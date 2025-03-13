Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
“Stay Out Of It”: Hugh Jackman Could Be Roped Into Blake Lively Legal Drama And Fans Are Mad
Celebrities, News

“Stay Out Of It”: Hugh Jackman Could Be Roped Into Blake Lively Legal Drama And Fans Are Mad

Hugh Jackman has become the latest celebrity to be dragged into the legal drama between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

Before Blake and Justin head to trial, Hugh will be “deposed” by the actor’s legal team for information about the behind-the-scenes drama, sources said.

This means the 56-year-old X-Men star will be questioned under oath in an out-of-court interview, and his testimony could be used in the trial.

Highlights
  • Hugh Jackman “will be deposed” in connection with Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's trial, a source claimed.
  • Hugh’s deposition would be “crucial” as he is “Ryan’s good friend.”
  • Netizens claimed Hugh has “not exactly been a very good boy this year.”
  • The 'X-Men' star has been embroiled in a cheating scandal over his rumored affair with Sutton Foster.
RELATED:

    Hugh Jackman ‘will be deposed’ before the trial between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, a source claimed

    Hugh Jackman in a casual setting, seated and smiling, wearing a dark t-shirt.

    Image credits: thehughjackman

    “I think our Hugh has lost the plot,” a fan lamented after the news about Hugh came out.

    Hugh and Blake’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, starred together in Deadpool & Wolverine, which began filming in May 2023.

    This was around the same time the contentious movie It Ends With Us—starring Justin and Blake in key roles—also began production.

    Hugh Jackman, Blake Lively, and another person pose at an event, amid legal drama speculation.

    Image credits: Gotham/WireImage

    Tweet questioning Hugh Jackman's involvement in Blake Lively's legal drama with fan frustration expressed.

    Image credits: elxcrixmurrpa

    During the filming of It Ends With Us, tensions flared between Justin and Lively, and the matter escalated legally after Lively filed a lawsuit against her co-star, accusing him of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment during the movie’s production, among other allegations.

    Justin’s attorneys fired back with a $400 million lawsuit in January, accusing the actress and her actor husband of numerous charges.

    The contentious movie It Ends With Us began filming around the same time as Deadpool & Wolverine

    Blake Lively and a companion walk under city lights, involved in legal drama discussions.

    Image credits: Netflix

    As both sides prepare for a trial in 2026, Justin’s lawyers revealed that certain high-profile figures might be deposed in the process.

    “Hugh will be deposed if this goes to trial,” a source told the Daily Mail. “There is no way that he cannot.”

    The source said Justin’s legal team is “doing everything” required to “get a full scope of Ryan’s conduct” during the production of It Ends With Us.

    Two men standing together outdoors, one in a white shirt, the other in plaid, related to Hugh Jackman legal drama.

    Image credits: thehughjackman

    Hugh’s deposition could be “crucial” in the trial, the source added.

    “As Ryan’s good friend, who starred in the film and was with Blake and Ryan many times in private during that time, his deposition will likely be crucial,” said the insider.

    “They are not going to leave any stone unturned,” the source added.

    A source claimed that Hugh’s deposition would be “crucial” as he is “Ryan’s good friend”

    Hugh Jackman in Wolverine costume, confronting Deadpool in a snowy landscape.

    Image credits: Disney+

    Hugh’s support for Ryan and Lively was seen as he attended the It Ends With Us premiere in New York City.

    The Australian heartthrob “helped promote It Ends with Us.” Moreover, it is also “unlikely” that he “wasn’t aware” of “several not-so-subtle disses about Baldoni” in Deadpool & Wolverine, the source added.

    Justin’s legal team has maintained that Ryan’s minor character, Nicepool, from the Marvel movie, co-written by Ryan, was used to mock the Jane the Virgin actor.

    Hugh Jackman in a yellow superhero costume, potentially linked to Blake Lively drama, standing with a man in a red suit.

    Image credits: vancityreynolds

    Scenes with Nicepool were reportedly shot late into the production of Deadpool & Wolverine, by which time tensions had gained momentum between Justin and the Gossip Girl alum.

    Nicepool was portrayed as a faux feminist with a man bun. Justin has also sported the character’s hairstyle in the past.

    In one scene, Nicepool’s dialogue involved him saying Ladypool just had a baby and was so gorgeous, “you can’t even tell.”

    “I don’t think you’re supposed to say that,” Deadpool said, to which Nicepool responded saying, “That’s OK. I identify as a feminist.”

    Netizens claimed Hugh has “not exactly been a very good boy this year”

    Tweet discussing recent events, possibly involving Hugh Jackman and legal drama, with a devil emoji.

    Image credits: LRains75881

    Tweet about Hugh Jackman and Blake Lively legal drama, expressing no surprise.

    Image credits: Mornan14

    A scene reportedly deleted from the film had Nicepool saying his “calling is to one day start a podcast that monetizes the women’s movement.”

    Justin used to co-host a podcast named Man Enough, often exploring themes like toxic masculinity, mental health, and gender roles.

    With Ryan including “several not-so-subtle disses about Baldoni” in the film, “it’s unlikely Hugh wasn’t aware of this,” the source said.

    Justin’s lawyers claimed the character Nicepool was used to mock Justin in the Marvel film

    Image credits: Marvel Clips

    Netizens had mixed reactions to the news of Hugh being deposed, with one saying it’s “not going to end well for Ryan and Blake.”

    “Hugh Please stay out of it,” one suggested.

    Only months have passed since Hugh’s cheating scandal with Sutton Foster began unfolding. Sources claimed he was romantically involved with his Music Man co-star, and their affair led to his divorce from his longtime wife Deborra-Lee Furness.

    Amid the cheating scandal, some believed his involvement in the Blake-Justin legal saga could further damage his reputation.

    “What a trio! The Liar, The Narcissist & The cheater,” one wrote, possibly alluding to Hugh’s rumored affair with Sutton Foster.

    One claimed Hugh’s involvement was “not doing any good for his crumbling reputation”

    Tweet expressing disappointment over a person's reputation in Blake Lively legal drama.

    Image credits: DelenaOTP

    Jessica Sorrell tweets about Hugh Jackman and legal drama, expressing frustration with angry face emojis.

    Image credits: Jsorrell2000

    “Well we all know he’s not exactly been a very good boy this year,” one said about the Wolverine star.

    “Omg Justin leave Hugh and Ryan alone,” said another, “they don’t deserve any of this at all.”

    Taylor Swift may also be deposed ahead of the 2026 trial, Justin’s lawyer said

    Four people posing closely together in a warmly lit room, featuring Hugh Jackman.

    Image credits: taylorswift

    Justin’s lawyer Bryan Freedman said there is a chance singer Taylor Swift could also be deposed in the ongoing battle.

    “I don’t know that we’re going to depose Taylor Swift,” Bryan said.

    The lawyer said it would “probably [be] a game time decision” to depose the Grammy winner.

    “Anyone that reasonably has information that can provide evidence in this case is going to be deposed,” Bryan told TMZ’s Two Angry Men podcast last month.

    A source said the pop star is “not afraid” of being deposed in the trial involving her good friend Blake

    Blake Lively poses with a friend in elegant dresses on a blue couch, amidst legal drama discussions.

    Image credits: taylorswift

    A source told Page Six this week that the pop star is “not afraid” by the prospect of being deposed.

    She is “a strong woman and she’s not hiding from anything,” they added.

    Netizens had plenty to say after the news of Hugh possibly being deposed

    Comment on Hugh Jackman in Blake Lively legal drama sparks fan reactions.

    Comment mentioning Hugh Jackman in a legal drama context with playful emojis.

    Comment on Hugh Jackman in Blake Lively drama, mentioning popcorn emoji.

    Comment discussing Blake Lively legal drama amid Hugh Jackman concerns.

    Comment questioning Hugh Jackman's involvement in Blake Lively legal drama.

    Comment by Karen Dee urging Hugh to avoid Blake Lively's legal drama.

    Comment on social media expressing trust in Hugh Jackman amidst Blake Lively drama.

    Comment by Maria Christakis saying, "He wasn't even there.." about a legal drama involving Hugh Jackman and Blake Lively.

    Comment expressing frustration over Hugh Jackman's involvement in Blake Lively legal drama.

    Text exchange mentioning Hugh Jackman in legal drama context.

    Comment about Hugh Jackman in Blake Lively legal drama, suggesting others stay out of it.

    Text comment expressing anger with multiple laughing emojis; related to Blake Lively legal drama.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    elliecracknell avatar
    Ellie Ahmed
    Ellie Ahmed
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m not an expert on US law but I thought if you got called to give a deposition, you legally had to do it. People are saying that Hugh should “stay out of it”, but my understanding is that he doesn’t actually have a choice?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    elliecracknell avatar
