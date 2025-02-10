Fans "Figure Out" A Comment Taylor Swift Made As She Was Booed At The Super Bowl

ADVERTISEMENT

Eagle-eyed fans seem to have decoded what Taylor Swift was saying as she was booed at the Super Bowl LIX just hours ago.

As the big screen at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans showed the Cruel Summer singer sitting in the VIP area with Ice Spice and Este Haim, the crowd erupted in a chorus of boos.

Most likely in attendance to support her boyfriend Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as they took on the Philadelphia Eagles, Swift could be seen giving a visible side-eye to the camera before saying something.

And netizens have placed their guesses on what was uttered.

“Taylor Swift got showed on the big screen and got booed aggressively,” wrote Ari Meirov, an NFL insider and reporter. “She asks: ‘What’s going on?’”

“Is she really so oblivious?” one person wrote, regarding the commentary. “The NFL fan base isn’t her fanbase. Why would people cheer for her?”

“What exactly did she do to everyone?” another asked.

Taylor Swift got showed on the big screen and got booed aggressively. She asks: “What’s going on?”pic.twitter.com/1CSLjNanmK — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 9, 2025

But a few Swifties came to her defense.

Someone said, “I don’t care who wins or loses today, my biggest hope is that everyone has fun and Taylor Swift ruins the day of men who hate her.”

“Booing Taylor Swift as if she’s playing on the field against ‘your’ team, even though she’s just sitting there looking pretty, is loser behavior,” a fan chimed in.

Donald Trump even chimed in on the commotion

Donald Trump, who was the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl, even offered his two cents.

“The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift,” he wrote. “She got BOOED out of the stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!”

And despite the fact that there was some bad blood between football fans and the popstar, Swift didn’t let it bother her as she continued on, cheering for her boyfriend.

The All Too Well singer — who just wrapped up her extremely successful The Eras Tour, which grossed over $2 billion in ticket sales — has been linked with Kelce ever since summer of 2023.

They soft launched their relationship in September of that year when Swift was spotted at her first Chiefs game alongside Kelce’s mother Donna Kelce.

Fast forward to mid-October and the two are comfortable showing affection around one another in public as they stepped out in New York City.

“Taylor is unlike anyone Travis has dated before,” a source told People just two days later. “It was very unexpected for his friends, but he’s so into her and very, very happy.

“Some people thought he was just joking about the bracelet and having a crush on her earlier this summer, but he was serious about it,” referring to the time Kelce said he wanted to give the popstar his number on one of the many friendship bracelets at her shows.

Swift was most likely there to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce

An insider additionally spoke to US Weekly and said, “Taylor is really happy and excited about Travis. She’s at the relationship stage where she looks forward to seeing him, getting calls from him, spending time with him.

“She has butterflies in her stomach and she hasn’t had that in a while. She feels safe and comfortable around him physically and emotionally.”

Most fans found humor in the brief clip

Image credits: Excel4Freelance

