Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

It Ends With Us Insider Reveals Truth About How Justin Baldoni Behaved During Intimate Scenes
Celebrities, News

It Ends With Us Insider Reveals Truth About How Justin Baldoni Behaved During Intimate Scenes

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

21

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

The battle between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively continues to unfold as people close to the production of It Ends With Us have decided to come forward in support of the disgraced director.

“I got so angry hearing those obvious lies that I felt compelled to speak my truth,” an insider, who claims to have worked alongside the feuding actors during the filming, told the Daily Mail.

Highlights
  • Insider defends Justin Baldoni, portrays him as 'caring' during intimate scenes.
  • Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment, a claim supported by an intimacy coordinator.
  • Baldoni filed a $400 million countersuit for defamation and extortion.
  • Trial for lawsuits set for March 9, 2026, each side gathering evidence.

According to the source, not only was Baldoni not a sexual harasser like Lively claimed in a lawsuit, but he was “caring and thoughtful” during intimate scenes—particularly romantic moments with his co-star.

“He cared so deeply about that movie. It’s absolutely ludicrous that anyone could ever say he was anything other than polite, respectful, caring, and professional during the process,” the insider said, citing text messages as receipts of their claims.

RELATED:

    An insider who claims to have worked closely with Justin Baldoni broke their silence to defend the director

    Smiling woman with long earrings, part of "It Ends With Us" behind-the-scenes discussion on Justin Baldoni's behavior.

    Image credits: blakelively

    What began as a legal battle spiraled out of control into a media frenzy, with news outlets scrambling to cover the actors’ respective suits and countersuits.

    Last Tuesday (February 18), Lively’s attorneys added nearly 50 pages to their document, in which they allege the director behaved improperly before and during filming, accusing him of sexual harassment.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man and woman in an intimate moment with bright light behind them, related to Justin Baldoni in "It Ends With Us.

    Image credits: Netflix

    The amended suit portrays Lively as one of two women who were “made uncomfortable by Mr. Baldoni’s unwelcome behavior.”

    Lively’s lawsuit accuses Baldoni of various disturbing acts, including showing her explicit videos and discussing his struggles with pornography on set.

    Young man with a beard, wearing a dark shirt and watch, smiling warmly in a cozy setting.

    Image credits: justinbaldoni

    As Bored Panda previously reported, the actress claims’ have been supported by Apple TV+ intimacy coordinator Mia Schachter, who reviewed a ten-minute behind-the-scenes dance scene between the actors in which, she alleges, Baldoni tried to kiss Lively several times without consent.

    These claims have been met with vehement denial from Baldoni and his legal team, who filed a $400 million countersuit against Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and her publicist, Leslie Sloane, for defamation and civil extortion.

    The trial for both lawsuits was set for March 9, 2026, with each side gathering as much evidence as possible before then

    Justin Baldoni in a pink suit at 'It Ends With Us' event, standing confidently by promotional sign.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: justinbaldoni

    The Hollywood source expressed full confidence in Baldoni’s ability to turn the situation around but remarked that Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively will use their fortune to draw out the legal process and make it as expensive as possible for the director.

    On January 27, a judge set the date for Lively and Baldoni’s lawsuits for March 9, 2026. The actors were also ordered to attend a pretrial conference on February 3, 2026, during which they are expected to address “pretrial publicity and attorney conduct.”

    Couple sharing an intimate moment on a city rooftop, highlighting Justin Baldoni's scene dynamics in "It Ends With Us".

    Image credits: Netflix

    Baldoni’s team went as far as to publicly release both their complaint and a 168-page timeline of relevant events, complete with email exchanges, text messages, and other relevant communications between the involved parties, on a dedicated website.

    “His friends, family, and co-workers know the truth, and at the end, the rest of the public will too,” the source told the Daily Mail.

    Two people standing against a stone wall, holding notebooks, related to Justin Baldoni's behavior during scenes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: blakelively

    With legal claims on both sides, each team is focused on gathering as much evidence as possible to support their respective cases. The public remains divided on the matter, and the fallout from the controversy has yet to take its final shape.

    “This will never end.” Netizens took to social media to express their frustration with the legal feud between the actors

    Tweet expressing skepticism about character's future, referencing "It Ends With Us" and Justin Baldoni's intimate scenes.

    Image credits: soprettty_

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from Coops about Blake's desperation, related to "It Ends With Us" and Justin Baldoni's behavior in intimate scenes.

    Image credits: Coops86561560

    Tweet response about "It Ends With Us" comments on everlasting situations.

    Image credits: robertn02150974

    Tweet from martydownunder4 about Justin Baldoni during intimate scenes.

    Image credits: martydownunder4

    Tweet by a user reacting to "It Ends With Us" news involving Justin Baldoni.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Marly21036678

    Tweet discussing Justin Baldoni and stigma affecting job prospects.

    Image credits: sugarshaz19

    Tweet about a resolution, expressing relief at not hearing from certain people for a while, related to Justin Baldoni.

    Image credits: thedaynameister

    Tweet screenshot mentioning Justin Baldoni, expressing a reaction with text "Please let it be over.

    Image credits: BarryWaldo

    A tweet criticizing Justin Baldoni, expressing negative opinions about his Hollywood career.

    Image credits: rundem

    Tweet questioning Blake's past behavior towards cast mates, related to Justin Baldoni's intimate scene conduct.

    Image credits: Shells4230

    A tweet humorously speculating about a sequel to "It Ends With Us" involving legal battles.

    Image credits: AI69ME

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    21

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    21

    Open list comments

    2

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    maggyshannon avatar
    Margaret Shannon
    Margaret Shannon
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Right now there’s so much mud being thrown I can’t tell who did what anymore. I don’t envy the judge and/or jury that has to sort out this mess.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    maggyshannon avatar
    Margaret Shannon
    Margaret Shannon
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Right now there’s so much mud being thrown I can’t tell who did what anymore. I don’t envy the judge and/or jury that has to sort out this mess.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda