“Stay Out Of It”: Hugh Jackman Could Be Roped Into Blake Lively Legal Drama And Fans Are Mad

Hugh Jackman has become the latest celebrity to be dragged into the legal drama between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

Before Blake and Justin head to trial, Hugh will be “deposed” by the actor’s legal team for information about the behind-the-scenes drama, sources said.

This means the 56-year-old X-Men star will be questioned under oath in an out-of-court interview, and his testimony could be used in the trial.

Image credits: thehughjackman

“I think our Hugh has lost the plot,” a fan lamented after the news about Hugh came out.

Hugh and Blake’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, starred together in Deadpool & Wolverine, which began filming in May 2023.

This was around the same time the contentious movie It Ends With Us—starring Justin and Blake in key roles—also began production.

Image credits: Gotham/WireImage

Image credits: elxcrixmurrpa

During the filming of It Ends With Us, tensions flared between Justin and Lively, and the matter escalated legally after Lively filed a lawsuit against her co-star, accusing him of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment during the movie’s production, among other allegations.

Justin’s attorneys fired back with a $400 million lawsuit in January, accusing the actress and her actor husband of numerous charges.

Image credits: Netflix

As both sides prepare for a trial in 2026, Justin’s lawyers revealed that certain high-profile figures might be deposed in the process.

“Hugh will be deposed if this goes to trial,” a source told the Daily Mail. “There is no way that he cannot.”

The source said Justin’s legal team is “doing everything” required to “get a full scope of Ryan’s conduct” during the production of It Ends With Us.

Image credits: thehughjackman

Hugh’s deposition could be “crucial” in the trial, the source added.

“As Ryan’s good friend, who starred in the film and was with Blake and Ryan many times in private during that time, his deposition will likely be crucial,” said the insider.

“They are not going to leave any stone unturned,” the source added.

Image credits: Disney+

Hugh’s support for Ryan and Lively was seen as he attended the It Ends With Us premiere in New York City.

The Australian heartthrob “helped promote It Ends with Us.” Moreover, it is also “unlikely” that he “wasn’t aware” of “several not-so-subtle disses about Baldoni” in Deadpool & Wolverine, the source added.

Justin’s legal team has maintained that Ryan’s minor character, Nicepool, from the Marvel movie, co-written by Ryan, was used to mock the Jane the Virgin actor.

Image credits: vancityreynolds

Scenes with Nicepool were reportedly shot late into the production of Deadpool & Wolverine, by which time tensions had gained momentum between Justin and the Gossip Girl alum.

Nicepool was portrayed as a faux feminist with a man bun. Justin has also sported the character’s hairstyle in the past.

In one scene, Nicepool’s dialogue involved him saying Ladypool just had a baby and was so gorgeous, “you can’t even tell.”

“I don’t think you’re supposed to say that,” Deadpool said, to which Nicepool responded saying, “That’s OK. I identify as a feminist.”

Image credits: LRains75881

Image credits: Mornan14

A scene reportedly deleted from the film had Nicepool saying his “calling is to one day start a podcast that monetizes the women’s movement.”

Justin used to co-host a podcast named Man Enough, often exploring themes like toxic masculinity, mental health, and gender roles.

With Ryan including “several not-so-subtle disses about Baldoni” in the film, “it’s unlikely Hugh wasn’t aware of this,” the source said.

Image credits: Marvel Clips

Netizens had mixed reactions to the news of Hugh being deposed, with one saying it’s “not going to end well for Ryan and Blake.”

“Hugh Please stay out of it,” one suggested.

Only months have passed since Hugh’s cheating scandal with Sutton Foster began unfolding. Sources claimed he was romantically involved with his Music Man co-star, and their affair led to his divorce from his longtime wife Deborra-Lee Furness.

Amid the cheating scandal, some believed his involvement in the Blake-Justin legal saga could further damage his reputation.

“What a trio! The Liar, The Narcissist & The cheater,” one wrote, possibly alluding to Hugh’s rumored affair with Sutton Foster.

Image credits: DelenaOTP

Image credits: Jsorrell2000

“Well we all know he’s not exactly been a very good boy this year,” one said about the Wolverine star.

“Omg Justin leave Hugh and Ryan alone,” said another, “they don’t deserve any of this at all.”

Image credits: taylorswift

Justin’s lawyer Bryan Freedman said there is a chance singer Taylor Swift could also be deposed in the ongoing battle.

“I don’t know that we’re going to depose Taylor Swift,” Bryan said.

The lawyer said it would “probably [be] a game time decision” to depose the Grammy winner.

“Anyone that reasonably has information that can provide evidence in this case is going to be deposed,” Bryan told TMZ’s Two Angry Men podcast last month.

Image credits: taylorswift

A source told Page Six this week that the pop star is “not afraid” by the prospect of being deposed.

She is “a strong woman and she’s not hiding from anything,” they added.

Netizens had plenty to say after the news of Hugh possibly being deposed

