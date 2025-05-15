Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Blake Lively Allegedly “Blackmailed” Taylor Swift With Leak Of Personal Texts Amid Baldoni Feud
Blake Lively and Taylor Swift posing together at an event with blue lighting in a close friendly embrace.
Celebrities, News

Blake Lively Allegedly “Blackmailed” Taylor Swift With Leak Of Personal Texts Amid Baldoni Feud

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift’s friendship has been dragged into the spotlight as the drama involving Justin Baldoni takes yet another legal turn.

Justin’s lawyers have accused Blake of pressuring her long-time bestie to publicly support her and threatening to release her private texts if she refused to do so.

“This drama just keeps getting messier,” the internet said, describing the accusations as “one way to ruin a friendship.”

Highlights
  • Blake Lively and Taylor Swift’s friendship has been dragged into the spotlight.
  • Justin Baldoni's lawyers claimed the actress wanted Taylor to delete certain text messages.
  • Blake's legal team allegedly made a threat against Taylor as well.
  • “This drama just keeps getting messier,” the internet said.
RELATED:

    Blake Lively and Taylor Swift’s friendship has been dragged into the courtroom chaos with Justin Baldoni

    Blake Lively smiling with long wavy hair, wearing large hoop earrings and a patterned brown and white jacket.

    Image credits: blakelively / nishajohny / jonathanjacobs_ / Instagram

    Justin’s lawyers wrote a letter to the judge on Wednesday, May 14, including claims about Taylor that they received from a “source who is highly likely to have reliable information.”

    The source alleged that Blake asked the godmother of her four children to delete certain text messages.

    The letter also alleged that Blake’s lead counsel, Michael Gottlieb of Willkie Farr, demanded a public statement of support to be issued from the Love Story singer.

    Justin’s lawyers submitted a letter this week, accusing Blake’s attorney of asking for a public statement of support from Taylor 

    Taylor Swift wearing layered gold necklaces and a black dress with a serious expression at a colorful event backdrop.

    Image credits: iHeartRadioCA

    Blake’s attorney was accused of reaching out to Venable—the law firm representing Taylor—and threatening to release private texts that the singer exchanged with Blake during their years-long friendship.

    He “demanded that Ms. Swift release a statement of support for Ms. Lively, intimating that, if Ms. Swift refused to do so, private text messages of a personal nature in Ms. Lively’s possession would be released.”

    Taylor’s representative then “addressed these inappropriate and apparently extortionate threats in at least one written communication transmitted to Mr. Gottlieb,” Justin’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, wrote in the letter filed on May 14.

    Blake’s legal team accused Justin’s side of making “scandalous and defamatory allegations” about the Gossip Girl alum

    Taylor Swift and Blake Lively smiling at an event, highlighting alleged blackmail with personal texts amid feud.

    Image credits: Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

    Blake’s lawyers responded to the bombshell claims included by Bryan in the document.

    “That letter … falsely accuses Ms. Lively, and her counsel, of engaging in ‘witness tampering and evidence spoliation’ based on an undisclosed anonymous source,” Lively’s legal team said.

    “…Each of the allegations in the Freedman Letter is unequivocally and demonstrably false,” the statement added.

    They accused Justin’s lawyer of trying to “launder scandalous and defamatory allegations about Ms. Lively.”

    Blake Lively and Taylor Swift holding hands walking at night, linked in alleged blackmail feud with personal texts.

    Image credits: Gotham / Getty Images

    Tweet about Blake Lively allegedly blackmailing Taylor Swift with leaked personal texts amid their legal feud.

    Image credits: dontfckwjustice

    The latest allegations came after the Grammy-winning singer was subpoenaed as a witness in Blake and Justin’s ongoing legal battle over behind-the-scenes conflict during the making of their film— adapted from Colleen Hoover’s hit novel.

    When there was pushback from Blake’s team about Taylor being served the subpoena, Bryan wrote the letter to the judge and said the subpoena was necessary to gain evidence of “an attempt to intimidate and coerce a percipient witness in this litigation.”

    The Bad Blood singer was apparently “very upset” and felt “exploited” by Blake, a source claimed to the Daily Mail.

    Taylor was recently subpoenaed as a witness in Blake and Justin’s ongoing legal battle

    Blake Lively and Taylor Swift hugging outdoors with sunglasses and casual summer outfits in a friendly moment together

    Image credits: blakelively / Instagram

    An official statement was released on Taylor’s behalf, in which a spokesperson said the singer “never set foot on the set of this movie” and wasn’t involved “in any casting or creative decisions.”

    “She never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history,” the spokesperson said after the subpoena.

    Blake Lively and Taylor Swift sitting closely on a blue couch at a party, smiling and dressed in sparkling outfits.

    Image credits: blakelively / Instagram

    Permitting the use of her song My Tears Ricochet was the only connection Taylor had to the film, the representative said.

    “Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case,” the statement continued.

    Lawyer Bryan previously revealed that Hugh Jackman could also be subpoenaed as part of the legal proceedings.

    The Grammy-winning singer met Justin last year during a meeting held in Blake and Ryan Reynolds’ apartment

    Amid the lawsuit drama, it was revealed in court documents that Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds had a meeting in their apartment with Justin after tensions emerged on the It Ends With Us set.

    Taylor was in the apartment at the time and had no idea that Justin, the movie’s director and lead, was meeting Blake and Ryan, a source previously told TMZ.

    “Taylor really wishes Blake hadn’t dragged her into this whole situation,” a source claimed

    Taylor Swift and Blake Lively smiling with friends at an outdoor event, capturing a joyful moment together.

    Image credits: vancityreynolds / Instagram

    Social media post discussing Blake Lively allegedly blackmailing Taylor Swift with personal text leaks amid feud.

    Image credits: pastelmiIkshake

    When they were introduced to each other, the Fortnight singer told Justin about how excited she was to see It Ends With Us because he was her friend’s boss.

    According to the source, Taylor believed that the Another Simple Favor actress timed the meeting so that the singer would arrive before Justin left.

    Man with dark curly hair and beard wearing a beige knit sweater, speaking in a studio about Blake Lively Taylor Swift feud.

    Image credits: Variety / YouTube

    An insider also told Page Six in February that “Taylor really wishes Blake hadn’t dragged her into this whole situation.”

    Taylor’s boyfriend Travis Kelce even unfollowed the Deadpool actor on Instagram amid the rumored fallout.

    Blake Lively close to a man in a tender moment, related to Taylor Swift blackmail and personal texts leak news.

    Image credits: Netflix

    Netizens had plenty to say after the latest claims about Blake’s legal team threatening Taylor to issue a public statement and delete text messages.

    “Blake’s going down,” one said, while another wrote, “I Hope Taylor makes a new album about Blake!”

    “Y’all leave Tay Tay alone” one fan wrote online

    Blake Lively at a social event, engaging in conversation amid rumors of blackmail involving Taylor Swift.

    Image credits: Netflix

    Questioning Justin’s lawyers, one asked, “Why are his lawyers continuously dropping these things like bombs when the judge already told his team to stop? Everytime his team does it, it simply proves her retaliation lawsuit.”

    “Blake, you’d k*ll your entire career if you ever throw Taylor Swift under the bus. Literally, no one will ever want to know you again,” said another.

    “So much mean girl energy from Blake and Ryan,” one wrote online

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment saying Now we know why Travis unfollowed Ryan with a laughing emoji.

    Comment on social media saying leave Taylor Swift alone amid Blake Lively and Baldoni feud discussions.

    Social media comment reacting to Blake Lively allegedly blackmailing Taylor Swift with leaked personal texts.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Toni Miller reacting to Blake Lively and Taylor Swift feud involving personal texts leak.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Karen Chamaj asking who else wants to hear the album amid Blake Lively and Taylor Swift feud.

    Comment from Kevin William Swanson expressing negative opinions about Blake and Ryan amid Blake Lively allegedly blackmailing Taylor Swift controversy.

    Screenshot of a social media comment referencing Blake Lively, Taylor Swift, and a feud involving leaked personal texts.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Blake Lively and Taylor Swift amid a Baldoni feud.

    Facebook comment criticizing Blake Lively amid alleged blackmail claims involving Taylor Swift and Baldoni feud.

    Comment on social media post mentioning Blake Lively allegedly blackmailing Taylor Swift with leaked personal texts amid Baldoni feud.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a film amidst the Blake Lively and Taylor Swift feud.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about Blake Lively allegedly blackmailing Taylor Swift amid Baldoni feud.

    Comment expressing strong negative opinion about Blake Lively amid alleged feud involving Taylor Swift and Baldoni.

    Comment by Beki Price stating Blake is toxic in a Facebook discussion about Blake Lively allegedly blackmailing Taylor Swift.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about Serena returning, referencing a gossip girl style message.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
