamed a total of 1.5 billion times during the same period.

    Screenshot of Donald Trump's tweet claiming Taylor Swift is no longer hot because of his statement about her.

    Image credits: realDonaldTrump

    A recent analysis by Harvard Business concludes that, far from slipping into irrelevance, Swift may be one of the rare artists whose commercial success has only intensified over time. 

    With 11 original studio albums, a net worth of $1.6 billion, and the highest-grossing tour in history under her belt, Swift is now widely regarded by critics as the most financially successful musician of her generation.

    Taylor Swift’s handling of her career has been praised by observers as “strategic” and “revolutionary”

    Taylor Swift smiling with a group of people, illustrating the topic of Trump claims about Taylor Swift being no longer hot.

    Image credits: taylorswift

    The 35-year-old’s steady rise is of particular note in an industry that tends to burn bright and fade fast, with most artists struggling to maintain their relevance past a handful of successful albums or one-hit-wonders.

    Swift, in contrast, has become a “multigenerational phenomenon,” with her former teenage fans now bringing their own children to her shows.

    According to the article, the secret behind her success is constantly reinventing herself both musically and strategically. Her transition from country to pop, and more recently into genres like indie fold and alternative pop has kept her followers guessing and entertained for many years.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

    Her marketing team has also made expert use of digital platforms to maintain the engagement of her fans, embedding “easter eggs” and lyrical puzzles that encourage repeat listening, theory crafting, and social media discourse.

    For Kevin Evers, the senior editor at Harvard Business, these aren’t mere gimmicks, but savvy strategic moves that keep her relevant in an era of rapidly changing technologies and music consumption methods.

    Swift has been accused by detractors of being “fake,” arguing that her every move is calculated

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

    Further complicating Trump’s narrative that Swift’s star fading is the results of her Eras Tour. Beginning in Arizona, United States, in March 2023, and concluding in Vancouver, Canada, it reportedly grossed over $1 billion over its duration.

    The tour’s popularity prompted spikes in hotel bookings, merchandise sales, and associate businesses revenues, making Swift’s impact even more apparent. News outlets like The Guardian went as far as to describe the singer’s popularity during the shows as being similar to “Beatlemania.”

    Taylor Swift is seen on a large stadium screen during a live event, highlighting Trump claims about her appearance.

    Image credits: https://x.com/SamuelBrownRBT/status/1888738867030983131

    That said, Swift’s career hasn’t been without controversy. Recently, her association with Blake Lively amid the actress’ lawsuit battle with former This Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni brought unwanted attention to her brand.

    According to information by Baldoni’s camp, Lively allegedly referred to Swift as “one of her dragons,” implying she could use her friendship to destroy and obstruct the careers of those who cross her.

    Taylor Swift with long blonde hair and blue eyes, posing indoors, related to Trump claims about her being no longer hot.

    Image credits: taylorswift

    Her relationship with football superstar Travis Kelce has also been under scrutiny, with fan theories suggesting the relationship is a publicity stunt, and even divulging a since-debunked contract where both agreed to break-up on a specific date.

    While the President might enjoy seeing his popstar rival crash and burn, the data suggests otherwise, proving that the singer is anything but “washed up.”

    “Swiftie in denial.” Netizens joked that the President’s fixation with Swift may have nothing to do with politics

    Screenshot of a social media comment responding to Trump claims about Taylor Swift no longer being hot because of him.

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning a man's self-awareness with laughing emojis, relating to Trump claims Taylor Swift no longer hot.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Trump claims Taylor Swift is no longer hot because of him with a laughing emoji.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Stephanie Madrigal reacting with laughing emojis to a discussion about Trump and Taylor Swift.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Trump claims about Taylor Swift no longer being hot.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Trump claims about Taylor Swift no longer being hot because of him.

    Comment on social media about Trump claiming Taylor Swift is no longer hot, mentioning a Swiftie in denial.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Trump claims about Taylor Swift no longer being hot.

    Comment showing support for Taylor Swift amid Trump claims about her popularity and appearance.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Trump claims about Taylor Swift no longer being hot because of him.

    Facebook comment by Seth Cloninger questioning appearance, relating to Trump claims about Taylor Swift not being hot anymore.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's certainly got more money than Donald Trump. I think that's eating him up. "Taylor Swift's Net Worth Soars to $1.6 Billion in 2025" - Finance Monthly

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can you imagine Winston Churchill claiming he made the Beatles unpopular? Because the two are pretty much equivalent.

