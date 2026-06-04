ADVERTISEMENT

When mentioning names such as Einstein, Gandhi, Mother Teresa, or Picasso, one instantly thinks about sheer genius or impeccable goodness. Because that’s the sanitized and G-rated version the history books shoved down our throats.

But if there’s anything social media users excel in, it’s sharing evidence and keeping the receipts.

Recently, netizens were asked to name the most idolized historical figures who were actually total monsters in real life. The responses are quite eye-opening, and some might even wreck your perception of the past.

Brace yourself, because you’re about to find out which of your favorite historical heroes were actually walking red flags.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Sepia photo of romanticized historical figure in fur coat holding cane I’m gay, and I’ll put Oscar Wilde in the dock. Treated his loving wife cruelly and f**ked minors. My own community made him a saint solely on the basis of what England did to him.

colinscrod , Napoleon Sarony / Wikipedia Report

6points
POST

Ever wonder why we go to bat for these historical villains?

One of the reasons is the halo effect, a glitch in our brains discovered by psychologist Edward Thorndike. Basically, if someone is a genius artist or a brilliant leader, our brains automatically assume they’re a good person overall. We let their talent blind us to their massive red flags.
RELATED:
    #2

    Black and white portrait of Winston Churchill, a romanticized historical figure Winston Churchill: founder of the Black & Tans.

    mambo_taxi:
    There’s a reason Barack Obama took his bust out of the Oval Office.

    kgmcguigan , Yousuf Karsh / Wikipedia Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    Photograph of J.K. Rowling, a romanticized historical figure JK Rowling

    faunabiola , Daniel Ogren / Wikipedia Report

    5points
    POST
    View more comments

    When the ugly truth finally drops, cognitive dissonance kicks in. Coined by Leon Festinger, this theory explains the absolute mental discomfort we feel when a beloved idol turns out to be a monster.

    To stop the distress, people might subconsciously make excuses, minimize the crimes, or blame the victims just to keep their flawless image intact.

    “When you find out information that is contradictory about what you believe, or how you [personally] would behave, it’s really quite shocking and disappointing. It shatters that image you had of the person,” explains Danya McStein, a psychologist and media consultant.
    #4

    Alexander Graham Bell. He was trying to make his deaf wife hear. Support the eugenics and oppressive laws in deaf children’s and adults

    rennwellswrites Report

    5points
    POST
    holddown69 avatar
    Alfred
    Alfred
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Trying to help his deaf wife hear?? Oh no, the horror!!

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Black and white portrait of a man with wild white hair symbolizing romanticized historical figures Albert Einstein. He ab*sed Mileva, neglected his children, stole Milevas ideas and later discarded her to marry his cousin.

    nervoznamama , Orren Jack Turner / Wikipedia Report

    4points
    POST
    thesquidness avatar
    cugel.
    cugel.
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "stole Milevas ideas".. Hardly established fact.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #6

    Illustration of a boy looking at a puddle with stylized text, related to romanticized historical figures John Jacob Jingle-Himer-Schmidt the atrocities he did in the minivans and school buses of the 90’s and early 2000’s

    prattric Report

    4points
    POST
    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's been around since the 19th century! BTW, his name is my name too.

    0
    0points
    reply

    Studies on collective memory also show that societies intentionally scrub the wrongdoings of national founders to protect the national identity. We are literally raised on propaganda, and our own brains are wired to help us swallow it.

    For example, Christopher Columbus. To build a cool heroic origin story, 19th-century American writers totally airbrushed his record. They even erased his own journals detailing human trafficking, and brutality against the Taíno people.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Experts call this structural amnesia. Societies intentionally delete historical horrors from classrooms because keeping a pristine national myth is way easier than facing a deeply disturbing truth.
    #7

    Portrait of a man in glasses wrapped in white cloth highlighting romanticized historical figures It's a tie between Mother Teresa and Gandhi.

    ski_knee_runner:
    I looked this up and yes, he was deeply racist against black people, supported apartheid, denied his wife life saving medical intervention, and forced young females in his family to sleep naked in bed with him. I did not know that before today.

    los_angeles_john:
    Teresa helped poor people die inside. She was not a bad person. It's India is so terrible that people were dying outside.

    She was a nun, not a doctor.

    karmachameleon , Elliott & Fry / Wikipedia Report

    4points
    POST
    billychan avatar
    BC_Animus
    BC_Animus
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wait, so poor people weren't allowed to d*e indoors in comfort, and Teresa changed that? Is that what that second person was saying? How is that bad exactly?

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Black and white photo of Henry Ford, a romanticized historical figure Henry Ford. Introduced the $5 day and then immediately took it away. Didn't allow unions. Anti-Semitic and supported H*tler. Terrible father and husband. Greenfield Village is full of basically stolen houses. The list goes on.

    festivehanbanan , Ford Motor Company / Wikipedia Report

    4points
    POST
    matt_100 avatar
    Giraffe Sitter
    Giraffe Sitter
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He did worse than disallow unions. Anyone who uttered the “u” word was beaten up by his hired thugs.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Close-up photo of John Lennon, a romanticized historical figure John Lennon. Deadbeat dad, wife beater and h*roin a*dict.

    tmc9146 , Bob Gruen / Wikipedia Report

    4points
    POST

    The “history is written by the victors” playbook is actively running even today. We just call it crisis management and brand strategy.

    Powerful institutions, public relations firms, and media spend millions annually to clean up the reputations of problematic icons.

    According to experts, media uses calculated strategies like reducing offensiveness and shifting the spotlight back to the talent. It actively tries to drown out the dark side with sheer star power.
    #10

    Classic portrait of George Washington, a romanticized historical figure George Washington. The young founder of a nation, willing to fight the Strongest Empire on the planet for the freedom of a-. Wait, he owned double digit numbers of people and ab*sed them horribly.

    bustercyclone , Gilbert Stuart / Wikipedia Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Painting of explorer Christopher Columbus as a romanticized historical figure Christopher Columbus is one. But honestly, read A People’s History of the United States of America by Howard Zinn. He exposes a LOT of false narrative we read in high school.

    scottneillaster , Sebastiano del Piombo / WIkipedia Report

    4points
    POST
    #12

    Portrait of romanticized historical figure Edgar Allan Poe Edgar Allan Poe married his 13-year old cousin, was a hopeless drunk, a bully, and could never get his financial s**t together.

    running_mom71 , Unknown author / Wikipedia Report

    4points
    POST
    blix avatar
    Blix
    Blix
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You're not a bad person just because you can't get your financial s**t together.

    2
    2points
    reply

    It’s not just historical figures who got away with horrible things.

    Take a look at modern celebrity culture. Global superstar and footballer Cristiano Ronaldo faced intense and documented legal battles over a 2009 assault allegation. Yet, a relentless PR machine kept him framed as the ultimate disciplined family man and the most followed person on Instagram.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Rock legend Anthony Kiedis from the Red Hot Chili Peppers band has written a literal autobiography detailing deeply disturbing behavior with underage girls. Director Woody Allen maintained a legendary Hollywood status for decades despite severe and high-profile allegations.

    Even when people hear about these scandals today, their brains completely bypass the bad stuff.

    Instead of seeing a predator, they only picture Ronaldo’s record goals or Allen’s cinematic masterpieces. Their talent acts like a shield.
    #13

    Black and white portrait of smiling romanticized historical figure wearing pearls Coco Chanel-she was a raging antisemitist.

    wendy_darling63 , Los Angeles Times / Wikipedia Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Black and white photo of romanticized historical figure in formal suit Edison. He “invented” very little. He stole other inventors' inventions. i.e., the light bulb.

    janfleidy , Louis Bachrach / Wikipedia Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    Close-up of a romanticized historical figure wearing ornate jacket Elvis Presley was an absolute a**hole. This will be controversial, but the more recent sanitizing of MJ has me sick to my stomach…

    jendcpdx:
    Right? It boggles my mind. I know MJ had a tough childhood and ab*sive father. But that’s not an excuse for most of what he is accused if.

    snattiemorgs , Georges Biard / Wikipedia Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The ultimate erasure happens when these figures pass away.

    Several studies show a massive trend of narrative flattening. For instance, a 2021 analysis of news coverage following basketball star Kobe Bryant’s 2020 demise examined stories from 18 major US news organizations.

    The study found that despite the #MeToo movement, journalists oversimplified and cleansed his narrative. They focused heavily on his athletic greatness and status as a girl dad. Meanwhile, they almost entirely scrubbed his documented 2003 assault case from the collective memory.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    There are SO many. Most recently in my discovery? Muhammed Ali.

    Two different child-brides, plus several s*xual relationships with teenaged girls resulting in babies to whom he provided inconsistent child support. Just. gross.

    west_by_midwestern Report

    4points
    POST
    holddown69 avatar
    Alfred
    Alfred
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    black and muslim, can not be criticized

    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    White Jesus.

    quratedbyq Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Why does it matter if some of these figures are not even alive? Is it even our business anymore?

    Experts argue that keeping their dark sides in the spotlight is crucial for our own society today.

    When we put historical icons on a flawless pedestal, we create a dangerous cultural blind spot. Excessive and unchecked praise actually breed entitlement and ignorance.

    “The effects of excessive praise on conduct are also worth concern. Praising people, even those who deserve praise, can actually have a negative effect on their behavior. Praising people excessively can lead them to act badly, while blame puts them on notice and reinforces good behavior,” writes David V Johnson for Big Think.
    #18

    Black and white photo of J. Robert Oppenheimer, a romanticized historical figure James Watson - won the Nobel Prize along with Francis Crick for solving the double helix structure of DNA. Asserted that black people had lower IQs due to genetics. Disparaged Rosalind Franklin for her contributions to solving the structure of DNA.

    cromcty , Newspaper Enterprise Association / Wikipedia Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Teddy Roosevelt. National parks 👍

    Condoning colonialism and the m*rder of several hundred thousand Filipinos because of manifest destiny 👎

    simplexakm Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Historically, we treated artists like they were practically gods. Because they could create beautiful things, we assumed their souls had to be spotless. We built this massive cultural expectation that if you’re a genius, you must be a moral saint.

    Experts point out that people are deeply complex. Someone can create a masterpiece and still be a total mess behind closed doors. They can do incredible things for the world and simultaneously make horrific, toxic choices.

    Accepting that icons are deeply flawed doesn’t mean we excuse their bad deeds, it just means we stop treating them like deities.
    #20

    Dalí. Looked up to the fascists, was a N*zi sympathetizer, and enjoyed torturing small animals. Got kicked out of his own art movement for it.

    protextor Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Black and white photo of H.P. Lovecraft, a romanticized historical figure Mr. Named His Cat A Slur, H.P. Lovecraft

    squidface515 , Lucius B. Truesdell / Wikipedia Report

    4points
    POST
    #22

    I've seen a few people try to romanticise Aileen Wuornos lately, that really shocked me.

    nyxm91 Report

    4points
    POST
    hlosin10 avatar
    LiuLiu
    LiuLiu
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't know that they are romanticizing her so much as their is acknowledgment of her major mental health issues and the horrific a***e she had suffered in her life.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    This blind worship is actively fueling today’s toxic stan culture. Fans weaponize their timelines to bully victims and bury evidence.

    Social media algorithms love drama, so they pump these toxic celebrities directly into your feed for views.

    But unlike past generations, we have the ultimate superpower — the ability to instantly fact-check and expose the truth.

    We don’t have to swallow the same corporate PR or the filtered history books. It’s time we stop letting talent excuse malice and hold these monsters accountable.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Fidel Castro and Che Guevara.

    ojeannine Report

    4points
    POST
    holddown69 avatar
    Alfred
    Alfred
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Should be much higher

    0
    0points
    reply
    #24

    Portrait painting of Isaac Newton, a romanticized historical figure Sir Isaac Newton hated women, hated his mother, and died a virgin

    mrsdarcyxo , Godfrey Kneller / Wikipedia Report

    4points
    POST
    #25

    Prince. But all the aunties of the world conveniently “forget” how much of a p*do he was because he sang a song about Purple Rain.

    briezy___ Report

    4points
    POST
    blix avatar
    Blix
    Blix
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Being a p*do is one of the core American values, like greed and entitlement.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #26

    Alfred Hitchcock ruined Tippi Hedrens career and a**aulted her after she refused his advances.

    kathyjonesis Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Bonnie & Clyde

    xqueennatallie Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    Edward Barton and his cronies who introduced the 1901 Immigration Restriction Bill that was later referred to as the “White Australia Policy”, the Pacific Island Labourer’s Act and the Post and Telegraph Acts, also 1901 (so from Federation). These policies were adopted by South Africa and evolved to create the Apartheid system.

    justilou11 Report

    4points
    POST
    #29

    Black and white portrait of a man in a flat cap, representing romanticized historical figures Pablo Picasso and Ernest Hemingway. They were both celebrated creatives but were total misogynists, alcoholics, and were ab*sive.

    eleanorfydesigns , Argentina. Revista Vea y Lea / Wikipedia , Lloyd Arnold / Wikipedia Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Dr. Seuss! Drew racist depictions of Black and Asian people and cheated on his cancer-ridden wife for 12 years, with her best friend, ultimately leading to her s*ic*de.

    blockie376 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Walt Disney. Was secretly helping further the Hollywood blacklisting of actors, musicians, screen writers, etc. during the McCarthy Era.

    theblueweaver Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    Ernesto de la Cruz. Made crowds swoon with timeless hits like "Remember Me." But the truth always comes out sooner or later.

    benjaminhuang1996 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Frank Lloyd Wright - he’s a very big yikes

    the_sarah_era56 Report

    3points
    POST
    #34

    Pavlov. What he did to those animals is unforgivable.

    pkrzycki Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Peter the Great. Drunkard philanderer who was really into starting wars.

    mitchellle_ Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    I got one! Pablo Neruda. Love his poems? Read about his daughter.

    carmenamat Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Joe Rogan. I know a lot of people don't like him but not enough people don't like him.

    lew_mutchler_technical Report

    3points
    POST
    #38

    Pope Pius IX. And, lest we forget, Henry Kissinger won the Nobel Peace prize.

    juliafig1 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    Charles Dickens stiffed his wife, like she had all the babies and then he muddied her name after leaving her just to not look like the bad guy. He also hated women in general, especially if they weren't young or were fat 🙄 Really dislike this guy

    katerina_simms Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    In India king akbar is romanticised … in reality he was like his predecessors a cruel barbarian who ordered multiple massacres in his long tenure amongst the many other excesses

    clinically__psywhymsical Report

    3points
    POST
    #41

    Woody Allen 🤷🏿

    jars_of_farts Report

    3points
    POST
    #42

    Bing Crosby. Alcholic a**hole.

    mbmulhall Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Che Guevara. I’ll never understand so many people idolizing him, wearing his face on a t-shirt. Guy was a monster.

    cafe.cheiroso Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    Literally Abraham Lincoln, he personally ordered the largest execution on us soil. Publicly hanging 38 Dakota men. Native American men. Hung. On their own soil. In the middle of a town like it was entertainment.

    s.raw_art Report

    2points
    POST
    #45

    Alexander the Great ??... He was a megalomaniac.

    bharatimuralidhar68 Report

    2points
    POST
    #46

    Captain James Cook.

    I wish more people celebrated him being annihilated by the Hawaiians, rather than all the cultures and indigenous people he sl**ghtered.

    laurenneko Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    JFK and RFK. Yes, both made political strides to further the civil rights movement and better treatment of the poor, but were both vicious adulterers, womanizers and misogynists. RFK hired rich white bankers to gentrify Bed-Stuy, using their poverty for a headline. Their assassinations made them heroes. And don't get me started on their Daddy. Ugh.

    axepersonified Report

    2points
    POST
    #48

    Atticus Finch - I was absolutely going to name my son after him until the chapters that had been cut from the book were released in the early 2000’s. I was heartbroken.

    justilou11 Report

    2points
    POST
    blix avatar
    Blix
    Blix
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do fictional characters even count here??

    0
    0points
    reply
    #49

    John Wesley, the founding father of the Methodist Church. He pretty much abandoned his wife and children to travel growing the church and left them with minimal resources. Rumors of adultery, also sounds like he was physically ab*sive.

    thriving_out_of_spite Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    King James was a terrible person , and I wonder why people still read Bibles adorned with his name.

    sagittariuslonerlady Report

    2points
    POST
    blix avatar
    Blix
    Blix
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not to mention the fact that the KJV is a hilariously inaccurate version compared to NIV and RSV.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Portrait of a romanticized historical figure in wheelchair with assistive technology I’m surprised nobody has said it yet, Stephen Hawking. Disappointed does not begin to describe the feeling.

    sashafinaeva , ²°¹°° / Wikipedia Report

    1point
    POST
    #52

    Julius Caesar!!!

    joesephrothwell Report

    1point
    POST
    #53

    It’s MLK. The man was basically pure evil, but good at pretending to be wise at the direction of his handlers who wanted long term, to cause race riots more than they wanted to help black people.

    davidianfan Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Follow