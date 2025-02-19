It Ends With Us Insider Reveals Truth About How Justin Baldoni Behaved During Intimate Scenes

ADVERTISEMENT

The battle between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively continues to unfold as people close to the production of It Ends With Us have decided to come forward in support of the disgraced director.

“I got so angry hearing those obvious lies that I felt compelled to speak my truth,” an insider, who claims to have worked alongside the feuding actors during the filming, told the Daily Mail.

Highlights Insider defends Justin Baldoni, portrays him as 'caring' during intimate scenes.

Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment, a claim supported by an intimacy coordinator.

Baldoni filed a $400 million countersuit for defamation and extortion.

Trial for lawsuits set for March 9, 2026, each side gathering evidence.

According to the source, not only was Baldoni not a sexual harasser like Lively claimed in a lawsuit, but he was “caring and thoughtful” during intimate scenes—particularly romantic moments with his co-star.

“He cared so deeply about that movie. It’s absolutely ludicrous that anyone could ever say he was anything other than polite, respectful, caring, and professional during the process,” the insider said, citing text messages as receipts of their claims.

An insider who claims to have worked closely with Justin Baldoni broke their silence to defend the director

What began as a legal battle spiraled out of control into a media frenzy, with news outlets scrambling to cover the actors’ respective suits and countersuits.

Last Tuesday (February 18), Lively’s attorneys added nearly 50 pages to their document, in which they allege the director behaved improperly before and during filming, accusing him of sexual harassment.

The amended suit portrays Lively as one of two women who were “made uncomfortable by Mr. Baldoni’s unwelcome behavior.”

Lively’s lawsuit accuses Baldoni of various disturbing acts, including showing her explicit videos and discussing his struggles with pornography on set.

As Bored Panda previously reported, the actress claims’ have been supported by Apple TV+ intimacy coordinator Mia Schachter, who reviewed a ten-minute behind-the-scenes dance scene between the actors in which, she alleges, Baldoni tried to kiss Lively several times without consent.

These claims have been met with vehement denial from Baldoni and his legal team, who filed a $400 million countersuit against Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and her publicist, Leslie Sloane, for defamation and civil extortion.

The trial for both lawsuits was set for March 9, 2026, with each side gathering as much evidence as possible before then

The Hollywood source expressed full confidence in Baldoni’s ability to turn the situation around but remarked that Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively will use their fortune to draw out the legal process and make it as expensive as possible for the director.

On January 27, a judge set the date for Lively and Baldoni’s lawsuits for March 9, 2026. The actors were also ordered to attend a pretrial conference on February 3, 2026, during which they are expected to address “pretrial publicity and attorney conduct.”

Image credits: Netflix

Baldoni’s team went as far as to publicly release both their complaint and a 168-page timeline of relevant events, complete with email exchanges, text messages, and other relevant communications between the involved parties, on a dedicated website.

“His friends, family, and co-workers know the truth, and at the end, the rest of the public will too,” the source told the Daily Mail.

With legal claims on both sides, each team is focused on gathering as much evidence as possible to support their respective cases. The public remains divided on the matter, and the fallout from the controversy has yet to take its final shape.

“This will never end.” Netizens took to social media to express their frustration with the legal feud between the actors

Image credits: soprettty_

