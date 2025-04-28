Travis Kelce Unfollows Ryan Reynolds As Fallout Between Taylor Swift And Blake Lively Escalates

Travis Kelce has made his stance on Ryan Reynolds clear—at least to eagle-eyed netizens—after he unfollowed the actor on Instagram amid the ongoing fallout between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively.

Fans noticed how, over the weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end appeared to be distancing himself from Reynolds, who he used to follow and interact with on social media. The move has not been reciprocated, as the Deadpool star still follows the athlete.

Users believe the incident is connected to the strained relationship between their respective partners, who reportedly had a falling-out earlier this year amid Lively’s legal dispute with her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni.

“Nothing in the world of celebrity social media is done without knowledge that many eyes will see and report on it,” one user argued. “He was likely ‘advised’ to stop following him.”

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively, long-time friends since 2015, have reportedly been at odds with each other due to Lively dragging Swift into legal proceedings without her consent.

As part of the legal back and forth, Baldoni issued a countersuit in January of this year.

Therein he included pages of text messages from Lively in which she, among other things, likened herself to Game of Thrones’ character, Daenerys Targaryen, saying that she had many “dragons” at her beck and call.

Swift was referenced as one of said mythical creatures, with Lively implying she had powerful industry connections she could use to crush their opponents in the public sphere.

As Bored Pandapreviously reported, the singer reportedly felt “used” by the situation and wished the actress had not involved her in the legal battle. Sources then confirmed that Lively issued a “genuine” and “heartfelt” apology to Swift.

While the singer is said to have accepted said apology, insiders suggested she needed “space” from the actress and was working to distance herself from the drama as much as possible.

According to insiders the move wasn’t personal, but a strategic attempt by Kelce and Swift to protect their brands

Internet sleuths reacted with both surprise and concern at the turn of events. While many saw Kelce’s gesture as a supportive gesture towards Swift, others believe it sheds light on a deeper rift between the two couples.

Insiders, on the other hand, suggest the move is not motivated by personal problems, but it’s instead entirely based on optics, with both Kelce and Swift trying to distance themselves from the legal controversy.

It remains unclear whether Kelce’s move signals a complete severing of ties with Reynolds or is simply a precaution to maintain a low profile. Meanwhile, representatives of each party have declined to comment on the matter.

Regardless of motivation, the fallout marks a stark shift in dynamics among the celebrities.

Swift and Kelce, who began dating in 2023, frequently socialized with Lively and Reynolds, going as far as to attend double dates in New York City, and cheer Kelce during his football matches.

The legal battle has involved the usage of PR firms to tailor internet discourse to favor one side or the other

Travis Kelce first followed Reynolds in 2023, before making things official with the singer. At the time, Swift’s fans—who had grown accustomed to looking at her Instagram for clues on her personal life—saw the “follow” as an informal confirmation of Kelce and Swift’s relationship status.

As the complex legal and social media battle between Lively and Baldoni continues, netizens have been trapped in a complex web of alleged facts, accusations, and statements carefully curated by each of the actors’ PR firms.

Baldoni’s supporters see him as the victim of powerful Hollywood figures punching down in retaliation for what they perceive as Lively’s self-inflicted decrease in popularity, a claim supported by Lively’s threatening to use her “dragons.”

On the other hand, Lively’s supporters believe in her version of events, which paints Baldoni as a manipulative figure who went out of his way to edit certain parts of the script in order to s*xually harass Lively.

The trial for both Baldoni and Lively’s lawsuits is set for March 9, 2026, with each side gathering as much evidence until then.

“Karma in real time.” Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the controversial move

