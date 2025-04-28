Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Travis Kelce Unfollows Ryan Reynolds As Fallout Between Taylor Swift And Blake Lively Escalates
News

Travis Kelce Unfollows Ryan Reynolds As Fallout Between Taylor Swift And Blake Lively Escalates

Travis Kelce has made his stance on Ryan Reynolds clear—at least to eagle-eyed netizens—after he unfollowed the actor on Instagram amid the ongoing fallout between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively.

Fans noticed how, over the weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end appeared to be distancing himself from Reynolds, who he used to follow and interact with on social media. The move has not been reciprocated, as the Deadpool star still follows the athlete.

Highlights
  • Fans noticed Travis Kelce unfollowed Ryan Reynolds on IG amid Swift-Lively fallout.
  • Swift allegedly felt 'used' by Lively's legal battle.
  • Kelce's unfollow believed to be branding strategy, and not personal.
  • Lively reportedly apologized to Swift, who accepted but needed space.

Users believe the incident is connected to the strained relationship between their respective partners, who reportedly had a falling-out earlier this year amid Lively’s legal dispute with her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni.

“Nothing in the world of celebrity social media is done without knowledge that many eyes will see and report on it,” one user argued. “He was likely ‘advised’ to stop following him.”

RELATED:

    Fans noticed that Travis Kelce unfollowed Ryan Reynolds on Instagram in an effort to distance himself from controversy

    Travis Kelce on the field with Taylor Swift, sparking interest in recent drama with Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.

    Image credits: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

    Taylor Swift and Blake Lively, long-time friends since 2015, have reportedly been at odds with each other due to Lively dragging Swift into legal proceedings without her consent.

    As part of the legal back and forth, Baldoni issued a countersuit in January of this year.

    Therein he included pages of text messages from Lively in which she, among other things, likened herself to Game of Thrones’ character, Daenerys Targaryen, saying that she had many “dragons” at her beck and call.

    Ryan Reynolds in a casual shirt against an orange backdrop, relevant to Travis Kelce unfollow story.

    Image credits: GQ

    Swift was referenced as one of said mythical creatures, with Lively implying she had powerful industry connections she could use to crush their opponents in the public sphere.

    Taylor Swift and friend in a glamorous pose amid ongoing fallout, highlighting fashion and friendship themes.

    Image credits: taylorswift

    As Bored Pandapreviously reported, the singer reportedly felt “used” by the situation and wished the actress had not involved her in the legal battle. Sources then confirmed that Lively issued a “genuine” and “heartfelt” apology to Swift.

    While the singer is said to have accepted said apology, insiders suggested she needed “space” from the actress and was working to distance herself from the drama as much as possible.

    According to insiders the move wasn’t personal, but a strategic attempt by Kelce and Swift to protect their brands

    Group of friends posing at a football game, with key figures in discussions related to Taylor Swift and Blake Lively.

    Image credits: vancityreynolds

    Internet sleuths reacted with both surprise and concern at the turn of events. While many saw Kelce’s gesture as a supportive gesture towards Swift, others believe it sheds light on a deeper rift between the two couples.

    Insiders, on the other hand, suggest the move is not motivated by personal problems, but it’s instead entirely based on optics, with both Kelce and Swift trying to distance themselves from the legal controversy.

    A group enjoying a lively moment at a sports event, emphasizing the drama surrounding Taylor Swift and friends.

    Image credits: thehughjackman

    It remains unclear whether Kelce’s move signals a complete severing of ties with Reynolds or is simply a precaution to maintain a low profile. Meanwhile, representatives of each party have declined to comment on the matter.

    Two people sitting closely on a rooftop at night, city lights in the background, related to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

    Image credits: Netflix

    Regardless of motivation, the fallout marks a stark shift in dynamics among the celebrities.

    Swift and Kelce, who began dating in 2023, frequently socialized with Lively and Reynolds, going as far as to attend double dates in New York City, and cheer Kelce during his football matches.

    The legal battle has involved the usage of PR firms to tailor internet discourse to favor one side or the other

    Yellow backdrop featuring a woman in a light turquoise dress and a man in a gray suit, related to Ryan Reynolds.

    Image credits: Dia Dipasupil/

    Travis Kelce first followed Reynolds in 2023, before making things official with the singer. At the time, Swift’s fans—who had grown accustomed to looking at her Instagram for clues on her personal life—saw the “follow” as an informal confirmation of Kelce and Swift’s relationship status.

    A couple embracing outdoors with flowers in the background, related to Travis Kelce unfollowing news.

    Image credits: vancityreynolds

    As the complex legal and social media battle between Lively and Baldoni continues, netizens have been trapped in a complex web of alleged facts, accusations, and statements carefully curated by each of the actors’ PR firms.

    Travis Kelce in a black suit on a talk show with a cityscape background.

    Image credits: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

    Baldoni’s supporters see him as the victim of powerful Hollywood figures punching down in retaliation for what they perceive as Lively’s self-inflicted decrease in popularity, a claim supported by Lively’s threatening to use her “dragons.”

    Couple smiling in holiday-themed setting, highlighting recent Travis Kelce news.

    Image credits: andrewspruill_

    On the other hand, Lively’s supporters believe in her version of events, which paints Baldoni as a manipulative figure who went out of his way to edit certain parts of the script in order to s*xually harass Lively.

    The trial for both Baldoni and Lively’s lawsuits is set for March 9, 2026, with each side gathering as much evidence until then.

    “Karma in real time.” Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the controversial move

    Text screenshot discussing Blake, Ryan, Taylor Swift, and a public incident.

    Text discussing Travis Kelce unfollowing amidst drama, emphasizing the value of taking a step back.

    Commentary on distancing amid celebrity fallout, featuring a user's perspective with a thumbs-up icon.

    Text message about Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, and a possible friendship tension discussed by Susan Aini.

    Comment about Ryan Reynolds being insufferable, relating to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s fallout.

    Text message discussing Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's friendship dynamics.

    Text discussing Swift-adjacent celebrity dynamics and online speculation.

    Text comment discussing Travis Kelce possibly unfollowing advised by Taylor Swift's attorney.

    Nana comments on Travis Kelce's situation, hinting at drama and his "villain era" in 2024.

    “Comment on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift relationship dynamics.”

    Comment discussing fallout between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively on social media.

    Comment by Jasmin Adams discussing rumors about Blake Lively and Taylor Swift.

    Comment on Ryan Reynolds amid Taylor Swift, Blake Lively tensions.

    Text message discussing Ryan Reynolds' career and personal life impact.

    Comment on social media about Taylor Swift amid drama with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

    Comment on social media about Travis Kelce and Ryan Reynolds.

    Comment by Bob Dillon: 'Still 12 year olds', relates to Travis Kelce unfollowing incident.

    Commentary on social media: "They're all a bit old for high school drama," relates to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

    Comment on Travis Kelce unfollowing Ryan Reynolds amid Taylor Swift and Blake Lively fallout.

    Comment about Travis Kelce unfollowing Ryan Reynolds, with laughing emojis.

    Share on Facebook
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    PenguinEmp
    PenguinEmp
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    Nobody cares bp. Less gossip less ads less pages please. C*****d.com used to be good and then did this. Haven't been to that site in about 7 years. You're next. You want people to stay but all you are doing is pushing us away.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
